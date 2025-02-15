2025: Again, Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win Lagos City Marathon

The 2025 edition of the annual 42km 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has been once again dominated by East African runners from Kenya and Ethiopia.

Kenya’s Edwin Kibet on Saturday emerged winner in the men category, clocking a time of 2:14:06 to win the $50,000 price money.

Kibet came third last year behind his compatriot Bernard Sang who won it with a time of 02:16:49 and another Kenyan Cheprot who came second.

It is Kibet’s second win in the competition following his first victory in the 2023 edition.

In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa emerged victorious clocking a time of 2:37:04 for her first win in the competition.

First Nigerian to finish the race, Nyango Gyang Boyi, made history by finishing in the to 10 positions.

He finished the race in 8th place, clocking a time 2:25:41.58 which will earn him a prize award of $4,000. As the first Nigerian to finish the race, Boyi also won the N2million top prize in the Nigerian category.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was also one of the participants in this year’s Lagos City Marathon.

The 42km race commenced at Western Avenue, in front of the National Stadium Surulere, and finished in front of Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

This year’s edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon had thousands of runners competing for the top prize.

The annual event was to a gold label by the World Athletics in 2023 less than eight years after its first edition.

