Garlands for a Fiery Preacher, Bishop Matthew Kukah, at 70
By Eric Elezuo
Among phenomena that have existed in the universe in recent times is the indefatigable presence of one of God’s general, who has chosen both the pulpit and the field to propagate the agenda of divinity for the benefit of humanity. His name is Most Reverend Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Sokoto’s finest export to the world and Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto,
The priest, whose storm creating tendencies, has rattled un-toward administrations, especially the present Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, during the week, celebrated the landmark age of 70, and drawing with him the presence of the who’s who in the Nigerian political, society and economic circles.
The event, which was held in Abuja, was attended by the top political echelon including key political actors for the 2023 elections, among whom were the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, who represented the chairman of the occasion, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and a host of others including captains of industries.
The President, Muhammadu Buhari, was among top Nigerians that identified with the ebullient priest as he celebrated, itemising his contributions to the building of the Nigerian nation.
Kukah’s larger than life existence has not escaped public scrutiny, which has scored it excellent with the full ascribable marks. It is not for granted that despite his vociferous voice in the call for good governance, Father Kukah, as he is proudly, fondly and officially addressed has remained at the forefront of establishing peace across various divides, calling out those scamming the process, and holding in high esteem those, who had scored above average. This is irrespective of whose horse is gored. That is how fiery Father has become.
It would be recalled that from his corner, Father Kukah spearheaded the formation of the National Peace Committee, in which he functioned as the Secretary with the former Head of State, Abdusalam Abubakar and Ebitu Ukiwe, as the chairman and deputy chairman respectively. It is worth mentioning that the accord achieved its objectivity as the 2015 has come to be regarded as one election that failed run the cause of the stressful and expensive tribunal as has been the trend before 2015.
This was the culmination of a life that had designated him as officiating minister in the marriage of theology and civics in Nigeria’s abusive relationship with its citizens.
A Bakulu (Ikulu), one of the ethnic communities indigenous to the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna, by ethnic affiliation, Kukah, whose family can be said to have a history of leadership and service considering that his younger brother, Yohanna Kukah, the Agwam Akulu II, is the paramount ruler of Ikulu, is no doubt a frontline activist. His presence in the seminary could very well be the reason he is absence from the throne. He was schooled at the St. Joseph’s Minor Seminary in Zaria and St. Augustine Major Seminary, Jos, where he received his qualifications in Philosophy and Theology leading to his ordination as a 24-year-old priest on December 19, 1976. That was a feat, and tends to foretell the path the priest was destined to take.
Born on August 31, 1952, Father Kukah’s trajectory in the world of professionalism cannot be over-emphasized, culminating in his being named a member of the Dicastery on Integral Human Development by Pope Francis in December 2020.
Before venturing into the Seminary, Father Kukah was privileged to receive his primary education at St. Fidelis Primary School, Zagom. He also attended the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a Diploma in Religious Studies before proceeding to the Pontifical Urban University, Rome, where he obtained a Bachelor of Divinity and then followed it up with a master’s degree in Peace Studies, at the University of Bradford, United Kingdom in 1980.
A lover of high class academics, Kukah did not rest on his oars, he followed up his academic pursuits with a PhD from University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 1990. He is also known to have studied at the University of Oxford, England, United Kingdom, and also at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in Greater Boston, in the United States.
Juxtaposing his priestly duties with attending to humanitarian tasks, Father Kukah had between 1999 and 2001 served as a member of the Nigerian Investigation Commission of Human Rights Violations. He is one he would not close his eyes in the face of oppression and misrule. Little wonder that in addition to his work as a parish priest of Saint Andrews’s parish in Kakuri, Kaduna from 2004 until his nomination as bishop, he was secretary of the National Political Reform Conference in 2005. And from 2005 he has served as the chairman of the Ogoni-Shell Reconciliation.
Again, between 2007 and 2009 he worked in the committee for electoral reform set up by the Nigerian government. He has a defined penchant for attending to issues of peace.
Vocal and undeterred, Father Kukah has not spared the government of Buhari, condemning it for it various acts of nonchalance regarding the security of Nigerians and mass hysteria occasioned by inordinate hardship prevalent in the country.
