Africa
Mozambique Prison Break: 33 Persons Killed, 1500 Inmates Escape
A suspected riot inside a jail in Mozambique’s capital has left at least 33 people dead and 15 injured, while more than 1,500 prisoners escaped, authorities said.
Police General Commander, Bernardino Rafael, confirmed on Wednesday that 150 of the prisoners who fled the prison in Maputo have been recaptured.
Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest linked to October’s disputed election, which extended long-ruling party Frelimo’s stay in power. Opposition groups and their supporters claim the vote was rigged.
While Rafael blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot, Justice Minister Helena Kida told local private broadcaster Miramar TV that the unrest was started inside the prison and had nothing to do with protests outside.
“The confrontations after that resulted in 33 deaths and 15 injured in the vicinity of the jail,” Rafael told a media briefing.
The identities of those killed and injured were unclear.
A report by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said the prisoners overpowered guards and seized AK-47 rifles, allowing them to escape the correctional facility.
Mozambican journalist, Clemente Carlos, told SABC that the escapees likely took advantage of the Christmas holiday season, when fewer guards were on duty compared with regular working days.
“This shocking incident raises urgent questions about the state of security and the justice system in Mozambique,” Adriano Nuvunga, director of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in Mozambique, wrote on X on Wednesday.
“Now, more than ever, it is critical for authorities, civil society, and international partners to collaborate to ensure public safety and address the systemic challenges that led to this situation.”
Meanwhile, at least 21 people, including two police officers, were confirmed dead during two days of violence over election results on Monday and Tuesday, including attacks on petrol stations, police stations, and banks.
The fatalities brought the death toll in the country to 151 since October 21, according to Plataforma Decide, an election monitoring group.
Al Jazeera
Africa
Glo Chairman, Mike Adenuga, Congratulates Mahama on Reelection
By Eric Elezuo
The Chairman, Globacom Group, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana’s President-elect, Dr John Mahama, on his victory at the polls to become the next president of Ghana.
Dr. Adenuga, a recipient of the highest honour in Ghana, and second highest honour in Nigeria (GCON), extended his congratulations via a statement he personally signed, and made available to The Boss.
He reflected on the joy and celebration that filled the streets of Ghana at the announcement, saying it is a testament of the “deep love and admiration your people hold for you, as well as the lasting impact of your remarkable legacy as a former President.”
Read the full statement:
DR MIKE ADENUGA JR.CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT-ELECT MAHAMA*
My Dearest Brother,
On behalf of my family and myself, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on your resounding victory in the December 7, 2024, Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Ghana.
The joy and celebration filling the streets of Ghana reflect the deep love and admiration your people hold for you, as well as the lasting impact of your remarkable legacy as a former President.
I will always cherish the unwavering support you extended to investors in Ghana, as well as the profound honor of receiving the highest Ghanaian National Honor from you in 2016.
May this second chapter of your leadership be even more successful and transformative.
God bless Ghana.
With warmest regards,
Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr.
(GCON, CSG, CdrLH)
Africa
Balthasar Sex Scandal: Equatorial Guinea Govt Files Formal Charges
The Government of Equatorial Guinea has filed a lawsuit against Baltasar Ebang Engonga, former Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), over allegations of misconduct involving a sex scandal.
In an official statement, the government gave reasons why Engonga is being prosecuted, describing his actions as “violations of the ethical and moral values of noble Equatorial Guinean society.”
The lawsuit was announced by Jerónimo Osa Osa, Minister of Information, Press, and Culture, who confirmed that the Attorney General’s Office would conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.
According to local news platform Ahora EG, “This decision comes after several videos went viral in which Ebang Engonga is seen having sexual relations with multiple women, some of whom are married.”
The leaked videos, which have sparked outrage, prompted the government to take a stand on what it deems a violation of public morality and family values.
During an address on Friday, the government, through the Public Prosecutor’s Office, tasked with overseeing the case, intends to pursue administrative, civil, and criminal charges against Engonga and any accomplices, reiterated its condemnation of Engonga’s conduct.
The government emphasised the far-reaching impact of the scandal on social and family cohesion, stating, “In light of these serious events, which severely undermine family and social cohesion, and considering the negative impact that this situation has on the good image of our country, tarnishing its reputation, the government, through the Public Prosecutor’s Office, has commenced a thorough investigation to establish responsibilities at the administrative, civil, and criminal levels, given the possibility of a public health impact.”
Meanwhile, the investigation aims to address multiple issues, including the line between personal and public conduct, potential privacy violations, and damages to individuals’ honor and reputation.
The government affirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights of those affected by the scandal, including the State itself.
Baltasar Engonga has been facing severe backlash after investigators discovered over 400 explicit videos involving him and the wives of prominent national figures.
The scandal surfaced amid a fraud probe into Engonga’s stewardship, leading ANIF officials to search his home and office.
During this search, investigators reportedly uncovered CDs containing the explicit recordings, which have since leaked online, sparking a national outcry and widespread media coverage.
Africa
Coup Attempt in Benin: Govt Arrests Ex-Minister, Commander of Guard
Benin Republic prosecutors say they have foiled a suspected coup attempt scheduled to take place on Friday.
In a statement on Wednesday, Elonm Metonou, special prosecutor at Benin’s court for financial crimes and terrorism, said Oswald Homeky, a former sports minister, was caught Tuesday night handing over six bags of cash to Djimon Tevoedjre, Commander of the Republican Guard and Head of President Patrice Talon’s security.
Metonou said the bag contained 1.5 billion West African CFA francs (about $2.5 million).
Authorities said the suspects opened a bank account in Côte d’Ivoire under the commander’s name on August 6, adding that the money was transported in Homeky’s Toyota Prado, which bore fake license plates.
Olivier Boko, businessman and Talon’s longtime friend who was arrested separately on Monday, was in on the plot, according to the statement.
Boko was arrested in Cotonou, Benin’s economic capital. The businessman had recently started making known his plans to run for the presidency in 2026, when Talon’s second term in office ends.
According to investigators, Homeky and Boko paid off the military commander to not resist the planned coup.
Metonou said investigations are ongoing to arrest other suspects.
Since 2020, neighboring countries have experienced eight successful military takeovers and several attempts.
Talon, who has led Benin since 2016, faces criticism for what critics say is becoming an increasingly authoritarian rule.
Some observers argue that his policies have eroded democratic standards in the country.
