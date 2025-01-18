Mahama Nominates Youth Leader, John Opare Addo in New Ministerial List

A suspected riot inside a jail in Mozambique’s capital has left at least 33 people dead and 15 injured, while more than 1,500 prisoners escaped, authorities said.

Police General Commander, Bernardino Rafael, confirmed on Wednesday that 150 of the prisoners who fled the prison in Maputo have been recaptured.

Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest linked to October’s disputed election, which extended long-ruling party Frelimo’s stay in power. Opposition groups and their supporters claim the vote was rigged.

While Rafael blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot, Justice Minister Helena Kida told local private broadcaster Miramar TV that the unrest was started inside the prison and had nothing to do with protests outside.

“The confrontations after that resulted in 33 deaths and 15 injured in the vicinity of the jail,” Rafael told a media briefing.

The identities of those killed and injured were unclear.

A report by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said the prisoners overpowered guards and seized AK-47 rifles, allowing them to escape the correctional facility.

Mozambican journalist, Clemente Carlos, told SABC that the escapees likely took advantage of the Christmas holiday season, when fewer guards were on duty compared with regular working days.

“This shocking incident raises urgent questions about the state of security and the justice system in Mozambique,” Adriano Nuvunga, director of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in Mozambique, wrote on X on Wednesday.

“Now, more than ever, it is critical for authorities, civil society, and international partners to collaborate to ensure public safety and address the systemic challenges that led to this situation.”

Meanwhile, at least 21 people, including two police officers, were confirmed dead during two days of violence over election results on Monday and Tuesday, including attacks on petrol stations, police stations, and banks.

The fatalities brought the death toll in the country to 151 since October 21, according to Plataforma Decide, an election monitoring group.

Al Jazeera

Like this: Like Loading...