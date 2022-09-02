Garlands for a Fiery Preacher, Bishop Matthew Kukah, at 70

By Eric Elezuo

Among phenomena that have existed in the universe in recent times is the indefatigable presence of one of God’s general, who has chosen both the pulpit and the field to propagate the agenda of divinity for the benefit of humanity. His name is Most Reverend Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Sokoto’s finest export to the world and Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto,

The priest, whose storm creating tendencies, has rattled un-toward administrations, especially the present Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, during the week, celebrated the landmark age of 70, and drawing with him the presence of the who’s who in the Nigerian political, society and economic circles.

The event, which was held in Abuja, was attended by the top political echelon including key political actors for the 2023 elections, among whom were the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, who represented the chairman of the occasion, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and a host of others including captains of industries.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, was among top Nigerians that identified with the ebullient priest as he celebrated, itemising his contributions to the building of the Nigerian nation.

Kukah’s larger than life existence has not escaped public scrutiny, which has scored it excellent with the full ascribable marks. It is not for granted that despite his vociferous voice in the call for good governance, Father Kukah, as he is proudly, fondly and officially addressed has remained at the forefront of establishing peace across various divides, calling out those scamming the process, and holding in high esteem those, who had scored above average. This is irrespective of whose horse is gored. That is how fiery Father has become.

It would be recalled that from his corner, Father Kukah spearheaded the formation of the National Peace Committee, in which he functioned as the Secretary with the former Head of State, Abdusalam Abubakar and Ebitu Ukiwe, as the chairman and deputy chairman respectively. It is worth mentioning that the accord achieved its objectivity as the 2015 has come to be regarded as one election that failed run the cause of the stressful and expensive tribunal as has been the trend before 2015.

This was the culmination of a life that had designated him as officiating minister in the marriage of theology and civics in Nigeria’s abusive relationship with its citizens.

A Bakulu (Ikulu), one of the ethnic communities indigenous to the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna, by ethnic affiliation, Kukah, whose family can be said to have a history of leadership and service considering that his younger brother, Yohanna Kukah, the Agwam Akulu II, is the paramount ruler of Ikulu, is no doubt a frontline activist. His presence in the seminary could very well be the reason he is absence from the throne. He was schooled at the St. Joseph’s Minor Seminary in Zaria and St. Augustine Major Seminary, Jos, where he received his qualifications in Philosophy and Theology leading to his ordination as a 24-year-old priest on December 19, 1976. That was a feat, and tends to foretell the path the priest was destined to take.

Born on August 31, 1952, Father Kukah’s trajectory in the world of professionalism cannot be over-emphasized, culminating in his being named a member of the Dicastery on Integral Human Development by Pope Francis in December 2020.

Before venturing into the Seminary, Father Kukah was privileged to receive his primary education at St. Fidelis Primary School, Zagom. He also attended the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a Diploma in Religious Studies before proceeding to the Pontifical Urban University, Rome, where he obtained a Bachelor of Divinity and then followed it up with a master’s degree in Peace Studies, at the University of Bradford, United Kingdom in 1980.

A lover of high class academics, Kukah did not rest on his oars, he followed up his academic pursuits with a PhD from University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 1990. He is also known to have studied at the University of Oxford, England, United Kingdom, and also at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in Greater Boston, in the United States.

Juxtaposing his priestly duties with attending to humanitarian tasks, Father Kukah had between 1999 and 2001 served as a member of the Nigerian Investigation Commission of Human Rights Violations. He is one he would not close his eyes in the face of oppression and misrule. Little wonder that in addition to his work as a parish priest of Saint Andrews’s parish in Kakuri, Kaduna from 2004 until his nomination as bishop, he was secretary of the National Political Reform Conference in 2005. And from 2005 he has served as the chairman of the Ogoni-Shell Reconciliation.

Again, between 2007 and 2009 he worked in the committee for electoral reform set up by the Nigerian government. He has a defined penchant for attending to issues of peace.

