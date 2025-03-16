Boss Of The Week
Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup: A Disciplined King on a Mission
By Eric Elezuo
Beyond ancestral qualification, the newly crowned Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, the 49th in the series, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, is a man of many parts; focused, capable, disciplined, fulfilled and down to earth. He is typically the product of what patience can produce, as his emergence was via the efforts of respected kingmakers of Ìjẹ̀ṣàland with a seal of approval by the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. The process of emergence was grounded in the deep rooted traditions and values of the Yoruba culture.
Named as the paramount ruler in December, 2024, and crown substantive royal father on January 5, 2025, the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, has proved to be a good choice, bringing to bear his years of entrepreneurship and political sagacity to bring development and all round growth to his kingdom.
Addressed as His Imperial Majesty, Oba Looja Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Owa Ajimoko III, the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ìjẹ̀ṣàland, the oba launches into leadership with a combined flair of experience, vision, and dedication to service, which has steadily elevated the kingdom within a short period.
The Oba, by every standard, is not a run-of-the-mill monarch, he well trained and ground in not a few sectors of human endeavours. Not only was a former number two man of his state, he is a distinguished entrepreneur, and founder of ENL Consortium, one of the leading terminal operators in Nigeria, which under his stewardship, the company played crucial roles in the nation’s trade and logistics renewal. Beyond these, Haastrup is also a trained Pharmacist.
The new oba, who is celebrated for his academic excellence and dynamic leadership, replaced Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, who passed on recently.
With a legacy of public service, entrepreneurial success, and philanthropic dedication, Oba Haastrup’s enthronement heralds a new era for Ijesaland. As the Owa Obokun, his vision and leadership promise to transform Ijesaland into a beacon of unity, innovation, and prosperity. The people of Ijesaland eagerly anticipate the dawn of a brighter future under his reign.
Oba Haastrup’s reign is poised to deliver unity, prosperity, and a thriving future for the kingdom, ensuring that Ijeshaland remains a beacon of cultural heritage and progress in Nigeria and beyond.
The Dawn Commission, on its website, captures the trajectory of the disciplined oba as follows:
Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup was born on September 19, 1948, into the illustrious Ajimoko royal family of Ijesaland in Osun State, Nigeria. His upbringing was steeped in the values of service, discipline, and leadership that are hallmarks of his royal lineage. From an early age, he exhibited the qualities of a visionary, a trait further nurtured by his family’s deep cultural heritage and Christian faith.
Oba Haastrup’s academic journey laid the groundwork for his remarkable career. He attended Eko Boys’ High School in Lagos from 1963 to 1967, where he demonstrated an exceptional commitment to learning and leadership. He furthered his education at the Federal School of Science and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy at Howard University in Washington, D.C., graduating in 1974. Determined to expand his horizons, he spent several years in the United States, where he not only gained academic knowledge but also developed a global perspective and the discipline required for success.
Returning to Nigeria in 1981, Prince Haastrup immersed himself in public service. His political career gained prominence in 1990, when he was elected as the Deputy Governor of Osun State, serving under Governor Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke during the Third Republic.
In his capacity as Deputy Governor, Oba Haastrup championed significant reforms and spearheaded key initiatives that enhanced governance and public administration. His tenure saw him secure impactful public-private partnerships with federal agencies such as the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA). These achievements solidified his reputation as a pragmatic and results-oriented leader, earning him widespread admiration and paving the way for his transition into the private sector.
After leaving public office in 1992, Prince Haastrup turned his attention to the business world, where he continued to make significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic development. In 2002, he founded ENL Consortium Limited, initially focusing on utility management. Recognizing opportunities in Nigeria’s maritime sector, he expanded ENL’s operations to include port management and infrastructure development.
In 2006, ENL Consortium, under his visionary leadership, secured the concession for Terminals C and D at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos. These terminals, which handle both general and containerized cargoes, have set benchmarks for efficiency in port operations.
