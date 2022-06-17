Connect with us

Headline

Ooni of Ife Announces Erelu Abiola Dosunmu As Yeye Oodua

Published

7 months ago

on

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has announced the appointment of Her Royal Highness, Erelu Abiola Dosumu, the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, as the new Yeye Oodua and Queen Mother of the House of Oduduwa. With her appointment, Erelu Dosumu would be stepping into the shoes of the formidable Chief (Mrs.) Hannah Iduwu Dideolu, the late Yeye Oba of Ife and wife of the first Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.  However, Dosumu’s new elevation has a wider import as she would now be the Queen Mother for all Yoruba kings who claim Ile-Ife and the House of Oduduwa as their source.
In almost half-a-Century of public life, Erelu Dosumu has proven herself to be an outstanding woman of stamina, integrity and far-reaching influence.  In 1974 when she was just  26,  the late Kabiyesi Adeyinka Oyekan, the Oba of Lagos, installed her as the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos.  With that appointment, she becomes the right hand person of the Oba of Lagos.  Since then, she has executed her charge with maturity, sagacity, courage and commitment.  Indeed since then, the beautiful and ageless Queen mother, has become the Face of Lagos; its traditional allure and ageless charm.
By bringing Erelu Dosumu into the Court of Oduduwa, Oba Adeyeye is paying tribute to the age old tradition of the Yoruba people that recognizes the power and position of significant matriarchs who dominated and continue to dominate the social, political and business landscape of the Yoruba nation.  Erelu Dosumu would be adding value to the Court of Oduduwa as a well connected aristocrat who for many years has been part and parcel of the influential class of Nigerian royalty.  During the days of Adeyeye illustrious predecessor, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse  II, Dosumu was a welcomed and honoured presence at the Ooni’s Palace. Now she is going to become an even more significant member of the most ancient court in Yorubaland.
Dosumu is much like the first Erelu Kuti, the 18th Century Queen Mother, who reigned in Lagos and finally started a new dynasty which is still ruling till today.  Erelu Kuti was the daughter of Ado, the first Oba of Lagos who founded the Benin line of Lagos kingship.  Her two brothers, Gabbaro and Akinsemoyin were to serve as rulers of Lagos.  It was after the death of Akinsemoyin in 1750 that Erelu Kuti became the Queen Regent. She later installed her son, Ologun Kutere, as the 4th king of Lagos, bringing an end to the Ado dynasty from Benin and replacing it with her own.  She was married to Baba Agba, an itinerant Ijesha Ifa priest and they had two sons, the first being Ologun Kutere.  Since then, the descendants of her two sons have been ruling Lagos.  The current Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu, is one of the descendants of Erelu Kuti.
Since her accession in 1980 as Erelu Kuti IV, Dosumu has followed the example of her illustrious forebear, building a business empire and creating a wide-ranging network of friends and influence in Nigeria and across the globe.  Though she had never held any political office, she has become well-known as a significant member of the power elite of Nigeria.  She had been married twice.  Her first husband was Major Elegbede, a hero of the Nigerian Civil War who was involved in the decision of the General Yakubu Gowon government to create Lagos State.  He died in a motor accident shortly after the war. After his death, she later married the international business man, the late Chief Deinde Fernadez. Her social status was confirmed by Nigerian leading Juju music star, King Sunny Ade, who waxed a memorable record in her honour.
 Dosumu was born in Kano on July 29, 1947, to OmoOba Adewunmi Dosumu, a Lagos prince and his wife, Adejoke.  She was educated in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom.  She went into business early and became the first Nigerian to open a shop on the highbrow Bond Street in London, United Kingdom. She had made a fortune dealing in the lucrative oil business and promoting the Yoruba traditional wear, Aso Oke, which she has sold all over the world.  As a traditional aristocrat, she has found a conspicuous place in the traditional power structure of Lagos when her uncle, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan made her the Erelu Kuti.
With that title, she became the leader of the Lagos women and the official Queen Regent of Lagos when the oba passes on.  She is a member of the Council of Kingmakers and an official principal adviser to the Oba.  She is also the head of the various women organizations in Lagos as well as the leader of the powerful women market guilds.    She also holds royal titles In Egbaland and other places.  She has been honoured in many countries and also bagged honourary doctorate degree from the Crescent University, Abeokuta and Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.  She has a reputation as a shrewd businesswoman as well as a painstaking fashion pacesetter.
The new honour coming from Ile-Ife is only a confirmation of the role she has been playing for many years as among Nigerian royalties. She is at home in many palaces across Nigeria. During the challenging days of military rule, she used her far-reaching influence to help establish the National Council of Traditional Rulers which has the Ooni and the Sultan of Sokoto as co-chairmen. She also facilitated the rapproachment between Oba Sijuwade and his estranged old friend and rival, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo.
Her new pedestal as the Yeye Oodua would afford her greater field of play but also impose on her wider responsibilities across Yorubaland and the Diaspora.  The thanksgiving and reception party will take place on the 29th of July 2022 in Lagos.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Opinion:Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 30, 2022

