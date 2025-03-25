World
Jonathan Wins 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize, Tinubu Reacts
By Eric Elezuo
Following the pronouncement of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the winner of the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize, President Bola Tinubu has sent his hearty congratulations.
In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President acknowledged Jonathan’s pro-democracy stand, and efforts across the globe to sustain democratic principles. He noted that Jonathan has been a consistent advocate for “peace, harmony, and communality, a patriotic endeavour that has earned him global recognition”.
While thanking the organizers of the Prize for recognizing the ‘efforts of those working hard to improve the world’, he recalled Jonathan’s 2015 act of singular supervising the transition of power to an opposition government, stressing that “it bolstered the nation’s democratic profile”.
The statement in details:
“President Bola Tinubu congratulates former President Goodluck Jonathan on winning the 2025 Sunhak Peace Founders’ Award.
“President Tinubu applauds the former President for his consistent advocacy for peace, harmony, and communality, a patriotic endeavour that has earned him global recognition.
“The President states that Dr Jonathan’s winning the Sunhak Peace Award affirms his bold efforts in peacebuilding and promoting democracy in Africa and beyond.
“The President recalls the former President’s historic acceptance of the results of the 2015 presidential election and his peaceful handover of power to an opposition party, which bolstered the nation’s democratic profile.
“President Tinubu celebrates this landmark achievement with former President Jonathan and thanks the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee for recognising the efforts of those working hard to improve the world.”
Pope’s Health Condition Improving, Says Vatican
Pope Francis is no longer using mechanical ventilation for help breathing at night and his doctors believe he will continue to improve, the Vatican said on Wednesday, in the latest positive update as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia.
Francis has been in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for nearly five weeks for a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment.
“The clinical conditions of the Holy Father are confirmed to be improving,” said the latest detailed medical update on his condition.
The pope had been using non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight during his hospital stay, which involves placing a mask over the face to help push air into the lungs.
Such ventilation had been “suspended”, the statement said. But it said the pope is still receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose.
The pope’s doctors believe his infection is under control, the Vatican press office said shortly after the release of the latest statement. The pope does not have a fever and his blood tests are normal, it said.
The pope has been described as being in a stable or improving condition for two weeks, but the Vatican has not yet given a time frame for his discharge, saying his recovery is going slowly.
Francis is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.
He has been receiving both respiratory physiotherapy to help with his breathing and physical therapy to help with his mobility. He has used a wheelchair in recent years due to knee and back pain.
Doctors not involved in Francis’ care said the pope is likely to face a long, fraught road to recovery, given his age and other medical conditions.
Children send Pope letters
The pope’s stay in hospital has been his longest absence from the public view since his election as pontiff in 2013.
The Vatican released the first image of Francis in hospital on Sunday, showing him praying in a chapel.
In a sign the Vatican may be expecting Francis to be discharged from hospital by the end of the month, Britain’s King Charles on Tuesday announced that he and his wife Queen Camilla would go forward with plans to travel to Italy and the Vatican in early April.
The royals are tentatively scheduled to meet Francis on April 8, for an appointment that would normally be organised in close coordination with senior Vatican officials.
Francis is continuing to receive many well-wishes for his recovery, including letters from children.
Italy’s postal service told Reuters the pope had received some 150 kg (331 lb) of additional mail per day from around the world during his hospital stay.
The hospital is sending a van every day to collect the mail addressed to Francis.
Reuters
Akinwumi Adesina Bags Kenya’s Highest National Honour
By Eric Elezuo
“I am very proud to be the President that confers on you this well-deserved honor of the people of Kenya”
One of Nigeria’s finest exports, who is the President of the prestigious African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has once again, raised the bars in honours and awards acquisition.
The seasoned diplomat, who once served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was on Monday, March 17, 2025, conferred with the highest-rated honour in Kenya, the Chief of the Golden Heart (C.G.H) at the State House, Nairobi.
President William Ruto of Kenya, who joyfully did the honours, noted that the award was for his role in the East African country’s Last Mile Connectivity and Lake Turkana Wind Projects among other landmark achievements across Africa.
For starters, the C.G.H. is the highest award in Kenya and is mostly given to sitting heads of state or exceptional global leaders. This signifies that Adesina, for his global glories, developmental strides, efforts at uniting Africans through via economic options, equate in status with a sitting president of Kenya. The award was some days earlier also given to His Highness Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V.
Speaking elatedly after giving the award to Adesina, with all the accompanying paraphernalia, President Ruto hailed the AfDB President, saying he deserves the honour for his commitment and distinguished service to the people of Kenya.
He noted: “I am very proud to be the President that confers on you this well-deserved honor of the people of Kenya. It is an honor that I have the privilege as President but on behalf of the government and the people of Kenya to award you for the distinguished service, the commitment you have demonstrated, and the passion you have worked with to see to it that in every way even before you became the President of the African Development Bank.”
Responding, Adesina, who was flanked by his beloved wife, many other aides, colleagues and associates including the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, thanked President Ruto for honoring him with the prestigious award saying it is a rare privilege to be conferred with the award.
“Your Excellency President Ruto I am most grateful to you for conferring me today with the prestigious honor of the Chief of Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H), Kenya’s highest and most distinguished honor.
“I am very humbled for your incredible kindness what a great honor, what a rare privilege, what a historic recognition. The country that I love so much, Kenya, loves me back, appreciates and celebrates my leadership at the African Develpment Bank. Thank you, Mr. President,” said the AfDB President.
He added, “On behalf of my dear wife and your sister, Grace, the Board of Directors at the African Development Bank, our boards of governance, the management and staff of the African Development Bank and on my own behalf, I accept this honour with great humilty.”
A statement shared on their verified X handle after the award, the Kenyan State House noted in part that, “President William Ruto has thanked the African Development Bank (AfDB) for working with Kenya to drive critical areas of the country’s growth in the past 60 years.
“The President made the remarks when he conferred AfDB President and Chairman of the Board Akinwumi Adesina with the Chief of the Order of Golden Heart (CGH) award in Monday at State House, Nairobi.”
“It is an honour that I have the privilege as President, and on behalf of the people of Kenya, to award you for the distinguished service, commitment, and passion you have demonstrated for our country,” Ruto was qouted as saying.
Akinwumi was elected President of Africa Development Bank in 2015, and has remained in office till date.
The AfDB President’s speech is produced in full next page…
US Expels South African Ambassador, Cites Hatred for America, Trump
United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has announced that President Donald Trump’s administration is expelling South Africa’s ambassador to Washington.
Rubio announced this on Friday, accusing the envoy of hating the country and President Trump.
“South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country,” Rubio posted on X.
“Ebrahim Rasool is “a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS,” he said, referring to Trump by his White House X account handle.
“We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.”
The expulsion of the ambassador comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria.
Trump in February this year froze US aid to South Africa, citing a law in the country that he alleges allows land to be seized from white farmers.
Trump further fueled tensions last week, when he said that South Africa’s farmers were welcome to settle in the United States after repeating his allegation that the government was “confiscating” land from white people.
