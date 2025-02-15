Sports
2025: Again, Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win Lagos City Marathon
The 2025 edition of the annual 42km 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has been once again dominated by East African runners from Kenya and Ethiopia.
Kenya’s Edwin Kibet on Saturday emerged winner in the men category, clocking a time of 2:14:06 to win the $50,000 price money.
Kibet came third last year behind his compatriot Bernard Sang who won it with a time of 02:16:49 and another Kenyan Cheprot who came second.
It is Kibet’s second win in the competition following his first victory in the 2023 edition.
In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa emerged victorious clocking a time of 2:37:04 for her first win in the competition.
First Nigerian to finish the race, Nyango Gyang Boyi, made history by finishing in the to 10 positions.
He finished the race in 8th place, clocking a time 2:25:41.58 which will earn him a prize award of $4,000. As the first Nigerian to finish the race, Boyi also won the N2million top prize in the Nigerian category.
The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was also one of the participants in this year’s Lagos City Marathon.
The 42km race commenced at Western Avenue, in front of the National Stadium Surulere, and finished in front of Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.
This year’s edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon had thousands of runners competing for the top prize.
The annual event was to a gold label by the World Athletics in 2023 less than eight years after its first edition.
Sports
NFF Unveils New Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled the newly appointed coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle.
The event held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Monday where sports enthusiasts and practitioners gathered to welcome the 47-year-old Franco-Malian citizen.
Chelle’s appointment was confirmed last Tuesday by the NFF Executive Committee, following a recommendation from its Technical and Development Committee.
The NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, expressed confidence in Chelle’s ability to lead the Super Eagles to new heights.
“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about football, which is why there have been different reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle,” Gusau said on Sunday.
“However, the NFF appeals to Nigerians to come together and support him, as we believe he has the qualities to achieve success with the Super Eagles.”
Gusau further assured Nigerians that the Federation would provide the necessary backing to ensure Chelle’s success.
“The NFF will give him all the support that he needs to succeed in the job,” he added.
Chelle’s first challenge will be leading the Super Eagles B at the upcoming African Nations Championship in East Africa next month.
Chelle’s first challenge will be leading the Super Eagles B at the upcoming African Nations Championship in East Africa next month.
After that, the focus will shift to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with crucial matches against Rwanda (away) and Zimbabwe (home) in March.
According to the statement, Chelle brings a wealth of experience to the role, having guided Mali’s Aiglons to the brink of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.
He recently left his position at Algerian club MC Oran, where he had been managing the 1989 African Champions’ Cup finalists, to accept the Super Eagles job.
Sports
Elon Musk’s Father Reveals Son Interested in Buying English Club, Liverpool
Errol, father of Elon Musk, has revealed that the billionaire entrepreneur has expressed interest in purchasing Premier League team Liverpool.
Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $418 billion, has recently emerged a close ally of U.S President-elect, Donald Trump.
Reports claim that Musk donated approximately $270 million to the Republican Party before their election victory, aiding Trump’s return to the White House.
Since Trump’s November 2024 win, Musk and Trump have been seen together at various events, including celebrations at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, UFC fights, and college football games.
Now, it appears Musk’s attention may be turning toward English football.
Known as the visionary behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), the 53-year-old billionaire seems poised to expand his business empire further by acquiring one of the world’s most iconic football clubs.
When asked about Musk’s interest in Liverpool during an interview with Times Radio in London, his father, Errol Musk, was cautious.
“Has he expressed a desire to buy Liverpool Football Club?” a reporter asked.
“I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price,” Errol Musk replied with a laugh.
Pressed further, he admitted that his son has shown interest but refrained from confirming any formal negotiations.
“Oh, yes. But that doesn’t mean he’s buying it,” Errol added. “He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I!”
Family ties to Liverpool
When questioned about Musk’s specific interest in Liverpool FC, Errol Musk pointed to the family’s generational ties to the Merseyside city.
“His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we had relatives in Liverpool. We were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know,” Errol revealed.
Musk had previously spoken fondly of his grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, who was born in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, in 1923.
She grew up in pre-war poverty, working hard to support her family before emigrating to South Africa in 1944.
Musk once described her as “an important part” of his childhood and credited her with instilling strong values.
“My Nana was one of the poor working-class girls with no one to protect her who might have been abducted in present-day Britain,” Musk shared on X.
“She was very strict, but also kind, and I could always count on her. She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in WW2. To earn money for food, she cleaned houses, leaving me with a lasting respect for those who do so.”
Sports
CAF Crowns Ademola Lookman As African Footballer of the Year
Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman, has been named the CAF Footballer of the Year for the past year.
Lookman was announced as the winner at an elaborate event in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday night.
The Atalanta star won the prize ahead of Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy and South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
It has been an incredible year for Lookman, who became the first player to score a hat-trick in the Europa League/UEFA Cup final since 1975, netting the three goals within 26 minutes against Bayer Leverkusen.
Lookman was included in the Team of the Year for the Europa League, and ended the season having had a direct hand in 18 top flight goals for La Dea.
The 27-year-old was ranked the 14th best player during the Ballon d’Or gala on October 28.
Boko Haram Among Terror Groups Funded by USAID, Says US Congressman, Perry
Show of Shame: Lawmakers, Binance Chief Trade Words over $150m Bribe
Naira Gains over Dollar for Three Straight Days in Parallel FX Market
Battle for Lagos Speakership: Embattled Obasa Seeks Legal Interpretation
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba is Ready for Freedom
2025: Again, Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win Lagos City Marathon
Adding Value: Unleashing the Keys of Life to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)