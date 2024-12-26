Current Hardship in Nigeria, a Result of Lack of Leadership, Says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has attributed Nigeria’s worsening hardship to lack of effective leadership, emphasising the need for sacrifices by political leaders for the collective good.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in his Christmas message to Nigerians, called on the nation to confront the root causes of its struggles while embracing unity and love during the festive season.

Atiku extended warm greetings to Christians celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, urging Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the season.

“It is a blessing that we can once again celebrate the events leading to the birth of Christ, despite the adversity we face,” Atiku said.

He acknowledged the resilience of Nigerians in the face of unprecedented economic and social challenges but lamented the widespread suffering and preventable deaths resulting from poor governance.

“The failure of our leaders to make necessary sacrifices has deepened the hardship and widened the gap between the people and those in power,” he said.

Atiku criticized the lack of visionary leadership in the country, blaming it for the deteriorating quality of life for millions of Nigerians.

He highlighted how poor governance has exacerbated economic difficulties, leaving citizens to bear the brunt of inflation, unemployment, and insecurity.

“Our current struggles are not insurmountable,” Atiku noted, “but addressing them requires leadership that prioritizes the well-being of the people over political expediency.”

Despite his critique of the current administration, Atiku’s message carried a tone of hope and encouragement.

He called on Nigerians to remain united and to confront their shared challenges with love and compassion for one another.

“With love and unity, there is no obstacle too great to overcome. Let us, therefore, come together to share love and joy with all people of goodwill,” he urged.

Atiku also reminded Nigerians of the spirit of Christmas as a time for reflection, gratitude, and selflessness. He encouraged citizens to draw inspiration from the life of Jesus Christ, whose birth symbolizes hope and renewal.

As Nigerians continue to grapple with economic and social instability, Atiku expressed hope for a brighter future, urging all citizens to work together to create a nation that prioritizes the welfare of its people.

“We must not lose sight of our collective strength and potential. With the right leadership and shared determination, Nigeria can rise above its challenges,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain wished all Nigerians a blessed Christmas filled with peace, happiness, and renewed hope for the future.

Like this: Like Loading...