The company’s innovative approach included:
- Extensive rehabilitation of port infrastructure
- Deployment of cutting-edge equipment
- Introduction of labor reforms, which improved productivity and industrial harmony
Today, ENL Consortium operates one of the largest seaport facilities in West Africa, with 11 berths capable of handling between 9.7 and 11 meters of draft. The company has diversified into power generation, estate development, and hospitality, contributing to job creation and industrial growth in Nigeria.
Prince Haastrup’s contributions have earned him recognition as one of Nigeria’s foremost maritime magnates. His leadership in transforming port operations and enhancing transparency has positioned Nigerian ports as competitive global players. His efforts have not only improved Nigeria’s standing in the maritime industry but also generated significant revenue and fostered economic growth.
Through the Clement Adesuyi Haastrup Foundation (CAH Foundation), Oba Haastrup has impacted lives by awarding scholarships to over 500 students, enabling them to access higher education locally and internationally. His philanthropic initiatives extend to feeding the hungry and empowering the underprivileged, solidifying his reputation as a compassionate and community-orientated leader.
Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup emerged as the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland following a meticulous selection process by the kingdom’s esteemed kingmakers. His selection was officially approved by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on December 27, 2024, after the passing of Oba Adekunle Aromolaran II on September 11, 2023.
The coronation ceremony, a grand and historic event graced by dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond, included the presentation of the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment. This event marked the official commencement of his reign, accompanied by traditional rites, festivities, and cultural displays that highlighted the rich heritage of Ijesaland.
Oba Haastrup’s enthronement is a powerful blend of tradition and modernity. Building on the legacy of Oba Aromolaran II, who was renowned as the first Nigerian monarch to hold a Ph.D., Oba Haastrup brings a global perspective shaped by his illustrious career in governance and business. His leadership is underpinned by a vision to bring unity, prosperity, and innovation to Ijesaland.
Oba Haastrup’s reign is poised to usher in transformative change across the kingdom. Guided by decades of experience in governance and business, his priorities include:
- Agricultural Modernization: Promoting mechanized farming to enhance food production and create jobs.
- Infrastructure Development: Collaborating with stakeholders to improve roads, healthcare facilities, and schools.
- Economic Empowerment: Encouraging investment and entrepreneurship to drive local economic growth.
- Social Harmony: Fostering unity and resolving communal disputes to strengthen bonds within the community.
Oba Haastrup is married to Olori Vicky Haastrup, the Chairperson of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN). The oba and his olori are blessed with wonderful children.
Boss Of The Week
Accolades Trail Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal at 70
By Eric Elezuo
Since January 2008 when he was announced the Timi of Ede, and March of the same year, when his coronation ceremony was held till the present, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, has maintained a solid profile, which has demonstrated his capabilities and capacity to reign over his people.
As a result, as the monarch turns 70, drums have been rolled out to appreciate his benevolence, candour and humanitarian disposition in the affairs of the kingdom.
Ceasing the moment, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, sent a heartwarming message to celebrate the landmark age as well as the monarch’s achievements in 15 years of rulership.
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, and titled ADELEKE CELEBRATES TIMI OF EDE ON HIS BIRTHDAY, the governor hailed the monarch as a distinguished leader with remarkable flair for development, acknowledging his visionary and purposeful style to rulership, which has greatly impacted on the lives of subjects over the years.
He also lauded him for entrenching sense of togetherness and patriotism, which has guided the physical development and economic progress the ancient town has seen in recent time while affirming the immeasurable benefit of the counsels of the monarch in enabling peace and tranquility in the state and beyond, commending his historical role in promoting Yoruba culture and traditions.
He said: “As Oba Munirudeen turns a new age, I join family, friends and well-wishers across the globe to felicitate with him. Oba Munirudeen is a leader who prioritise the interest of his subject, exploring every opportunity to impact the lives of his people and cause admirable progress for his domain,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying in a congratulatory message.
“By divine guidance and Kabiyesi’s leadership prowess, Ede land has enjoyed incredible progress over the years. On a personal note, Kabiyesi is a positive influence for me, as I am always inspired by his passion to make a difference in the lives of our people.”