By

Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead

By Oluwaseyi Adebayo

As usual, for millions of Nigerians, Christmas is a time of utmost merriment; a time when the prevailing economic hardships and security concerns are temporarily forgotten and replaced with fun and national fraternal camaraderie.
The upbeat Christmas and Boxing Day mood was, expectedly, very pronounced at the just concluded GLO briefing on its ambitious network expansion and subscriber outreach programs for 2023. Indeed, going by the presentation of excited Glo communications staff, subscribers should look forward to more enhanced and excellent services at the least cost.

However, much as I was interested in the message and the gay mood, I seized the opportunity of the occasion to sidle up to one of the senior media advisers to the Chairman to discuss an interesting Thisday Newspaper article titled ‘Ranking Nigeria’s Richest’, published on Christmas Eve. Since the Chairman’s name, who is well known for being very reclusive and uninterested in any form of public display of wealth, was cited in the article, I wanted to know the media adviser’s views on the surprising theme and thrust of the article.

Interestingly, the media hotshot, who requested anonymity, did not hesitate to respond.

The Chairman, he informed me categorically, is uninterested in the subject of who is on the billionaire ranking list and who is not. He emphatically stated that the Chairman had nothing to do with the article and regretted that his name was even mentioned.

The Chairman, he said, never talks to the press, doesn’t join issues with anyone, and has dissociated himself from the article while strongly requesting that his name be kept out of any such mundane articles. The media adviser further advised his colleagues to focus on more important subjects at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s chequered journey; a position that I cannot but agree more.

To all my faithful and future readers, I thank you most heartily for following my thoughts and findings of interest. I wish you all continued merriment and the best of the coming year.

Continue Reading

Headline

Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG

Published

3 days ago

on

December 27, 2022

By

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday announced Akin Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as the new Director General of his campaign council.

Osuntokun replaced former DG of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, who announced his resignation in a letter last Tuesday following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.

The letter was addressed personally to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

But rising from a strategic meeting of the party, which had Obi, members of the National Working Committee and several political candidates of Labour Party in attendance, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure announced Osuntokun as the new campaign DG.

Abure described the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria as a “worthy and trustworthy” replacement for Okupe.

Osuntokun became the South-West leader of the party after he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the LP in August 2022.

Continue Reading

Headline

PDP, APC Campaign Councils Carpet Obi for Asking Aged Candidates to Resign

Published

1 week ago

on

December 23, 2022

By

The spokespersons of Tinubu-Shettima and Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Councils on Wednesday berated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for asking aged candidates to retire from the race for the 2023 elections.

Obi had said at his presidential rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State that weak and ageing presidential candidates should have no business running for an important office like the presidency.

According to him, he could not imagine being represented by anyone at a rally that has something to do with his mission to render service.

He further emphasised that the task of rescuing Nigeria from total collapse requires the physical energy of a vibrant candidate who can get the job done seamlessly.

Reacting to his statement, the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Phrank Shaibu, said age does not represent capacity.

Speaking with The PUNCH, Shaibu said at 61, Obi shouldn’t be referring to himself as a youth either.

He added, “He should use this period to apologise to his followers and Nigerians for not ‘verifying’ the character of his campaign DG or performing any form of due diligence before appointing the same person to market his credentials as well as his anti-corruption stance.”

The spokesman for Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, also carpeted the former Anambra State governor, saying he is showing a sign of desperation.

Keyamo said, “He is already pandering to sentiments. That is a statement that indicates he has completely run out of ideas. He is not the youngest. We still have presidential candidates in their 40s. I can give you the names of some. Obi should be the one stepping down for them.

“His statement is a very unfortunate one. In fact, who told him he is one of the major party candidates? This is a man who is coming on the ballot for the first time. How does he know he is a major candidate? He is probably listening to the noise around him. I cannot wait for the 2023 election to come on time. They will then understand what it means to run an election, not this noise all over the place.

“As I normally say, when jungle matures, they will understand.”

The Punch

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: