Ekiti Decides: Fayemi, Fayose Renew Rivalry

By Eric Elezuo

The stage is set across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti as about 16 governorship aspirants are jostling for the revered of the seat state’s number one citizen. The 16 hopefuls are in a battle of no return to outdo one another and grab the lion share of the only about 749,065 available votes that will elect the next governor of the state. The figure, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the number of registered voters who had, as at Monday, June 13, 2022, collected their permanent voter cards out of the total 988,923 registered voters in the state.

Among the 16 candidates, only three can be said to have a chance in the contest as a result of the political parties they belong to, and to an extent the strength of their political sagacity and individual influence. The three include Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Segun Oni, who is flying the flag of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). But political observers have insisted that the likes of Wole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) should not be written off as a result of his former association with the APC.

Others are Reuben Boye Famuyibo – Accord (A), Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide – African Action Congress (AAC), Elebute-Halle Josephine Kemi – Action Democratic Party (ADP), Benjamin Olufemi Obidoyin – All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Fagbemi Peter Adegbenro – Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Christiana Modupe Olatawura – Action Peoples Party (APP), Daramola Rowland Olugbenga – Labour Party, Fatomilola Oladosu Abiodun – New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Iyaniwura Tope Ifedayo – National Rescue Movement (NRM), Agboola Olaniyi Ben — Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Adebowale Oluranti Ajayi – Youth Progressive Party (YPP), Adeolu Kolade Akinyemi – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

While the contest is a straight battle among the candidates of the APC, the PDP and the SDP, it is imperative to understudy the fact that two major political elements, who had governed the state in the past, are the cynosure of all eyes as the voters make their choices. They are the incumbent governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the immediate past governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose. While reports have it that the flagbearer of the APC is the anointed of the governor, the PDP candidate has the signature of Fayose written all over him. As the two heavyweights slug it out, it should not be forgotten that Oni of the SDP has once had a taste of the Ekiti State government house as the number one citizen before he was booted out.

It is worthy of note that Ekiti has a peculiarity to its politics, and no ruling party has been able to retain control of the state for a long spell, not even incumbents gunning for a second term could achieve such.

Can Oyebanji arrest the waving loyalty of the people of the state to political parties and lead APC to win two consecutive governorship elections in Ekiti?

But on their individual strengths, the 16 candidates would have to go the extra mile to wrest a chunk of the 749,065 available votes to their names to be declared the landlord of the state for the next four years.

BIODUN OYEBANJI

Returning from a damaging rumour of disqualification from the race, Biodun Oyebanji, who is the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is 54 years, and believed to have the backing of the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Polling a total of 101,703 votes at the controversial primaries to beat other aspirants, some of whom withdrew including Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as a result of claims of manipulation by the electoral committee supposedly filled with Fayemi’s loyalists, Oyebanji received the oil to carry the APC into the contest. He is believed to be foisted on the party by the governor. Polling a total of 101,703 votes at the controversial primaries to beat other aspirants, some of whom withdrew including Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as a result of claims of manipulation by the electoral committee supposedly filled with Fayemi’s loyalists, Oyebanji received the oil to carry the APC into the contest. He is believed to be foisted on the party by the governor.

The singular assertion is capable of seeing him through to government house as the ruling power broker can pave the way for him, or face the wrath of aggrieved party members, who may work against him underground.

BISI KOLAWOLE

On his own part, the PDP candidate, a former chairman of the party in the state, Bisi Kolawole is said to enjoy the direct support of former governor, Ayodele Fayose, helping him to defeat Segun Oni to emerge victorious in the primaries.

Like Oyebanji’s election, Kolawole’s was also not without skirmishes as the likes of Biodun Olujimi pulled out from the contest, protesting irregularities, adding that the party disenfranchised her.

SEGUN ONI

One of the shortest serving governors, Segun Oni sacked by the courts, and thrown out of office in 2010 after the appeal court ruled that the 2007 election that brought him into power had been rigged. He was replaced by Fayemi, who was then with the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). Ever since, Oni has unsuccessfully plotted to return to power. In his quest to return to return to power at all cost, Oni has practically held the membership card of all major parties in existence, pitching his tent with the SDP after losing out to Kolawole in the PDP exercise.

His downsides notwithstanding, he has remained a political heavyweight in the state ever since, often switching allegiance between parties.

A serial defector no doubt, Oni still has a significantly strong base that puts him in an advantage to win the 2022 Ekiti guber election, if properly harnessed.

Since 1999, the PDP and APC have rotated power in the state after a term of four years. The SDP has never had a shot at power in the state.

Meanwhile, the police deployed 17,374 personnel, the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps deployed 9,747 personnel, in addition to the heavy deployment of men of the Nigerian Army. The Federal Fire Service also brought into the state men and fire-fighting trucks for the election. All to ensure a hitch free elections.

It’s either going to be Oyebanji, Kolawole or Oni as the dice is cast.