It is not therefore a surprise that the length and breadth of the nation turned out to celebrant the man of letters as turned 70.
Speaking about about the ideal president for Nigeria in 2023, Kukah said:
“The people must interrogate their (presidential candidates) ability and capacity to govern by sheer brain and not bribe. The point is that even the whole idea of leadership is often exaggerated because we are confusing political officeholders with leaders.
“It is only in Nigeria that there is so much focus on the centre. Society can only grow when we extend the frontiers of knowledge and opportunities.
“Critical to all of these, we are looking for a president that has the understanding of the complexity of what is wrong with Nigeria. It is not just about people just aspiring without an understanding of the issues.
What Notable Nigerians Say About Father Kukah
“Bishop Kukah comes from a long tradition of productively engaging the Nigerian state, always deploying the experience of his considerable exposure, international reach, academic prowess and sense of justice to conscientise the society.
“When God blesses you with great intellection and erudition, as He has done in the case of Bishop Kukah, the Almighty also gives you the special assignment of serving as a key factor in the effort to guide your country to greatness.
“It is, therefore, not surprising that beyond serving in God’s Vineyard to win souls and make disciples, Bishop Kukah has been working fervently to see the nation reclaim its soul, reform its politics and make it work better for the generality of our population.
“I wish Bishop Kukah a happy 70th birthday and pray for God to grant him longer life in good health and the strength to carry on with his crusade for a just and functional human society.” – Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, former President, Federal Republic of Nigeria
“His (Kukah’s) writings over the years have become controversial and have drawn the ire of powers that be, but what is not in doubt is his undying love for Nigeria and Nigerians, and his belief in the possibility of a new Nigeria where justice and equity reigns” – Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State governor
“`The priest has an irrevocable commitment to fighting injustice and human right violations,“he said.
“Bishop Kukah embodies humility, courage, integrity and diligence.
“His passion for the masses, especially the vulnerable and less privileged is second to none. He can best be described as a special gift of God to his generation.
“On this occasion of his 70th birthday, I wish him long life and good health so that he can continue his selfless service to humanity.
“On behalf of my wife, the government and the good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Bishop Kukah and wish him many more years of celebrations” – Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor
I join his family, friends and associates in celebrating the milestone Kukah has attained.
“The priest has made invaluable contributions to national development.
“I join other Nigerians in celebrating the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, as he clocks 70.
“The Bishop has consistently used his platform to promote peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.
“He is selfless, bold, courageous and passionate about a united Nigeria.
“I salute the celebrant for his outstanding accomplishments” – Dr Orji Uzo Kalu, former Governor of Abia State
“Bishop Kukah is a rare gift to humanity. He identifies with the oppressed and the marginalized. He carries the burden of the poor and defends them even at the risk of his life”.
“Bishop Kukah deserves to be celebrated. He has given all to the society. His selfless service is unparalleled” – Mr. Samuel Ortom, Benue State governor
”Bishop Kukah is an extra ordinary clergy who brought activism into evangelism to salvage mankind, especially the emancipation of the less privileged in the society…He is a man who works selflessly and speaks the truth to power at all times no matter whose ox is gored.
“He carries the burden of the poor and defends them even at the risk of his life…and remains undaunted and irrepressible in his avowed commitment to serve God and humanity. Bishop Kukah is a man who has given all to the society.” He deserves to be celebrated for his unrelenting selfless services to God and country“ – former Senate President, David Mark
“Bishop Kukah is widely misunderstood because he speaks truth to power; a task that often attracts adversaries in our kind of society.
“Kukah is a great asset to Nigeria and humanity because of his tireless commitment to peace, unity and peaceful coexistence in the country and the passion he attaches to these efforts is amazing.
“Not once did I ever hear Kukah preach hate or bigotry in his sermons. All his sermons are focused on issues that can make Nigeria better.
“His passion for our unity and justice for all is one of his greatest virtues” – former Vice President and PDP Presidential Candidate
Adedeji Adeleke: Celebrating a Cerebral Philanthropist at 66
By Eric Elezuo
With a net-worth of about 900 million in United States of American dollars, it is not hard to imagine that the erudite scholar and reputed oil and real estate magnate, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, is a force to reckon with in the Nigerian socio-political and economic terrain.
To many, he is the hitherto unknown ‘Baba Olowo’, as represented by his son, David Adeleke, in his hit song, Emi Omo Baba Olowo, to many others, he is just the father of one of Nigeria’s successful musicians, Davido, and to many others, he is the pathfinder that has helped in paving a path of fruitfulness for the Adeleke family in particular, and the people of Osun State in general.
Ebullient and renowned, Dr. Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke, a native of Ede in Osun State, was born on March 6, 1957 in Enugu State, to Ayoola Raji Adeleke and Esther Nnenna Adeleke. Growing up with his maternal grandmother, fashioned in him the distinct features of Nigerian-ism thus becoming one of the few Nigerians, who are privileged to savour the true Nigerian originality, boasting of two physical ethnicities – Yoruba and Igbo.
Adeleke’s linage is blessed as his siblings are also movers and shakers of the Nigerian political and economic environments. His elder brother, late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, was the first civilian governor of Osun State, and his younger brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is the present governor of Osun State.
Fondly called Deji by family members and loved ones, and Chairman by friends and associates, Dr. Adeleke, whose father was a renowned labour leader and activist, in addition to being the Balogun of Ede land and one time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is many things one.
Tapping from the Igbo background of his beloved mother and the Yoruba originality of his father, Dr. Adeleke has overtime showcased qualities that stood him out as a believer in the oneness of the country, Nigeria.
Dr. Adeleke lived his early life in Enugu, where he developed inert abilities to mastering business craftsmanship, before moving to Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, Surulere Lagos, for his primary education. Thereafter, he proceeded to Seventh-Day Adventist Grammar School, Ede where he graduated from in 1975, obtaining his West African School Certificate in flying colours.
His brilliance, coupled with opportunities, created a leeway for him thereafter to proceed to Western Kentucky University in the United States of America where he distinguished himself in academics and other endeavours, and graduating with a Bachelors degree in Finance in 1979.
A thoroughbred lover of education, Adeleke followed up his bachelors degree triumph with an MBA in 1981 and thereafter a Ph.D. in International Business from Pacific Columbia University, Mills Valley, California in 1983. It is not an understatement to say the proverbial ‘baba olowo’ is well read.
Having completed the academic trilogy, and with undisputable qualifications, Adeleke returned to serve his fatherland in the capacity of a Corps member in the National Youth Service Corps scheme; a clarion call he obeyed with all his being as a true Nigerian.
Armed and totally ready to take on the world, Adeleke ventured into the entrepreneurial world, audaciously establishing a drilling company, Pacific Drilling Company Limited which soon became the brainchild of other entrepreneurial ventures, metamorphosing into Pacific Holdings Limited, with a distinct focus on finances and investments in different sectors of the Nigerian economy, which comprises other groups of companies with diverse biases, including Pacific Energy Limited.
An egghead of no mean abilities, Adeleke is one of few academics, who holds double doctoral degrees, as he was privileged to bag a second Ph.D from the University of Phoenix, Arizona USA, where he studiously laboured for his honours.
His lofty academic sojourns have in more ways than one paved the way for him to conquer the competitive world of entrepreneurship. He is also the founder and Chairman Board of Directors of Pacific Merchant Bank Ltd which later became one of the legacy banks in the guise of present day Unity Bank Plc.
Quintessential in all ramifications, Dr. Adeleke is a philanthropist of note as his foundations and establishments speak volumes of his worth, and what he is capable of doing. Among his many foundations, dedicated to the upliftment of mankind, is the Springtime Development Foundation (SDF), a not-for-profit NGO, which has become a vehicle for the awards of scholarships at all levels of education, and distribution of medical assistance to diverse medical units across board; locally and internationally to meet the needs of needy Nigerians.
Adeleke’s SDF is also the brain behind the establishment of the prestigious Adeleke University Ede, where he is the Pro-Chancellor. In addition, Dr. Adeleke sits on the board of various blue chip companies across the globe.
Adeleke is known to be not just a father in words, but highly impactful, consciously and unconsciously imparting his children and any other person that crosses his path with his Midas touch of gold.
It has been said that no one comes his way, and leaves without a meaningful impact in his life. With his SDF tool, not a few lives have witnessed a turnaround.
