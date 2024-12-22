News
FG Lifts Ban on Mineral Exploration in Zamfara
After more than five years of security restriction, the Federal Government has lifted the ban on mining exploration activities in Zamfara State, citing significant improvements in the security situation across the state, according to a statement signed by Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, and made available to The Boss.
Making the announcement during a press briefing at the weekend, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake stated that the nation has a lot to gain from reawakened economic activities in a highly mineralised state like Zamfara that is imbued with vast gold, Lithium, and copper belts. He noted that the previous ban, which was good intentioned, inadvertently created a vacuum exploited by illegal miners to fleece the nation of its resources. He emphasized that the state’s potential for contributing to national revenue is enormous.
It will be recalled that in 2019, the federal government imposed a total ban on mining activities in Zamfara State due to the escalating security concerns, particularly the links between banditry and illegal mining.
Since the beginning of the Tinubu administration, however, intelligence-driven, coordinated security operations have resulted in the neutralization of key bandit commanders, significantly reducing incidents of insecurity. A recent success was the capture of one of the most wanted bandit commanders, Halilu Sububu, in a covert operation in Zamfara.
“The existential threat to lives and properties that led to the 2019 ban has abated. The security operatives’ giant strides have led to a notable reduction in the level of insecurity, and with the ban on exploration lifted, Zamfara’s mining sector can gradually begin contributing to the nation’s revenue pool,” Alake asserted.
The minister added that the lifting of the ban would also facilitate better regulation of mining activities in the state. This will enable more effective intelligence gathering to combat illegal mining and ensure the country benefits from the state’s rich mineral resources.
Commending members of the fourth estate of the realm for championing the propagation of reforms and initiatives of the ministry in 2024, Alake noted that the press have been key allies in efforts to sanitise the mining sector, and promote market reforms which have made the industry attractive to indigenous and foreign investors.
On the recent controversy surrounding the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with France, Alake reaffirmed the Federal Government’s position that the agreement does not imply Nigeria is relinquishing control over its mineral resources or entering into any military pact with France. He emphasized that Nigeria’s military remains fully capable of safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.
“The high point of the MOU is on training and capacity building for our mining professionals. We need all the assistance we can get in terms of capacity, technical, and financial support from abroad, and that wasn’t even the first we are signing. We’ve signed similar ones with Germany and Australia. Deliberate peddling of misinformation, despite facts to the contrary, is uncalled for, “the minister emphasised.
Dr. Alake also urged the media to continue to play its crucial role in educating the public about government policies in order to prevent ignorance, mischief, and the spread of misinformation.
Looking ahead to 2025, the minister hinted at upcoming policy initiatives aimed at revitalizing the mining sector. He revealed that the ministry plans to further consolidate reforms, enhance the enabling environment for investments, and continue efforts to reposition the sector for long-term, sustainable growth.
We’ve Not Shutdown Port Harcourt Refinery, NNPCL Debunks Report
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has debunked reports in some sections of the media that the newly resuscitated old Port Harcourt refinery has been shut down.
A statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye in Abuja on Saturday, said the refinery is “fully operational”.
The 60,000 barrels per day capacity old PH refinery came back on stream two months ago after years of being shut down.
“We wish to clarify that such reports are totally false as the refinery is fully operational as verified a few days ago by former Group Managing Directors of NNPC,” the statement said in part.
The statement added that preparation for the day’s loading operation is currently ongoing.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and his entourage during an inspection tour of the rehabilitation work progress at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd. plant, in Port Harcourt recently
“Members of the public are advised to discountenance such reports as they are the figments of the imagination of those who want to create artificial scarcity and rip-off Nigerians,” Soneye added.
Three years ago, the Federal Government approved $1.5 billion (1.2 billion euros) to repair the plant, one of the country’s biggest refineries which was shut down in 2019.
Despite being one of the largest producers of crude oil, Nigeria has over the years relied on the importation of petroleum products owing to a lack of local refining capacity.
Nigeria swaps crude worth billions of dollars for petrol that it had subsidised for years to keep prices cheap for its domestic market. Fuel imports and subsidies caused a huge drain on foreign exchange when Nigeria was struggling with dwindling oil revenues and foreign currency shortages.
