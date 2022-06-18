Headline
Ekiti Decides: Fayemi, Fayose Renew Rivalry
By Eric Elezuo
The stage is set across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti as about 16 governorship aspirants are jostling for the revered of the seat state’s number one citizen. The 16 hopefuls are in a battle of no return to outdo one another and grab the lion share of the only about 749,065 available votes that will elect the next governor of the state. The figure, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the number of registered voters who had, as at Monday, June 13, 2022, collected their permanent voter cards out of the total 988,923 registered voters in the state.
Among the 16 candidates, only three can be said to have a chance in the contest as a result of the political parties they belong to, and to an extent the strength of their political sagacity and individual influence. The three include Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Segun Oni, who is flying the flag of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). But political observers have insisted that the likes of Wole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) should not be written off as a result of his former association with the APC.
Others are Reuben Boye Famuyibo – Accord (A), Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide – African Action Congress (AAC), Elebute-Halle Josephine Kemi – Action Democratic Party (ADP), Benjamin Olufemi Obidoyin – All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Fagbemi Peter Adegbenro – Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Christiana Modupe Olatawura – Action Peoples Party (APP), Daramola Rowland Olugbenga – Labour Party, Fatomilola Oladosu Abiodun – New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Iyaniwura Tope Ifedayo – National Rescue Movement (NRM), Agboola Olaniyi Ben — Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Adebowale Oluranti Ajayi – Youth Progressive Party (YPP), Adeolu Kolade Akinyemi – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
While the contest is a straight battle among the candidates of the APC, the PDP and the SDP, it is imperative to understudy the fact that two major political elements, who had governed the state in the past, are the cynosure of all eyes as the voters make their choices. They are the incumbent governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the immediate past governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose. While reports have it that the flagbearer of the APC is the anointed of the governor, the PDP candidate has the signature of Fayose written all over him. As the two heavyweights slug it out, it should not be forgotten that Oni of the SDP has once had a taste of the Ekiti State government house as the number one citizen before he was booted out.
It is worthy of note that Ekiti has a peculiarity to its politics, and no ruling party has been able to retain control of the state for a long spell, not even incumbents gunning for a second term could achieve such.
Can Oyebanji arrest the waving loyalty of the people of the state to political parties and lead APC to win two consecutive governorship elections in Ekiti?
But on their individual strengths, the 16 candidates would have to go the extra mile to wrest a chunk of the 749,065 available votes to their names to be declared the landlord of the state for the next four years.
BIODUN OYEBANJI
Returning from a damaging rumour of disqualification from the race, Biodun Oyebanji, who is the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is 54 years, and believed to have the backing of the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi.
BISI KOLAWOLE
On his own part, the PDP candidate, a former chairman of the party in the state, Bisi Kolawole is said to enjoy the direct support of former governor, Ayodele Fayose, helping him to defeat Segun Oni to emerge victorious in the primaries.
SEGUN ONI
One of the shortest serving governors, Segun Oni sacked by the courts, and thrown out of office in 2010 after the appeal court ruled that the 2007 election that brought him into power had been rigged. He was replaced by Fayemi, who was then with the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). Ever since, Oni has unsuccessfully plotted to return to power. In his quest to return to return to power at all cost, Oni has practically held the membership card of all major parties in existence, pitching his tent with the SDP after losing out to Kolawole in the PDP exercise.
His downsides notwithstanding, he has remained a political heavyweight in the state ever since, often switching allegiance between parties.
A serial defector no doubt, Oni still has a significantly strong base that puts him in an advantage to win the 2022 Ekiti guber election, if properly harnessed.
Since 1999, the PDP and APC have rotated power in the state after a term of four years. The SDP has never had a shot at power in the state.
Meanwhile, the police deployed 17,374 personnel, the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps deployed 9,747 personnel, in addition to the heavy deployment of men of the Nigerian Army. The Federal Fire Service also brought into the state men and fire-fighting trucks for the election. All to ensure a hitch free elections.
It’s either going to be Oyebanji, Kolawole or Oni as the dice is cast.
Headline
Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday announced Akin Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as the new Director General of his campaign council.
Osuntokun replaced former DG of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, who announced his resignation in a letter last Tuesday following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.
The letter was addressed personally to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.
But rising from a strategic meeting of the party, which had Obi, members of the National Working Committee and several political candidates of Labour Party in attendance, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure announced Osuntokun as the new campaign DG.
Abure described the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria as a “worthy and trustworthy” replacement for Okupe.
Osuntokun became the South-West leader of the party after he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the LP in August 2022.
Headline
PDP, APC Campaign Councils Carpet Obi for Asking Aged Candidates to Resign
The spokespersons of Tinubu-Shettima and Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Councils on Wednesday berated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for asking aged candidates to retire from the race for the 2023 elections.
Obi had said at his presidential rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State that weak and ageing presidential candidates should have no business running for an important office like the presidency.
According to him, he could not imagine being represented by anyone at a rally that has something to do with his mission to render service.
He further emphasised that the task of rescuing Nigeria from total collapse requires the physical energy of a vibrant candidate who can get the job done seamlessly.
Reacting to his statement, the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Phrank Shaibu, said age does not represent capacity.
Speaking with The PUNCH, Shaibu said at 61, Obi shouldn’t be referring to himself as a youth either.
He added, “He should use this period to apologise to his followers and Nigerians for not ‘verifying’ the character of his campaign DG or performing any form of due diligence before appointing the same person to market his credentials as well as his anti-corruption stance.”
The spokesman for Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, also carpeted the former Anambra State governor, saying he is showing a sign of desperation.
Keyamo said, “He is already pandering to sentiments. That is a statement that indicates he has completely run out of ideas. He is not the youngest. We still have presidential candidates in their 40s. I can give you the names of some. Obi should be the one stepping down for them.
“His statement is a very unfortunate one. In fact, who told him he is one of the major party candidates? This is a man who is coming on the ballot for the first time. How does he know he is a major candidate? He is probably listening to the noise around him. I cannot wait for the 2023 election to come on time. They will then understand what it means to run an election, not this noise all over the place.
“As I normally say, when jungle matures, they will understand.”
The Punch
Headline
Just In: Doyin Okupe Resigns As Labour Party Campaign DG
By Eric Elezuo
The Director General of the Peter Obi/Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has resigned his appointment as same.
Okupe made his resignation public in a letter addressed to the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.
He said that he has become a distraction to the Campaign following his recent conviction by a court of law for money laundering. Yhe former DG escaped jail by whiskers after paying N13 million fine.
“In the circumst, I have opted to step aside, and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG, who can continue the assignment with zero distraction.