Dr. Adeleke is blessed with four children, two males and two females named Adewale Adeleke, David Adeleke (Davido), Sharon and Ashley Coco, from his beautiful wife, Veronica, who died in 2003, and many grandchildren. His children are living examples of his paternal influence as they all have carved a veritable niche and influence for themselves in differs areas of human endeavours.
His youngest son, Davido, is a world renowned musician and philanthropist, carting away awards after awards in many areas.
He also has numerous grandchildren among whom are Imade Adeleke, Hailey Adeleke and Ifeanyi Adeleke, who are Davido’s children.
Adeleke is a lover of life, and the good things that come with it. As a result, he owns a Bombardier Challenger 605 Business jet and a Bombardier Global Express 6000 for both classic luxury and ease of movement, as an international businessman, who is constantly on the move.
At 66, Adeleke could be described as an accomplished husband, father, nationalist and entrepreneur.
We salute your dexterity and pray for more of wealth and health and many more years of celebrations. Happy birthday a true legend!
Encomiums As God’s General, Enoch Adeboye Celebrates 81
By Eric Elezuo
Not a few across religious divide considers Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye as one of the world’s greatest living preachers. Better known as Daddy G.O, Adeboye is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Worldwide, with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. The respect he has garnered over the years while overseeing Nigeria’s largest church, even before being bestowed with the G.O honours has remained overwhelming and growing.
Humble, soft-spoken and deliberately reachable, Pastor Adeboye as he is simply addressed is celebrating four score and one years on the surface of the earth, and is glorious elated, giving glory to the Almighty God, whose steadfast love, overbearing protection and privileged attention have sustained him this far.
Highly elated and full of heartfelt thanksgiving, the Man of God, who is known for his prophetic entry of My Daddy Says, took to his official social media platform to share beautiful photos with a caption ‘More than 81 reasons to thank God’.
Pastor Adeboye, also known with his cliche of ‘somebody shout alleluia’ became General Overseer of the RCCG in 1981. And for three years, he performed the role part-time before giving up his university position to go into full-time gospel ministration. A position he has used to selflessly affect humanity, and prosper the gospel company. He is also a known philanthropist, who has used his God-given wealth to look after God’s irrespective of creed and leaning. Recall that in 2022 while celebrating his 80th birthday, Adeboye, through his foundation, donated eight dialysis machines to Wuse District Hospital, together with a reverse osmosis medical water purification system and an electrical generator.
Consequently, as a mark of deserved respect, people from all walks of life including President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been sending in their encomiums to the whose loyal to God and love for fellow human beings have remained a case study.
I REMAIN GRATEFUL FOR YOUR FRIENDLINESS AND WISE COUNSELS – PRESIDENT BUHARI
President Muhammadu Buhari joined leaders and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in celebrating Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 81st birthday.
In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoiced with the religious leader, who left his academic career to fully commit to serving the Lord.
The president equally felicitated family, friends and other church leaders within and outside the country, thankful for Mr Adeboye’s positive influence on people and institutions, with a focus on expanding the kingdom of God on earth.
While recalling the visits and prayers, especially when he was ill and recuperating, Mr Buhari said he remained grateful for the friendliness and wise counsels of the general overseer over many years.
The president prayed that the God would continue to bless and guide Mr Adeboye and his family.
YOU ARE AN EXEMPLARY MODEL – PRESIDENT-ELECT TINUBU
President-elect Bola Tinubu also sent a special birthday goodwill message to Pastor Enoch Adeboye. The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, regarded as the largest pentecostal church worldwide, clocked 82 today. The former Lagos State governor’s media adviser, Tunde Rahman issued a statement, praising the influential cleric.
Tinubu noted that Adeboye has been a tremendous blessing to Nigeria, Africa and the world with his ministerial work as a preacher and leader. He recalled their relationship since his time as governor and how the annual Lagos State Thanksgiving Service started then. Tinubu said Adeboye has been “an exemplary model” whose teachings and counsel have continued to moderate and stabilise the country. He wished the clergyman many glorious years in the service of God and the unfailing service to humanity.