Also celebrating the monarch on his great day, popular hip hop sensation, Davido, gifted him a brand new GAC GS8 SUV luxurious car with total demonstration of respect and admiration for the chief custodian of Ede tradition. It is important to note that Davido is a native of Ede.
As a follow-up to the celebrations, subjects, friends, well wishers and the general public organized a well deserved party for the monarch with notable personalities including Governor Adeleke, prominent Osun government officials, natives of Ede from all walks of life and members of the Nigerian entertainment circle.
On the band stand on the day was the highly sought-after music maker, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey among others.
The monarch, regally attired with all the paraphernalia of royalty was all smiles as he interacted with guests, impressed at the barefaced show of love.
THE MAN, OBA MUNIRUDEEN ADESOLA LAWAL
As derived from Wikipedia, Oba Lawal, Laminisa II, the Timi of Ede’s life trajectory is captured as follows:
Boss Of The Week
Nkem ‘Osuofia’ Owoh: When a Legend Turns 70
Who could have imagined that standing in for someone to play the role of a drunkard in one of the major Nigeria sitcoms in the 1980s, The New Masquerade, would be the pedestal one of Nigeria’s funniest men, Nkem ‘Osuofia’ Owo, needed to launch big time into the world of acting, theater and entertainment. Ever since, the prolific actor has not looked back, but has broken barriers, smashed records, and has continued to be relevant even as he joined the septugerians’ club. Yes, drums are rolled out to celebrate Osuofia at 70.
Born in Enugu State, on February 7, 1955, Nkem Owoh, better known by his screen alias, Osuofia, has come of age in every facet of existence including merchandise, family and entertainment.
A graduate of Engineering from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Osuofia had both his primary and secondary education in Nsukka, also in Enugu State. Reports have it that his acting became noticeable at early age, and during his primary and secondary days, before getting better polished and manifested during his university days, from where he graduated to acting in various television and film productions, including writing scripts.
The Wikipedia presents more of his trajectory as follows:
In 1979, he embarked on his journey in the entertainment industry, starting as a writer at Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). He further established his writing credentials by penning scripts for notable productions, such as: The New Masquerade and Basi and Company (a sitcom created by Ken Saro-Wiwa). He also once filled in for an absent actor, playing the role of a drunkard in the groundbreaking sitcom The New Masquerade. This unexpected opportunity launched his successful career.
However, Owoh ventured into the movie scene when he was contracted to handle the subtitling for the Igbo language movie Living in Bondage upon its completion. Following the success of Living in Bondage, acting opportunities began to flood in. A year later, he landed his next significant role as a customs officer in the Igbo language movie Circle of Doom. His good performance announced his arrival on the scene, captivating producers, who not only sought him for his acting talent but also valued his scriptwriting skills.
Following Circle of Doom, he landed his third film role in Taboo which he co-scripted.
In 1995, Owoh wrote and produced the iconic film Ikuku, where he portrayed the unforgettable character, Osuofia (a drunk). His portrayal of Osuofia in the movie earned him widespread recognition, transforming him into a beloved household name. In 1997, he produced Ikuku 2 a sequel to the first movie, where he reprised his role as a drunkard. He also produced Pampam the same year, teaming up with Okey Bakassi.
The character Osuofia was once again brought to life by Nkem Owoh in Osuofia in London (2003) and its sequel Osuofia in London 2 (2004), produced by Kingsley Ogoro. His appearance in this movie earned him international recognition and also his nickname. This breakthrough paved the way for a lasting career, with continuous screen appearances from then on.
Owoh is also known for performing the song “I Go Chop Your Dollar” about advance fee fraud. The song was featured in the film The Master in which Owoh plays the role of a scammer.
Hw had had his own ups and downs in the business as well as in life. It is noted that the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission banned the song, citing it was promoting fraud. Also in 2007, he was arrested in Amsterdam, Netherlands while performing at a musical show, but was later released.
In November 2009, he was kidnapped, and a ransom N15 million naira was demanded. He was said to have been released after his family members allegedly paid a ransom fee of 1.4 million naira.
In 2017, at the 13th edition, he was honored with the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) Lifetime Achievement Award.
In2012, he partnered with MTN for a multimillion-naira endorsement deal that has been repeatedly renewed.
Osuofia remains a known face to many generations of movie watchers, as well as a formidable force in the Nigeria film industry. He is a legend, having contributed more than enough to spreading in homes.
Happy 70th birthday sir…!
Boss Of The Week
Siminalayi Fubara: Celebrating a Detailed Governor at 50
By Eric Elezuo
What looks like the entire Rivers State was out last week, precisely on January 28, 2025, to celebrate their Governor, Sir Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara, as he hit the golden age.
Leading the charge of celebrations and encomiums, was his amiable wife, Lady Valerie Fubara, who organized a surprised party for the governor, with the who’s who in Rivers State government and Peoples Democratic Party present, including former Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Uche Secondus; Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo; and a former governor, Sir Celestine Omehia.
Superbly attired, and defeating the surprised undertone, a very elated Fubara walked side by side with his water as the entered the open venue event, with aides, we’ll wishers and staff tagging joyously along.
Speaking straight from the heart, Governor Fubara, who fought and is still fighting many battles of his political life just 20 months after becoming governor, expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “This morning I feel so humbled. I have been swept off my feet. Sincerely, all my life I have never subscribed to celebrating birthdays, particularly in this way. What has been done this morning, in conjunction with my wife, shows so much love and appreciation that honestly, I do not know how to pay back.”
In one moment of intense joy, the celebrant, assisted by his dear wife, performed the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake, much to the delight of their guests. The laughter and the camaraderie that followed was a joy to behold.
The scene appeared to wipe clean all the political turmoil that has trailed the governor and Rivers State in 20 short months.
An ethnic Ibani-Ijaw, born in Opobo Town in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State on January, 28 1975, Fubara was sworn in as the governor of Rivers State, on May 29, 2023, after winning his electoral victory on March 18 of the same year.
He previously served as Accountant general of Rivers State, under Barr Nyesom Wike as governor.
Less than two years after becoming governor, Fubara has amid turbulence situations, launched out to deliver good governance to Rivers people. He is known to have signed N195.3bn contract with Julius Berger for the construction of Port Harcourt Ring Road project. The project when completed would traverse six local government areas of the state, thereby decongesting Port Harcourt. Fubara further stated the State would pay over N150 billion advance for the project. This is among many other notable projects.
He is married to Valerie Fubara and they have three children.
President Tinubu Celebrates Governor Siminalayi Fubura at 50
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara on his 50th birthday.
The President lauded Fubara’s contributions to governance in Rivers State and his efforts to foster growth in the region.
President Tinubu further urged Governor Fubara to redouble his efforts in promoting peace and unity, emphasising the importance of harmony as a foundation for sustainable development.
“As you celebrate this milestone, I commend your dedication to the service of your people. Governance thrives where peace reigns. I encourage you to continue working tirelessly to bring people together, resolve differences, and create an environment where progress can flourish for the benefit of all Rivers people,” the President said.
President Tinubu wished Governor Fubara continued wisdom, strength, and success in his leadership journey and prayed for more remarkable achievements in the years ahead.
Governor Oborevwori Felicitates with Fubara at 50
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, commended Governor Fubara as a courageous leader who deserves recognition for his significant contributions to the governance of Rivers State.
He characterized Governor Fubara as a wise and capable individual, divinely appointed to lead the people at this pivotal moment in the political landscape of Rivers State.
Oborevwori stated, “Since becoming Governor, you have consistently prioritized good governance, focusing on improving the standard of living for the people by fostering development, peace, and security within the state.”
He further expressed confidence that Fubara’s development agenda would continue to positively influence the growth and progress of Rivers State.
“On behalf of the government and citizens of Delta State, I congratulate an outstanding professional, seasoned accountant, and my brother, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on his 50th birthday,” he added.
“As you celebrate this milestone, I pray that God grants you greater wisdom and good health to continue your exceptional service to Him and to humanity.”
Other prominent individuals, who celebrated the governor included Party faithful, aides, loyalists, industrialists and a whole lot more.
From us at The Boss, we wish Governor Fubara more fruitful years!
