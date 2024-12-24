Akwa Ibom Gov Disburses N750m Business Grant to 15,000 Youths

Celebratory seasons, such as Christmas and New Year, are times when corporate organisations churn out new television commercials (TVCs) to connect with their customers and share the fun, euphoria and uncommon conviviality of such seasons.

One such organization which has over the years used this strategy to great effect is Nigeria’s top telecommunications brand, Globacom.

The exciting commercials that the technology company keeps rolling out fan the delight and elation of the season of goodwill. The brand employs the occasion not only to promote brand awareness but to felicitate its customers and the nation at large.

It is a tradition Glo has established. Since it started operations in 2003, it has always used television commercials as veritable tools of ensuring brand presence, marketing products and services and spreading joy among its various targets.

The 2024 Yuletide adverts it rolled out recently are not different. The two unique yet powerful commercials serve dual purposes. They felicitate the Nigerian people and spread mirth, which the season typifies, around existing and prospective customers.

Expectedly, the two new commercials have dominated the airwaves, and kept viewers talking and relishing the joy that Christmas brings.

The first commercial features juju music maestro, King Sunday Adegeye, popularly called King Sunny Ade, who parades a full ensemble of dancers and a rich, talented band in the TVC tagged “Merry Christmas”. The percussions, rhythm and dance merge to foster affability and enchanting memories of the season of glad tidings.

Before the party celebration where King Sunny and his band entertain guests, the TVC takes viewers back to the 1970s and 1980s when Christmas was celebrated with so much fanfare. It paints a vivid picture of rural Nigeria during Christmas where the warmth of tradition and community fills the air. The village with lush green vegetation is buzzing with excitement, with children playing, women cooking delicious meals in open-air kitchens, the aroma of local dishes (you can literally perceive it) mixing with the sounds of Afro Juju music. Families and friends gather around, dancing joyfully to the rhythmic beats, their faces beaming with happiness as they celebrate the festive season. A woman bearing the Aso ebi for the party is shown coming down from a Peugeot 504 car which also reinforces the advert as being set in the 1980s.

The television commercial by the telecom company captures the essence of togetherness, blending the cultural richness of rural life with the spirit of Christmas, all while subtly underscoring the telecom brand’s role in connecting loved ones, no matter how far apart they may be. It ends with “Better don come. Merry Christmas, Nigeria” further underscoring the reason for the commercial.

The second commercial tagged “Feliz Navidad” uses a galaxy of known artistes including Nollywood star, Timini Egbuson, as well as Uche Nwaefuna (Uchemontana), Chigozie Stephanie Alichi (Chizzy Alichi), Tomi Ojo, Eronini Osinachim, Kiki Bakare and Tope Adenibuyan (Teddy A) to pass across the message of Christmas.

At the heart of the Christmas party, the energy is electric as tap dancers take center stage, their feet tapping out intricate rhythms that blend seamlessly with the upbeat melody of Feliz Navidad. The sound of their shoes striking the floor creates a lively pulse, complementing the lively tunes of the music band performers who bring the festive song to life with vibrant instruments and harmonious vocals. Laughter and cheer fill the air as all come together to toast the season, sharing in the joy of music, movement, and the warmth of the Christmas spirit. The scene is a vibrant celebration of culture, unity, and festive joy, all set to the timeless sounds of Feliz Navidad.

These commercials have further endeared the Glo brand to its subscribers and the general Nigerian public as they enjoy the geniality of the season of love, hope, gifts and celebrations.

Talking about the Yuletide commercials, Ademide Gafar, an industry watcher opined that churning out great TVCs is one of the selling points of the Glo brand while John Michael, a marketing communications expert, noted that Globacom is not just a leader in the telecommunications sector but a prominent creator of unforgettable commercials. From the nation’s pride in telecommunications, it’s Feliz Navidad-Merry Christmas!

Like this: Like Loading...