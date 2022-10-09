State of Georgia Confers Citizenship Status on Dele Momodu

By Eric Elezuo

Celebrated journalist and Chief Executive Officer, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has been honoured with the citizenship status of the State of Georgia, United States of America.

The honour was made known through a certificate issued by the State of Georgia, and signed by the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and dated September 6, 2022.

The document recognised the Publisher as an honorary Georgian citizen, and therefore entitled to all citizens right as he travels across the globe.

“May this outstanding citizen be accorded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever he may thereafter travel or reside. Thank you for the service to our State,” the certificate noted.

Chief Momodu is a thoroughbred Nigerian journalist, who has traveled wide, visiting over 60 countries of the world.