Minister Orders Removal of Speed Breakers on Highways Nationwide
The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has ordered the removal of speed bumps on the country’s highways to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on major roads.
Umahi gave the directive during a two-day Retreat for Federal Ministry of Works Highway Engineers and Managerial Staff on Friday in Abuja.
The retreat with the theme “Ensuring Delivery of Mr President‘s Agenda on Road Infrastructural Development,” was organised by the ministry.
The minister said the order to dismantle the speed bumps was necessary because some were haphazardly done causing accidents and elongating travel time.
“I came through one of the federal routes and for a journey that is supposed to last like one hour within that stretch, it lasted like three hours because every 20 metres you will see a bump.
“Although there is nothing wrong with speed bumps in certain designated locations. But there is an approved technical design for bumps.
“There are also allowable locations for bumps and that is what we want to do. So the National Assembly has directed that these speed bumps should be dismantled.”
Umahi said the ministry had noticed some speed bumps were a menace and causing multiple accidents and deaths.
“Some speed bumps are high, touching the bottom plates of vehicles; that is not desirable. It defeats the aim.
“So, this is what we are saying; and that is what the National Assembly is saying; the ministry as well as motorists want them to dismantle it.”
Umahi said subsequently for any speed bump to be constructed, applications would be made to controllers for the locations through the Permanent Secretary and to the minister for approval after meeting technical compliance.
He added that there must also be a safe side distance of not less than 100 metres and warning for motorists to beware.
Speaking on infrastructure development, Umahi said President Bola Tinubu’s massive infrastructure development is aimed at providing the much needed impetus to stimulate the economy and improve the lives of the citizenry.
He therefore, said the retreat is aimed at educating participants to properly understand the president’s renewed hope agenda with specific reference to road infrastructure development among others.
The Minister of State for Works, Mr Bello Goronyo, commended the president’s infrastructure development agenda, saying that it was putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians.
“Let me urge you to use the knowledge that you will acquire today in ensuring that you come up to speed with the modern technologies and innovation so that our country will be better in terms of roads, infrastructure.
“Without the road infrastructure, there cannot be economic growth, and there cannot be prosperity,” he said.
The permanent secretary in the ministry, Olufunso Adebiyi, said the Federal Road Safety Corps’ record revealed that accidents were traceable to reckless driving, drunk driving, disregard for road instructions and unauthorised crossing of the road among others.
“It may surprise you that the percentage of accidents caused by bad roads were less than 10 per cent.
“The bad roads are traceable to inefficiency on the part of the engineers, poor supervision of our road works among others.”
Adebiyi urged the engineers to step up and curb some of the irregularities, noting that the ministry was committed to building their capacity to deliver on the administration’s agenda.
The Chairmen, Senate and House Committees on Works reiterated their commitment to supporting the ministry to deliver on its mandate.
Communities’ Clashes: Adeleke Imposes Dusk to Dawn Curfew in Ifon, Ilobu
Following the outbreak of yet another communal misunderstanding between Ifon and Ilobu communities, the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has ordered that a curfew be imposed in the two warring communities with immediate effect, scoring to a statement signed by the
Commisdioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi.
To forestall further escalation of the crisis, the Governor has approved that a 7pm to 7am curfew be imposed .
Alimi’s Press Statement in relation to the imposition of the curfew reads further
“Following the outbreak of another communal clashes between the people of Ifon and Ilobu, the Osun state government has taken the following decisions aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the warring communities.
“That a 7pm to 7am curfew be imposed with immediate effect starting from today, Thursday 16th of Jan 2025 until further notice.
“That a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, and Civil Defence has been, accordingly, deployed to the warring communities to forestall further anarchy .
“That all stakeholders in the areas are advised to cooperate with the State Government to resolve the issues amicably at ensuring lasting peace.
“That an enlarged Committee of Stakeholders which shall consist of the representatives of the Communities, the Service Chiefs,the representatives of the State Council of Obas and other relevant bodies be immediately constituted to resolve the issue permanently.
“Finally, anyone or group of persons, found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the full wrath of the law, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” ended the press statement.
EFCC to Arraign Oba Otudeko, Onasanya, Others for Alleged N12.3bn Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 13-count criminal charge against the Chairman, Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko and a former Managing Director of First Bank, Olabisi Onasanya for allegedly obtaining the sum of N12.3billion from First Bank.
They are to be arraigned on Monday, January 20, 2025, before Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos.
They will be arraigned alongside, a former member of the board of directors of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Soji Akintayo and a company linked to Otudeko, named Anchorage Leisure Ltd.
All four were listed as defendants in the suit filed by an EFCC prosecutor, Bilkisu Buhari-Bala on January 16, 2025.
According to the EFCC, the four committed the fraud in tranches of N5.2billion, N6.2billion, N6.150billion, N1.5billion and N500million, between 2013 and 2014 in Lagos.
In proof of the charge against the defendants, the EFCC intends to call representatives of First Bank including Cecelia Majekodunmi, Ola Michael Aderogba, Abiodun Olatunji, Raymond Eze, Abiodun Odunbola and Adeeyo David all of whom are expected to give evidence of the fraudulent misrepresentation of the Defendants and tender relevant documents.
