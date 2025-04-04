Glo-sponsored African Voices Features Gospel Artistes, Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo

By Eric Elezuo

The Convention Centre of the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, was a beehive of activities when the who’s who as well as the crème de la crème of the society gathered to celebrate achievers as the foremost media outfit, Silverbird Group, pull all stops to host the 2024th edition of the Silverbird Man of the Year Award.

This year’s awards, like the ones before it, celebrated past achievers, who somehow have finished their work on planet earth, and have been translated to the great beyond.

The event, which lived to all its billing, kickstarted at 5pm with an runway-like and elaborate red carpet. The session was a ceremony on its own as celebrities, notable State officials, politicians, industrialists, entertainers of repute, entrepreneurs and more, took time out to showcase to mettle, intellectually and fashion-wise before clicking klieg lights.

Not a few of them, including Chairman, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, remarked that Silverbird has come of age, in branding and celebrating achievements of Nigerians, dead and alive.

With the red carpet show concluded, the glamour of the night shifted to the main hall of the Convention Centre where the duo of Patrick Doyle and Seun Davies were classic hosts, delivering mouthwatering performances that left dignitaries cheering throughout the duration of the brief fiesta.

In his speech at the event, the Chairman of the Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, told the story of the humble beginning, unhappily revealing the division among African countries while calling for unity and peaceful coexistence among Africans using Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as a building block for the African continent.

On her part, Miss Chidinma told her own story, expressing gratitude to Nigerians and to as many that stood for her as she faced the crisis of origin in South Africa; a path that took her to Nigeria, and eventually to Mexico, where she was was crowned queen as runner up to the eventual winner.

With the individuals joyously mounting the podium to cart away their coveted prizes, the show dovetailed the major highlight of the evening; the award of the Silverbird 2024 Man of the Year, which was won by the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji.

An annual retreat of some sort, the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards, presents a platform, devoid of political discourse or presentation of government policies, but a stage where speeches of achievements and appreciation are entertained even as various awardees, who had excelled in their various fields, excitedly receive their rewards.

Another landmark signature of the event was the raffle draw competition, where 20 lucky winners, were given N500, 000 each to celebrate the 20th edition of the awards.

Among other winners, who joined His Excellency, Abiodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State, to shine on the night were the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his counterpart from Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah,who received the governors of the year awards.

In the same vein, the Minister of Works, who doubles as the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. David Umahi, was recognized as Minister of the year just as the retinue of Prof. Tam David West, Chief Alex Akinyele, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, and Prof. Dora Akunyili were posthumously honoured. Their contributions to the development of the country in their various fields, cannot be overemphasized.

Other awards recipients on the night include prolific music producer, promoter, song writer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, who received the extraordinary achievement award, and popular actor, who fits the tag, veteran, Richard Mofe Damijo, receiving the lifetime achievement award.

Other awardees were veteran actors Toyin Abraham and Chidi Mokeme, who were crowned with the trailblazer awards.

Others were Victory Wilson, and Habeeb Hamzat aka Peller, who won the Influencer of the year award in company of his content creating partner, Jarvis, whose real name is Elizabeth Amadou.

It was for all intent and purpose, a night to remember!

Photos: Koya Adegbite