Vocal and undeterred, Father Kukah has not spared the government of Buhari, condemning it for it various acts of nonchalance regarding the security of Nigerians and mass hysteria occasioned by inordinate hardship prevalent in the country.

It is not therefore a surprise that the length and breadth of the nation turned out to celebrant the man of letters as turned 70.

Speaking about about the ideal president for Nigeria in 2023, Kukah said:

“The people must interrogate their (presidential candidates) ability and capacity to govern by sheer brain and not bribe. The point is that even the whole idea of leadership is often exaggerated because we are confusing political officeholders with leaders.

“It is only in Nigeria that there is so much focus on the centre. Society can only grow when we extend the frontiers of knowledge and opportunities.

“Critical to all of these, we are looking for a president that has the understanding of the complexity of what is wrong with Nigeria. It is not just about people just aspiring without an understanding of the issues.

What Notable Nigerians Say About Father Kukah

“Bishop Kukah comes from a long tradition of productively engaging the Nigerian state, always deploying the experience of his considerable exposure, international reach, academic prowess and sense of justice to conscientise the society.

“When God blesses you with great intellection and erudition, as He has done in the case of Bishop Kukah, the Almighty also gives you the special assignment of serving as a key factor in the effort to guide your country to greatness.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that beyond serving in God’s Vineyard to win souls and make disciples, Bishop Kukah has been working fervently to see the nation reclaim its soul, reform its politics and make it work better for the generality of our population.

“I wish Bishop Kukah a happy 70th birthday and pray for God to grant him longer life in good health and the strength to carry on with his crusade for a just and functional human society.” – Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, former President, Federal Republic of Nigeria

“His (Kukah’s) writings over the years have become controversial and have drawn the ire of powers that be, but what is not in doubt is his undying love for Nigeria and Nigerians, and his belief in the possibility of a new Nigeria where justice and equity reigns” – Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State governor

“`The priest has an irrevocable commitment to fighting injustice and human right violations,“he said.

“Bishop Kukah embodies humility, courage, integrity and diligence.

“His passion for the masses, especially the vulnerable and less privileged is second to none. He can best be described as a special gift of God to his generation.

“On this occasion of his 70th birthday, I wish him long life and good health so that he can continue his selfless service to humanity.

“On behalf of my wife, the government and the good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Bishop Kukah and wish him many more years of celebrations” – Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor

I join his family, friends and associates in celebrating the milestone Kukah has attained.

“The priest has made invaluable contributions to national development.

“I join other Nigerians in celebrating the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, as he clocks 70.

“The Bishop has consistently used his platform to promote peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“He is selfless, bold, courageous and passionate about a united Nigeria.

“I salute the celebrant for his outstanding accomplishments” – Dr Orji Uzo Kalu, former Governor of Abia State

“Bishop Kukah is a rare gift to humanity. He identifies with the oppressed and the marginalized. He carries the burden of the poor and defends them even at the risk of his life”.

“Bishop Kukah deserves to be celebrated. He has given all to the society. His selfless service is unparalleled” – Mr. Samuel Ortom, Benue State governor

”Bishop Kukah is an extra ordinary clergy who brought activism into evangelism to salvage mankind, especially the emancipation of the less privileged in the society…He is a man who works selflessly and speaks the truth to power at all times no matter whose ox is gored.

“He carries the burden of the poor and defends them even at the risk of his life…and remains undaunted and irrepressible in his avowed commitment to serve God and humanity. Bishop Kukah is a man who has given all to the society.” He deserves to be celebrated for his unrelenting selfless services to God and country“ – former Senate President, David Mark

“Bishop Kukah is widely misunderstood because he speaks truth to power; a task that often attracts adversaries in our kind of society.

“Kukah is a great asset to Nigeria and humanity because of his tireless commitment to peace, unity and peaceful coexistence in the country and the passion he attaches to these efforts is amazing.

“Not once did I ever hear Kukah preach hate or bigotry in his sermons. All his sermons are focused on issues that can make Nigeria better.

“His passion for our unity and justice for all is one of his greatest virtues” – former Vice President and PDP Presidential Candidate