The EFCC will also rely on the testimonies of representatives of Central Bank of Nigeria, representatives of Stallion Nigeria Limited and representatives of V-tech Dynamics Ltd.
Also included in the EFCC’s list of witnesses are one Farida Abubakar and Adaeze Nwakoby.
According to the Commission, the offences contravene Section 8(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and were punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.
Count 1 of the charge says that Chief Oba Otudeko, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, Soji Akintayo and Anchorage Leisure Limited between 2013 and 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to obtain the sum of N12,300,000,000.00 (Twelve Billion, Three Hundred Million Naira Only),from First Bank Limited on the pretence that the said sum represented credit facilities applied * for by V- Tech Dynamic Links Limited and Stallion Nigeria Limited, which representation you know to be false, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.
In Count 2, it was alleged that the defendants, on or about 26th day of November, 2013 in Lagos, “obtained the sum of N5.2 Billion from First Bank Limited on the pretence that the said sum represented credit facilities applied for by V Tech Dynamic Links Limited which representation you know to be false.”
The 3rd count claims that the defendants, between 2013 and 2014 in Lagos, obtained N6.2 Billion from First Bank Limited on the pretence that the said sum represented credit facilities applied for and disbursed to Stallion Nigeria Limited, which representation you know to be false.”
County 4 reads, that you, Chief Oba Otudeko, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, Soji Akintayo and Anchorage Leisure Limited on or about 26th day of November 2013 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to use the total sum of N6,150,000,000,.00 (Six Billion, One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira Only.), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: Obtaining by False Pretence and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18(a), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.
Count 5 accuses Chief Oba Otudeko, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, Soji Akintayo and Anchorage Leisure Limited on or about 11th day of December, 2013 in Lagos, procured Honeywell Flour Mills Plc to retain the sum of N1.5 billion, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: Obtaining by False Pretence and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.
Court Frees Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate of Terrorism Charges
A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on the Island has acquitted and discharged the “Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate” in the State, Frederick Nwajagu on allegations of terrorism.
Justice Yetunde Adesanya held that the prosecution, the Lagos State Government could not prove the offence of terrorism against him beyond any reasonable doubt.
The court, however, found him guilty of parading himself as a titled chief in Lagos, contrary to the Oba and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, an offence for which he was consequently sentenced to one year imprisonment, without an option of fine.
But Justice Adesanya held that since Nwajagu has been in the Correctional Centre for over two years for the alleged offence while the trial lasted, he would be allowed to go home, as he has already served more than the jail term stipulated for the offence.
Eze Fredrick Nwajagu, aged 67, was arrested on April 1, 2023, following a viral video in which he allegedly threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people living in the state.
In the 49-second viral video, Nwajago was heard saying, “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.”
On April 5, Nwajagu was docked before the Magistrate court by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.
The police prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the Eze Ndigbo and some others at large committed the offences on March 26 at No. 2, Akeem Shitu St., Ajao Estate, Lagos State.
He alleged that Nwajagu put fear in Lagos residents when he threatened to bring IPOB to the State. Nwajagu was also said to have publicly stated that IPOB would shut Lagos State for one month.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
On May 6, Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with 4 sureties, all of whom must be resident in Lagos.
The court also ordered that one of the sureties must own a property in Lagos which must be registered with the land bureau and which documents must be deposited with the court.
But he was unable to meet the bail conditions and remained in custody.
On May 9, 2023, Nwajagu was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on a nine-count charge bordering on attempts to commit Acts of Terrorism under Section 403(2) of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015; Participation in Terrorism Meeting to Support a Proscribed Entity, Attempt to finance an Act of Terrorism, Preparation to Comit an Act of Terrorism under Sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, amongst others.
The Defendant pleaded not guilty to all the nine counts and trial was adjourned to July 4, 2024.
During trial, one of the prosecution’s witnesses, Raulat Ibrahim told the court that Eze-Ndigbo was not a recognised Chieftaincy title in Lagos State.
The witness who is a civil servant at the Ministry of Local Governments, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Developments, narrated to the court the processes involved in confirming a chieftaincy title in Lagos State.
The witness said that the procedure was governed by the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, 2015.
She noted that there was no Oba or any recognised chief in Ajao Estate.
The witness explained that for the Obas, the local government will forward the requirement letter to the ministry and then they will send it to Ministry of Justice, where it will be forward to the Lagos state standing tribunal enquiry for chieftaincy matters.
She stated that the standing tribunal publishes the name in the national newspaper, and interested parties will join the tribunal.
“After it has been resolved, the file will be sent back to our ministry for further processing. Then we start all over again to the ministry of justice to the governor’s office etc. Then the ministry will now issue a letter of approval. On the installation day, a certificate of issue will be sent by the Governor for approval, then the ministry will install the Oba.
“The letter of approval will be signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry. There is no installation for Chief. It’s the letter that shows his recognition as a chief in Lagos State,” Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim also told the court that the defendant did not parade himself as Elegushi of Ikate, Baale of Addo nor any of the recognised chiefs.