Many goodwill messages have also flown from notable preachers, who have been inspired and mentored by Adeboye. Some of them are Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries among others.
Intelregion also recorded the Fans and followers, who lent their voices to celebrate the man of God on his birthday. Some of the are:
@fun96678389 said, “Happy birthday Papa Adeboye, thank you for saying ‘yes’ to the calling, and teaching us the word in the most simplified and relatable ways, accompanied by your beautiful stories to make it even more relatable. May you continue to grow in strength and wisdom, and May God groom several of us to eventually follow in your path.”
@jonatdot said, “Happy birthday sir. So much to thank God for on your behalf. Thank you sir for all you have enabled God used you for and still yielding to Him to use you for. More grace to finish strong in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.”
@DrTFarombi said, “Happy birthday to you daddy. You have fed and nurtured us with the word of God. You have demonstrated Christianity in such a simple way. Your life has brought nations to Christ. We pray as your days are so shall your strength be. God bless you sir.”
@Graciee48087713 said, “Happy birthday daddy. Thank you so much for yielding to God and for being a voice in our Generation and life.I pray may you never miss your crown of Glory.God bless you DADDY SIR…”
@amoo_lanre said, “Happy Birthday to you Daddy. You shall finish well and strong in the Lord in Jesus name. You shall always be relevant in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. Congratulations sir.”
According to Wikipedia, Enoch Adejare Adeboye was born into a very humble family on March 2, 1942 in Ifewara, near Ife, Osun State .
He began his education at Ilesha Grammar School Ilesha Osun State in 1956 before proceeding to the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). But because of the Nigeria Civil War, he completed his first degree in the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics in 1967. That same year, he married Foluke Adenike. They both have four children namely: Adeolu Adeboye, Bolu Adubi (née Adeboye), Dare Adeboye and Leke Adeboye. Dare died in 2021 at the age of 42. In 1969, he obtained a Master’s degree in Hydrodynamics from University of Lagos. In 1975, he obtained a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Lagos.
Adeboye joined the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1973 and served as an interpreter before he was ordained a pastor in the church by Pa. Josiah Akindayomi in 1975. He became General Overseer of the church in 1981.
The church, which was not well known before Adeboye became the General Overseer, has branches in about 198 nations as at March 2017, including more than 14,000,000 worshipers in Nigeria. The man of God has stated that he aims to put a church within five minutes walking distance in developing cities and five minutes driving distance in developed cities.
He is considered a preacher of the prosperity gospel, a claim he does not deny, saying that “Pentecostals have such an impact because they talk of the here and now, not just the by and by… while we have to worry about heaven, there are some things God could do for us in the here and now.”
Following new legislation that placed limits on non-profit leadership to 20 years of service and less than 70 years of age, Pastor Adeboye resigned as General Overseer in 2017.
An author of repute, Adeboye has written several books, including:
- Open Heavens Daily Devotional
- Lessons from the Sower
- Christian Moderator
- Deadly Enemy of Man
- Divine Favour
- Kingdom Prosperity
- Fruits of the Spirit
- God of Wonders
- God’s Remembrance and Deliverance
- Prevailing Prayers
- The Wonder Working God
- Transitions
- Mathematics & Greatness
Adeboye has endowed four Nigerian universities, including Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Nigeria. Among accolades trailing him are:
- 1 of the 50 most powerful people in the world by Newsweek (2008)
- One of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine in 2019.
Happy birthday sir, and may many more years of greater favour be your portion!
Aliko Dangote: The Consistency of a Billionaire
By Eric Elezuo
For the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and his multifaceted group, playing second fiddle has never been an option. Both the enterprise and the entrepreneur have maintained market leadership to the extent that Dangote himself has appropriated the richest man in Africa status to himself, and has hardworkingly sustained the tag for as long as anyone can remember.
Since 2014, when Forbes magazine named him the world’s 23rd billionaire, jumping 20 spots on the scale from his previous 43rd position among the elite club of the world’s richest people. Aliko Dangote has not looked back, winning back to back the accolade among African billionaires, and never slipping from the world ranking.
Again, as expected, the famous Forbes has proclaimed the soft spoken businessman as Africa’s richest man for the 12th time in a row; a proof that the name Dangote is synonymous with consistency. He is a businessman, who understands that no man rest on his oars if turnovers have to continue to turn over. With marked differentiation, he has demystified the business terrain, and proved that if it can be done, then it must done. His establishment of the humongous fertilizer and sugar plants and the ambitious refinery in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, are testimonies of the trajectory of one who knows his onions.
Worth $13.4 by the latest Forbes ranking, which sustained him as the richest man in African for the 11th time, entrepreneur extraordinaire has the following points to his name:
- Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer.
- He owns 85% of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company.
- Dangote Cement has the capacity to produce 48.6 million metric tons annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa.
- After many years in development, Dangote’s fertilizer plant in Nigeria began operations in mid-2021.
- Dangote Refinery has been under construction since 2016 and is expected to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries once complete.
The above and many has remained the factors that have made it easy for the billionaire to remain in the top echelon of world’s money men, and the supremo among African businessmen. Like wonder he is one of the few recipients of the GCON national honours reserved for top politicians of vice president ranking and top government appointees. He has never been any of the above.
In 2021 when his 3.0 million metric tonnes of Urea per annum Dangote Fertiliser Plant, sited at the Dangote Industries Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, was commissioned. During his speech, at The Fertiliser Complex, which occupies 500 hectares, and built at a cost of $2.5 Billion, Dangote had the following to say in his much sought after humility:
“The commissioning of this Fertiliser Plant is historic. It marks the official opening of the largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser Complex in Africa. The new plant will make Nigeria self-sufficient in fertiliser production, with excess capacity to export to other markets in Africa and the rest of the world. Our products have already reached the markets some African countries, the USA, Brazil, India and Mexico.
“It is an ambitious developmental project, which will drastically reduce the level of unemployment and youth restiveness in this country, through generation of direct and indirect employment. Agriculture accounts for over 20 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP, and the country is a leading producer of various agricultural commodities. The sector has the potential of becoming the biggest source of income for our Nation, providing employment and raw materials for industries. However, low fertilizer usage has been a major reason for low productivity in the sector.
“It is common knowledge that non-availability of the product, in quantity and quality, rather than affordability, is the primary constraint to the use of fertilizer.
“Our goal is to make fertiliser available in sufficient quantities and quality for our teeming farmers assuring greater agricultural output. To help realise this potential, we are rolling out initiatives that will transform the agricultural sector, including extension services for small and medium scale farmers. We have also established well-equipped soil-testing laboratories to ensure that the appropriate fertiliser blends are applied to specific soil and/or crop types. This will boost productivity, enhancing output across the Nation.
“Dangote Fertiliser will partner with key stakeholders in the industry, including Farmer Associations, NPK Blenders, NGO/Development Partners and State Governments across Nigeria, who are committed to a sustainable approach to improving soil quality and farm yields.
“Our continuous efforts to innovate, create value and invest in Nigeria are borne out of our firm belief in the vast economic potential of our dear country. This has also informed our desire to continue with our investment strategy, with a focus on driving import substitution, ensuring that we increase local production to achieve self-sufficiency, and even export excess production.”
He proved that his entrepreneurial skills are not just geared towards uplifting him as a person, but to create an enabling environment for the Nigeria youth and child to grow and development in an environment he can proudly co-own. His vision is practically for the greater good of the world, and Nigeria in particular.
Born in Kano in 1957, Dangote proudly shuttles between three wonderful tags as the richest man in Nigeria; the richest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. He has paid his dues, and mankind is the better for it.
The Aliko Dangote Foundation and Impacts
Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) is the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Incorporated in 1994, as Dangote Foundation, with the mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities. 20 years later, the Foundation has become the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor.
The primary focus of ADF is child nutrition, with wraparound interventions centered on health, education and empowerment, and disaster relief. The Foundation also supports stand-alone projects with the potential for significant social impact.
The Foundation works with state and national governments and many highly reputable international and domestic charities, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to advance its humanitarian agenda.
In one of its biggest collaboration to date, Aliko Dangote Foundation started working in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and key northern State Governments in Nigeria from 2013 to eradicate polio and strengthen routine immunization in Nigeria.
His commitment to the health and wellbeing of the world is second to none, and it is on record that his CSR in the health sector has transcended numerals. The ADF, beyond the health sector, has made landmark achievements in the field of education, where it has affected the development of educational infrastructures of many tertiatiary institutions including Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Bayero University Kano; Kano State University of Science & Technology, Wudil and University of Ibadan. The construction of a N1.2 Billion Dangote Business School, Bayero University Kano, Kano State, construction of a N1.2 Billion Dormitories in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, construction of Dormitories and provision of power supply to Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State at the cost of N500 Million, construction of Dormitories in Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and construction of Aliko Dangote Complex within the premises of University of Ibadan Business School, Ibadan, Oyo State, are just few examples.
Additionally, the ADF has engaged in Economic Empowerment at various levels through the Aliko Dangote Foundation Micro-grant programme, which is a N10 Billion national programme, launched in 2011, and designed to provide a N10,000 one-off grant to at least 1,000 vulnerable women, and in some cases, youths, in each of the 774 LGAs across Nigeria.
Worthy of praise is the fact that for the past seven years, the Foundation has spent over N7 Billion in the course of feeding, clothing and the general welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast. Dangote’s efforts at providing relief has drawn a lot of accolades.
Aliko Dangote Foundation was there in 2014 to help the government to contain the Ebola virus outbreak as well as when there ethnic crisis in Ife in 2017.
Rightly addressed as an international philanthropist, Dangote’s interventions are felt across the world. Some of the are building and equipping of Children’s hospital in Abidjan, Grand Heart Foundation – Chad, ONE Campaign, Emergency response to meningitis outbreak in Niger Republic, Donation of mobile clinics to serve 5 counties in Kenya, Emergency response to victims of earthquake in Nepal, Global Business Coalition for Education, and Sustainable Development Goal – Center for Africa – Rwanda.
More CSRs by the Dangote Group
To make his host communities feel at ease, and the impact of his presence, Dangote has embarked on an initiative to provide further support to improving educational systems in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe locality. The educational support initiative is a tripartite programme consisting of scholarship, capacity building for teachers and school infrastructure projects.
In addition, Scholarships have been awarded to 52 secondary school students whilst some financial support was provided to their parents and/or guardians. Tertiary students will be included in the next batch of the scheme.
Furthermore, about 100 teachers, principals and school administrators were trained in teaching techniques for the 21st century. After which they were monitored in class on how they were using the skills acquired.
Still on education, the company plans to renovate existing structures, building new schools, donating school furniture and equipment etc. This component of the education support initiative is on the verge of taking off.
Already, it has constructed a block of 6 classrooms with restroom facilities and staff rooms. This was handed over at a formal ceremony in December 2020.
Youth development was also an area it took seriously. 400 local youths have been trained in two batches of 200 beneficiaries per batch. They are being trained on acquiring vocational skills such as plumbing, masonry, welding, iron bending, auto mechanics and electrical works. First batch of trainees graduated in September 2020 and some of them have been engaged; 2nd batch of trainees will graduate in February 2021.
It also organized programmes to build the capacity of local institutions such as the Community Development Committee (CDC), Project Implementation Committee(PIC), local leaders, youth leaders etc. on various subject areas such as stakeholder engagement, advocacy, networking, conflict resolution and negotiation, presentation skills, influx and impact of influx etc.
There is hardly any sector that has not felt the milk of human kindness running through Aliko Dangote; the military, media, politicians, governments across boards and more.
Dangote is surely an asset to this world!
As at today, there is no space for slowing down for Dangote as he continues to trudge on, creating firsts after first for himself and for humanity. He is blessed with three wonderful daughters, who have followed the rewarding footprints of entrepreneurship.
Fellow billionaire and friend, Femi Otedola, during one Dangote’s birthday’s encapsulated his entrepreneurial prowess as follows: “Happy Birthday to the greatest man that has come out of Africa. My brother, the visionary owner of the 2nd largest sugar refinery in the world, the largest cement factory in the world, the 2nd largest fertiliser plant in the world this is due for completion and the biggest oil refinery in the world. Aliko Dangote, is a titan that God created specially for mankind. You have broken every boundary in worldwide business and industry. Thanks for the brotherly love”
Dangote is that, and much more!
