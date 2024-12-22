Featured
Ahead Christmas, It’s Glo’s Feliz Navidad All the Way on TVCs
Celebratory seasons, such as Christmas and New Year, are times when corporate organisations churn out new television commercials (TVCs) to connect with their customers and share the fun, euphoria and uncommon conviviality of such seasons.
One such organization which has over the years used this strategy to great effect is Nigeria’s top telecommunications brand, Globacom.
The exciting commercials that the technology company keeps rolling out fan the delight and elation of the season of goodwill. The brand employs the occasion not only to promote brand awareness but to felicitate its customers and the nation at large.
It is a tradition Glo has established. Since it started operations in 2003, it has always used television commercials as veritable tools of ensuring brand presence, marketing products and services and spreading joy among its various targets.
The 2024 Yuletide adverts it rolled out recently are not different. The two unique yet powerful commercials serve dual purposes. They felicitate the Nigerian people and spread mirth, which the season typifies, around existing and prospective customers.
Expectedly, the two new commercials have dominated the airwaves, and kept viewers talking and relishing the joy that Christmas brings.
The first commercial features juju music maestro, King Sunday Adegeye, popularly called King Sunny Ade, who parades a full ensemble of dancers and a rich, talented band in the TVC tagged “Merry Christmas”. The percussions, rhythm and dance merge to foster affability and enchanting memories of the season of glad tidings.
Before the party celebration where King Sunny and his band entertain guests, the TVC takes viewers back to the 1970s and 1980s when Christmas was celebrated with so much fanfare. It paints a vivid picture of rural Nigeria during Christmas where the warmth of tradition and community fills the air. The village with lush green vegetation is buzzing with excitement, with children playing, women cooking delicious meals in open-air kitchens, the aroma of local dishes (you can literally perceive it) mixing with the sounds of Afro Juju music. Families and friends gather around, dancing joyfully to the rhythmic beats, their faces beaming with happiness as they celebrate the festive season. A woman bearing the Aso ebi for the party is shown coming down from a Peugeot 504 car which also reinforces the advert as being set in the 1980s.
The television commercial by the telecom company captures the essence of togetherness, blending the cultural richness of rural life with the spirit of Christmas, all while subtly underscoring the telecom brand’s role in connecting loved ones, no matter how far apart they may be. It ends with “Better don come. Merry Christmas, Nigeria” further underscoring the reason for the commercial.
The second commercial tagged “Feliz Navidad” uses a galaxy of known artistes including Nollywood star, Timini Egbuson, as well as Uche Nwaefuna (Uchemontana), Chigozie Stephanie Alichi (Chizzy Alichi), Tomi Ojo, Eronini Osinachim, Kiki Bakare and Tope Adenibuyan (Teddy A) to pass across the message of Christmas.
At the heart of the Christmas party, the energy is electric as tap dancers take center stage, their feet tapping out intricate rhythms that blend seamlessly with the upbeat melody of Feliz Navidad. The sound of their shoes striking the floor creates a lively pulse, complementing the lively tunes of the music band performers who bring the festive song to life with vibrant instruments and harmonious vocals. Laughter and cheer fill the air as all come together to toast the season, sharing in the joy of music, movement, and the warmth of the Christmas spirit. The scene is a vibrant celebration of culture, unity, and festive joy, all set to the timeless sounds of Feliz Navidad.
These commercials have further endeared the Glo brand to its subscribers and the general Nigerian public as they enjoy the geniality of the season of love, hope, gifts and celebrations.
Talking about the Yuletide commercials, Ademide Gafar, an industry watcher opined that churning out great TVCs is one of the selling points of the Glo brand while John Michael, a marketing communications expert, noted that Globacom is not just a leader in the telecommunications sector but a prominent creator of unforgettable commercials. From the nation’s pride in telecommunications, it’s Feliz Navidad-Merry Christmas!
Court Sends Woman to Prison for Abusing Tinubu’s Son, IGP on Social Media
Olamide Thomas, who reportedly threatened Seyi Tinubu on social media, was on Friday, arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Olamide was arraigned by the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, before Justice Emeka Nwite on a three-count charge.
Olamide was alleged to have, sometime in 2024, knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication in the form of video recording through a computer system or network on her social media platforms wherein she made remarks in Yoruba language.
In the video, she was alleged to have stated: “Mr. Seyi Tinubu would die this year, and misfortune and calamity had befallen the Tinubu family, with intent to bully, threaten, harass the person of Mr Seyi Tinubu.”
The communication was said to have placed Seyi in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.
The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.
In count two, the defendant was alleged to have intentionally transmitted communication in the form of video recording wherein she made remarks in Yoruba Language to bully, threaten, and harass the person of Egbetokun.
The communication was said to have placed Egbetokun in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.
The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.
She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Olamide was arrested on allegations bordering on harassing and threatening Seyi Tinubu, Egbetokun, and the Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a viral social media post.
In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/636/2024 dated and filed on December 18 by the police team of lawyers led by A.A. Egwu, Olamide was sued as sole defendant.
Upon resumed hearing, Victor Okoye, who appeared for the police, informed the court that the matter was slated for arraignment and that he was ready to proceed.
After the counts were read to the defendant, she pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The defence lawyer, T J. Aondo (SAN), sought to move an oral application on his client’s behalf but the request was turned down.
Justice Nwite directed Aondo to file a formal bail application and adjourned the matter until December 30 for the commencement of trial.
The judge, however, assured the defence counsel that as soon as a bail application is filed in form of a motion on notice, the court would not hesitate to hear it.
Justice Nwite, thereafter, ordered Olamide to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre pending the hearing of her bail application.
Buhari Denies Ownership of Abuja Land Revoked by Wike
Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, denied ownership of a piece of land purportedly allocated to him by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) in Abuja.
Media reports indicate that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked the ownership of 762 plots of land in the Maitama 1 District of Abuja, citing non-payment of statutory fees.
According to the trending reports, high-profile figures, including former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, are among those affected.
The FCTA had also issued a two-week ultimatum to 614 other individuals and organisations, demanding they settle outstanding Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O) fees or risk losing their plots.
However, debunking the reports, the former President stated he is “not the owner of the said plot of land which is allocated in the name of a ‘Muhammadu Buhari Foundation.’”
In a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the former President explained that he turned down the offer by the administration when it was presented to him.
The media aide further clarified: “When he and his cabinet members were invited to fill the forms and obtain land during his tenure in office, he returned the form without filling it, saying that he already had a plot of land in the FCT and that those who did not have should be given. He, therefore, turned down the offer.
“All those jumping up and down in the digital space talking about the rightfulness or the lack of it on the reported seizure of Buhari’s land in Abuja to get their facts right and stop dragging down the name of the former president.
“As with anything Buhari—and there is no surprise in this at all—there is a lot of buzz in the media on the reported seizure of a piece of land by the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, FCTA, allegedly belonging to the former President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Former President Buhari is personally not the owner of the said plot of land, which is allocated in the name of a ‘Muhammadu Buhari Foundation.
“The Foundation was itself floated by some utilitarian individuals around him who, it must be said, went about it in a lawful manner with the support of a number of well-meaning persons.
“But they ran into a roadblock in the land department of the FCDA, which handed them an outrageous bill for the issuance of the certificate of occupancy, very high in cost that did not at all compare with the bills given to similar organisations.
“It may have been that this was not erroneous, but a deliberate mistake, making the revocation of the land no surprise to anyone.
“As a person, the former President has a plot of land to his name in Abuja,” he added
Dangote Refinery, a Wonder of Modern Technology – Japan Ambassador, Business Community
The Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals complex has been hailed as an astonishing masterpiece, showcasing Nigeria’s technological advancements on the global stage.
This accolade was shared by a delegation from the Japanese Business Community in Nigeria, led by Japan’s Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo. The Dangote Group also reiterated that its petroleum products are in demand worldwide, as it expands its polypropylene section to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported polypropylene, a crucial material used in packaging, textiles, and the automotive manufacturing industries.
The Japanese delegation, which toured the impressive facilities housing both the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals as well as Dangote Fertilisers, commended the state-of-the-art technology on display, noting that it reinforces Nigeria’s role as the gateway to Africa.
Managing Director of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Takashi Oku, remarked that while Nigeria remains the gateway to Africa, the Dangote Refinery stands as a remarkable project that showcases the country’s technological progress. He added that the facility, as the world’s largest single-train refinery, is a point of immense pride for Nigeria. JETRO is Japan’s governmental organisation for trade and investment.
“We had heard about the excellence of the Dangote Refinery through the media but seeing it in person has left us truly amazed by its vastness and grandeur. It demonstrates that Nigeria’s population is not only growing but also advancing in technology. We are keen to collaborate with Nigerian companies, especially Dangote Refinery,” he said.
Emphasising that the refinery has bolstered Nigeria’s leading position in Africa, he further noted that the facility serves as an ideal introduction to the country for the global community.
Managing Director of Itochu Nigeria Limited, Masahiro Tsuno, also praised the sheer size and automation of the Dangote Refinery, calling it a miracle and one of the wonders of the world.
“I’ve seen many standalone refineries across the globe, including in Vietnam and the Middle East. However, this size of a refinery built by one single investor is probably a miracle in the world. And I’m just actually witnessing a miracle, to be honest, today,” he said. Tsuno indicated that his company would seek collaboration with the refinery across various sectors, including polypropylene and other petroleum products.
Commending the ambassador-designate and his team, which described the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a wonder of modern technology, Vice President of Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, explained that the facility is the vision of a Nigerian investor- Aliko Dangote, designed and built by Nigerians, and intended to serve the global market.
He said that it is a point of pride that a Nigerian company not only designed but also built the world’s largest single-train refinery complex. Dangote Industries Limited, a Nigerian company, acted as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor for the refinery. In the process, cutting-edge technologies from around the world were incorporated to ensure that the facility meets the highest standards. Edwin assured the ambassador-designate and the delegation that the company is open to collaboration, always striving to maintain the best possible standards.
“Even now, we have a lot of Japanese equipment inside both the refinery and the fertiliser plant. There are significant opportunities for collaboration, as we always seek the latest technology in any business we engage in. For instance, our cement plant laboratory is managed by robots, and we always embrace advanced technology. With Japan’s focus on technological innovation, there is ample scope for cooperation and for supplying various types of technology,” he said.
Edwin also stated that the Dangote Petrochemical project will significantly boost investment in downstream industries, creating substantial value, generating employment, increasing tax revenues, reducing foreign exchange outflows, and contributing to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
He confirmed that products from the refinery meet international standards and are already being exported globally.
“In recent weeks, we’ve exported petrol to Cameroon, Ghana, Angola, and South Africa among others. Diesel has gone all over the world, and jet fuel is being heavily exported to European markets. Our products are already making their mark internationally,” he said.
He further added that by leveraging Africa’s vast crude oil resources to produce refined products locally, the Dangote Group aims to create a virtuous cycle of industrial development, job creation, and economic prosperity.
