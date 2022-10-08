Headline
My Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Summit Diary by Jamil Eniola
Class isn’t something you can buy; it’s something you have to think about. Then it becomes a habit.
An event like no other
This was my first Clinton Global Initiative. I attended with my dear friend Bob Nash, who has served as Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel for the White House under President Clinton.
In his signature smile and a wave to the crowd, President Bill Clinton opened this year’s Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).
During that meeting, Rwanda’s all-female University received a single $50 million donation from Melinda Gate (ex-wife of Bill Gate), and St. Paul University in Nairobi, Kenya won $1 million (Hult Prize). This is a pitching competition between student innovators all over the world, with the winner ECO-BANA, which produces avoidable sanitary pads made of banana fibre. More than a dozen CEOs announced multi billion dollars in capital project support for Ukraine after President Zelensky’s videolink appearance.
When you are in the same room with the most powerful company you have never heard of, BlackRock, valued at ten trillion dollars, yes, you heard me right with the T. In addition, there are many globally influential top executives, entrepreneurs, DGs, World Organisations,Government agencies, Presidents, Prime Ministers, Royals, Governors, etc.
In a world hungry for hope, CGI creates a culture of possibility. It is a rare platform created as a result of President Clinton that brings all that matters together and creates an instant opportunity to connect, get investors into your business, receive support, move into the next stage in your career, or start up a business. Imagine going into CGI with no connections or zero contacts, and coming out with all the answers to your business ideas and innovation when you meet serious connections.
Commitments to action were introduced, and the event in many ways revolved around a new currency based on taking action to make a difference. The commitments to action were created to accelerate change, while also defining specific, measurable, and time-bound objectives. More than 3,700 such commitments have been fostered by CGI to date, affecting approximately 435 million people worldwide.
In his closing remarks, President Clinton echoed this sentiment, saying, “We should model, live, and create an alternate future where what we share is more important than what divides us.”
Being recognized as a CGI partner is an honor for me and my organization.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, Returns to Nigeria
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending days in the United Kingdom.
Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media adviser, confirmed his arrival on Friday.
Ibe said Abubakar returned on Thursday night.
Atiku travelled to London where he met with officials of the UK government.
The former Vice President attended the meeting alongside former senate president, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, among others.
The campaign council had earlier announced that Atiku was in the UK at the invitation of the British government. as a leading candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a Notice to Airmen
According to the NOTAMs, the impact on flights is likely to be global.
Also, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an outage related to NOTAMs, which are essential notices & directives for flight crew, all personnel concerned with flight operations, ATC etc, is the issue
The FAA noted that there is no estimated time of restoration and that flights will be unable to resume until resolved.
With the development, the US FAA has ordered all airlines to suspend domestic flight departures until 9am ET.
The body noted that the suspension was to “Allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information” — no word yet on any similar blanket suspensions on international flights waiting to depart to US from abroad.
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
