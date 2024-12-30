Atiku Frowns at Military Parade for Tinubu’s Son, Calls for Probe

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for an urgent investigation into a recent military-style parade in honour of Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

Describing the incident as a gross violation of military traditions, Atiku criticized the display, which he said undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s Armed Forces.

His media adviser Paul Ibe, in a statement on Sunday, said Atiku expressed outrage over a video circulating online that showed Seyi Tinubu receiving military honours from a group of young men in full military regalia.

He described the act as an “aberration” and demanded accountability.

Atiku specifically took issue with the group behind the display, the so-called “Nigeria Cadet Network,” which he alleged is not a recognized body within the Nigerian military.

“It is with utter dismay and concern that Nigerians were subjected to a nauseating video where a group of young men, armed and in full military procession, bestowed upon the President’s son unwarranted military honours,” the statement read.

Atiku noted that the use of the title “Cadet,” typically associated with young, formally trained military personnel, by an unregistered civilian group amounted to an exploitation of the military’s esteemed traditions.

The former Vice President also raised alarm over the apparent use of firearms during the parade, stressing the dangers of illegal arms proliferation in Nigeria.

“In an effort to uncover the truth behind this shameless procession, we instructed our legal team and military experts to investigate the so-called ‘Nigeria Cadet Network.’

To no one’s surprise, it was revealed that the group is not a legally registered entity,” Atiku stated.

“What is even more alarming is the brazen use of firearms by civilians in this so-called parade, at a time when illegal arms proliferation is at a dangerous high in our country.”

Atiku has called on Nigerian security agencies to urgently investigate the following: The legitimacy of the “Nigeria Cadet Network” and its use of the military title Cadet, the source and legality of the firearms displayed by members of the group, and the appropriateness of granting military honours to Seyi Tinubu by non-commissioned civilians under security protection.

Atiku emphasized the importance of protecting the reputation and traditions of the Nigerian Armed Forces, urging authorities to ensure accountability for any violations of the law.

“If it is determined that any legal violations were committed by the President’s son or members of the so-called ‘Nigeria Cadet Network,’ it is the constitutional duty of Nigerian security agencies to ensure that the law takes its course and those responsible are held accountable,” Atiku asserted.

The viral video, which emerged recently, has generated widespread debate and criticism on social media, with many questioning the implications of the parade for Nigeria’s military discipline and the rule of law.

Like this: Like Loading...