But in September 2024, the Dangote refinery began the production of petrol, months after it said the plant had started operation.
While giving an update, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari said the 150,000 barrels per day new Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) complex will come on stream by mid-2025.
Kyari also noted that the old refinery complex which started full operations can feed 200,000 trucks with various products per day.
He said the major challenge that plagued the timely resuscitation of the complex was ensuring a complete overhaul of the machines which are brand new.
Channels TV
Stampede: Several Killed, Injured in Abuja, Anambra in Rush to Receive Palliatives
Not fewer than 10 persons have reportedly died on Saturday morning while several others were injured in a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals.
The Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the incident, which happened around 6:30am, resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left 8 others with varying degrees of injuries.
While four of the injured have been treated and discharged, the remaining victims are currently receiving medical care.
The FCT Police Rapid Response Squad and the FCT Joint Task Force said they had successfully evacuated the remaining crowd, which numbered over a thousand.
“The FCT Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. In a show of compassion and support,” adding that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has visited the victims in the hospital to offer assistance and reassurance during this difficult time.
To prevent such tragic incidents in the future, the command has mandated all organisations, religious bodies, groups, or individuals planning public events, charitable activities, or large gatherings in the FCT, to notify the police command in advance.
“This notification is crucial for the deployment of adequate security measures to ensure public safety and prevent avoidable tragedies.
“Failure to comply with this directive will result in the organizers being held liable for any incidents or loss of life resulting from negligence,” the statement added.
Similarly in Anambra State, an undisclosed number of people were reportedly trampled to death in Okija, venue of the collection of Christmas rice largesse donated by an indigene of the community.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command. SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday at Okija.
Preliminary information revealed that the incident occurred when a known philanthropist from the Okiaja community, on his yearly schedule activities, was distributing some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged, according to the police statement.
“Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede,” the police statement said.
In a video posted online, male voice was heard saying: “These are people (referring to the corpses lying on the ground) who went to share rice at Obi Jackson’s house. We are at Our Ladies (Hospital) now. They were trampled to death. Look at them (about 15 in number), they went to get a share of Obi Jackson’s rice and they were trampled to death. Look at them, including women. They were trampled to death. This person is dead. It’s happening now. Look at many dead bodies everywhere. They are at Our Ladies now. Just watch and see. There are many of them, even pregnant women are among them. It’s happening now, 21st December, it’s an abomination. Look at them, they are still bringing more people. They said some are still unconscious and they are bringing them too. It’s an abomination.”
Our Ladies is a ‘big’ hospital in Ihiala, Anambra State.
The Anambra Police Command, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said its operatives have taken over the scene for proper investigation.
“Anambra State Police Operatives have taken over the scene in Okija to avert further unforeseen circumstances where an alleged stampede occurred in the early hours of today 21/12/2024, that led to some persons being fatally wounded.
“Preliminary information reveals that a known Philanthropist from the Okija Community, on his yearly schedule shares some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged. Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede.
“Though the details of the affected persons as still sketchy, Police Operatives have taken over the scene for proper investigation, please.
“Further details shall be Communicated”
It would be recalled that a few days ago, a similar incident occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a stampede during a children’s funfair resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children and left six others critically injured.
Obi Has Offered to Meet Farotimi’s Bail, Says Tanko Yunusa
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has offered to meet the bail conditions of human rights lawyer, Mr. Dele Farotimi, according a statement by Tanko Yunusa, on X.
An Ekiti court has said Farotimi can be released on bail in a case where he’s accused of damaging Afe Babalola’s reputation.
The bail requirements are as follows: N30 million bond, two people to vouch for him (and one must own a house), give up his passport, and agree not to talk to the media.
Yunusa, who is an ally of the former presidential candidate, wrote that Obi believes in following the law and wants to see this situation resolved in a way that works for everyone.
Yunusa quoted Obi’s offer directly: “I consulted His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the leader of the Obidient Movement. As a respecter of the rule of law, due process, and order, he offered to take Dele Farotimi on the bail conditions.”
Yunusa also mentioned that Obi thanked the courts and everyone involved, saying Obi wants to see the situation resolved fairly for all parties while respecting the legal system.
