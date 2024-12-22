We’ve Not Shutdown Port Harcourt Refinery, NNPCL Debunks Report

Not fewer than 10 persons have reportedly died on Saturday morning while several others were injured in a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals.

The Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the incident, which happened around 6:30am, resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left 8 others with varying degrees of injuries.

While four of the injured have been treated and discharged, the remaining victims are currently receiving medical care.

The FCT Police Rapid Response Squad and the FCT Joint Task Force said they had successfully evacuated the remaining crowd, which numbered over a thousand.

“The FCT Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. In a show of compassion and support,” adding that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has visited the victims in the hospital to offer assistance and reassurance during this difficult time.

To prevent such tragic incidents in the future, the command has mandated all organisations, religious bodies, groups, or individuals planning public events, charitable activities, or large gatherings in the FCT, to notify the police command in advance.

“This notification is crucial for the deployment of adequate security measures to ensure public safety and prevent avoidable tragedies.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in the organizers being held liable for any incidents or loss of life resulting from negligence,” the statement added.

Similarly in Anambra State, an undisclosed number of people were reportedly trampled to death in Okija, venue of the collection of Christmas rice largesse donated by an indigene of the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command. SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday at Okija.

Preliminary information revealed that the incident occurred when a known philanthropist from the Okiaja community, on his yearly schedule activities, was distributing some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged, according to the police statement.

“Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede,” the police statement said.

In a video posted online, male voice was heard saying: “These are people (referring to the corpses lying on the ground) who went to share rice at Obi Jackson’s house. We are at Our Ladies (Hospital) now. They were trampled to death. Look at them (about 15 in number), they went to get a share of Obi Jackson’s rice and they were trampled to death. Look at them, including women. They were trampled to death. This person is dead. It’s happening now. Look at many dead bodies everywhere. They are at Our Ladies now. Just watch and see. There are many of them, even pregnant women are among them. It’s happening now, 21st December, it’s an abomination. Look at them, they are still bringing more people. They said some are still unconscious and they are bringing them too. It’s an abomination.”

Our Ladies is a ‘big’ hospital in Ihiala, Anambra State.

The Anambra Police Command, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said its operatives have taken over the scene for proper investigation.

“Anambra State Police Operatives have taken over the scene in Okija to avert further unforeseen circumstances where an alleged stampede occurred in the early hours of today 21/12/2024, that led to some persons being fatally wounded.

“Preliminary information reveals that a known Philanthropist from the Okija Community, on his yearly schedule shares some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged. Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede.

“Though the details of the affected persons as still sketchy, Police Operatives have taken over the scene for proper investigation, please.

“Further details shall be Communicated”

It would be recalled that a few days ago, a similar incident occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a stampede during a children’s funfair resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children and left six others critically injured.

