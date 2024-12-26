Featured
Current Hardship in Nigeria, a Result of Lack of Leadership, Says Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has attributed Nigeria’s worsening hardship to lack of effective leadership, emphasising the need for sacrifices by political leaders for the collective good.
The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in his Christmas message to Nigerians, called on the nation to confront the root causes of its struggles while embracing unity and love during the festive season.
Atiku extended warm greetings to Christians celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, urging Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the season.
“It is a blessing that we can once again celebrate the events leading to the birth of Christ, despite the adversity we face,” Atiku said.
He acknowledged the resilience of Nigerians in the face of unprecedented economic and social challenges but lamented the widespread suffering and preventable deaths resulting from poor governance.
“The failure of our leaders to make necessary sacrifices has deepened the hardship and widened the gap between the people and those in power,” he said.
Atiku criticized the lack of visionary leadership in the country, blaming it for the deteriorating quality of life for millions of Nigerians.
He highlighted how poor governance has exacerbated economic difficulties, leaving citizens to bear the brunt of inflation, unemployment, and insecurity.
“Our current struggles are not insurmountable,” Atiku noted, “but addressing them requires leadership that prioritizes the well-being of the people over political expediency.”
Despite his critique of the current administration, Atiku’s message carried a tone of hope and encouragement.
He called on Nigerians to remain united and to confront their shared challenges with love and compassion for one another.
“With love and unity, there is no obstacle too great to overcome. Let us, therefore, come together to share love and joy with all people of goodwill,” he urged.
Atiku also reminded Nigerians of the spirit of Christmas as a time for reflection, gratitude, and selflessness. He encouraged citizens to draw inspiration from the life of Jesus Christ, whose birth symbolizes hope and renewal.
As Nigerians continue to grapple with economic and social instability, Atiku expressed hope for a brighter future, urging all citizens to work together to create a nation that prioritizes the welfare of its people.
“We must not lose sight of our collective strength and potential. With the right leadership and shared determination, Nigeria can rise above its challenges,” he stated.
The PDP chieftain wished all Nigerians a blessed Christmas filled with peace, happiness, and renewed hope for the future.
Featured
Akwa Ibom Gov Disburses N750m Business Grant to 15,000 Youths
In a historic move to tackle unemployment and empower Akwa Ibom’s youth, Governor Umo Eno has disbursed ₦750 million in unemployment business grants to 15,000 youths across the state. This innovative programme provides ₦50,000 monthly grant to 5,000 beneficiaries, with plans to expand the initiative to a total of 60,000 youths drawn from all 31 Local Government Areas (LGAs) over the next 12 months.
Speaking during the official presentation of the grants at Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo, Gov Eno described the initiative as a cornerstone of his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and capacity building.
He urged beneficiaries to utilize the grants for productive ventures that will enhance their personal growth and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy.
He reaffirmed his administration’s focus on creating opportunities that enable youths to thrive and unlock their full potential, adding that this programme is part of a broader charter to highlight and support the immense talent and resilience of Akwa Ibom youth.
Gov. Eno also announced plans for civil service recruitment through the State Youth Employment Portal.
He encouraged youths to register on the portal, which has been designed to simplify access to jobs and other employment-related initiatives, underscoring his administration’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity in public service recruitment.
Additionally, the governor highlighted several complementary programmes aimed at building youth capacity, including Ibom LED, the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, and the Ibom Community Watch initiative. These initiatives provide vital training, mentorship, and job creation opportunities for young people, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive economy.
Describing the selection process, SSA on ICT, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong said beneficiaries where chosen through an unbiased and thorough process.
Featured
Ahead Christmas, It’s Glo’s Feliz Navidad All the Way on TVCs
Celebratory seasons, such as Christmas and New Year, are times when corporate organisations churn out new television commercials (TVCs) to connect with their customers and share the fun, euphoria and uncommon conviviality of such seasons.
One such organization which has over the years used this strategy to great effect is Nigeria’s top telecommunications brand, Globacom.
The exciting commercials that the technology company keeps rolling out fan the delight and elation of the season of goodwill. The brand employs the occasion not only to promote brand awareness but to felicitate its customers and the nation at large.
It is a tradition Glo has established. Since it started operations in 2003, it has always used television commercials as veritable tools of ensuring brand presence, marketing products and services and spreading joy among its various targets.
The 2024 Yuletide adverts it rolled out recently are not different. The two unique yet powerful commercials serve dual purposes. They felicitate the Nigerian people and spread mirth, which the season typifies, around existing and prospective customers.
Expectedly, the two new commercials have dominated the airwaves, and kept viewers talking and relishing the joy that Christmas brings.
The first commercial features juju music maestro, King Sunday Adegeye, popularly called King Sunny Ade, who parades a full ensemble of dancers and a rich, talented band in the TVC tagged “Merry Christmas”. The percussions, rhythm and dance merge to foster affability and enchanting memories of the season of glad tidings.
Before the party celebration where King Sunny and his band entertain guests, the TVC takes viewers back to the 1970s and 1980s when Christmas was celebrated with so much fanfare. It paints a vivid picture of rural Nigeria during Christmas where the warmth of tradition and community fills the air. The village with lush green vegetation is buzzing with excitement, with children playing, women cooking delicious meals in open-air kitchens, the aroma of local dishes (you can literally perceive it) mixing with the sounds of Afro Juju music. Families and friends gather around, dancing joyfully to the rhythmic beats, their faces beaming with happiness as they celebrate the festive season. A woman bearing the Aso ebi for the party is shown coming down from a Peugeot 504 car which also reinforces the advert as being set in the 1980s.
The television commercial by the telecom company captures the essence of togetherness, blending the cultural richness of rural life with the spirit of Christmas, all while subtly underscoring the telecom brand’s role in connecting loved ones, no matter how far apart they may be. It ends with “Better don come. Merry Christmas, Nigeria” further underscoring the reason for the commercial.
The second commercial tagged “Feliz Navidad” uses a galaxy of known artistes including Nollywood star, Timini Egbuson, as well as Uche Nwaefuna (Uchemontana), Chigozie Stephanie Alichi (Chizzy Alichi), Tomi Ojo, Eronini Osinachim, Kiki Bakare and Tope Adenibuyan (Teddy A) to pass across the message of Christmas.
At the heart of the Christmas party, the energy is electric as tap dancers take center stage, their feet tapping out intricate rhythms that blend seamlessly with the upbeat melody of Feliz Navidad. The sound of their shoes striking the floor creates a lively pulse, complementing the lively tunes of the music band performers who bring the festive song to life with vibrant instruments and harmonious vocals. Laughter and cheer fill the air as all come together to toast the season, sharing in the joy of music, movement, and the warmth of the Christmas spirit. The scene is a vibrant celebration of culture, unity, and festive joy, all set to the timeless sounds of Feliz Navidad.
These commercials have further endeared the Glo brand to its subscribers and the general Nigerian public as they enjoy the geniality of the season of love, hope, gifts and celebrations.
Talking about the Yuletide commercials, Ademide Gafar, an industry watcher opined that churning out great TVCs is one of the selling points of the Glo brand while John Michael, a marketing communications expert, noted that Globacom is not just a leader in the telecommunications sector but a prominent creator of unforgettable commercials. From the nation’s pride in telecommunications, it’s Feliz Navidad-Merry Christmas!
Featured
Court Sends Woman to Prison for Abusing Tinubu’s Son, IGP on Social Media
Olamide Thomas, who reportedly threatened Seyi Tinubu on social media, was on Friday, arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Olamide was arraigned by the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, before Justice Emeka Nwite on a three-count charge.
Olamide was alleged to have, sometime in 2024, knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication in the form of video recording through a computer system or network on her social media platforms wherein she made remarks in Yoruba language.
In the video, she was alleged to have stated: “Mr. Seyi Tinubu would die this year, and misfortune and calamity had befallen the Tinubu family, with intent to bully, threaten, harass the person of Mr Seyi Tinubu.”
The communication was said to have placed Seyi in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.
The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.
In count two, the defendant was alleged to have intentionally transmitted communication in the form of video recording wherein she made remarks in Yoruba Language to bully, threaten, and harass the person of Egbetokun.
The communication was said to have placed Egbetokun in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.
The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.
She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Olamide was arrested on allegations bordering on harassing and threatening Seyi Tinubu, Egbetokun, and the Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a viral social media post.
In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/636/2024 dated and filed on December 18 by the police team of lawyers led by A.A. Egwu, Olamide was sued as sole defendant.
Upon resumed hearing, Victor Okoye, who appeared for the police, informed the court that the matter was slated for arraignment and that he was ready to proceed.
After the counts were read to the defendant, she pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The defence lawyer, T J. Aondo (SAN), sought to move an oral application on his client’s behalf but the request was turned down.
Justice Nwite directed Aondo to file a formal bail application and adjourned the matter until December 30 for the commencement of trial.
The judge, however, assured the defence counsel that as soon as a bail application is filed in form of a motion on notice, the court would not hesitate to hear it.
Justice Nwite, thereafter, ordered Olamide to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre pending the hearing of her bail application.
Prerogative of Mercy: Osun Gov Pardons 53 Convicts
Current Hardship in Nigeria, a Result of Lack of Leadership, Says Atiku
Mozambique Prison Break: 33 Persons Killed, 1500 Inmates Escape
Amnesty Demands Probe of Military Airstrike in Sokoto Communities
Behold the New Bobagunwa of Osogboland, Igbalaye Teslim Adekunle
The Travails of Dele Farotimi – Out But Gagged –
Maiden Media Chat: I’m Not Ready to Shrink My Cabinet, Tinubu Declares, Defends Subsidy Removal, Insists on Tax Reforms
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)