Police Dismiss 31 Personnel, Sanction Others for Various Offences
The Nigeria Police, through its Complaint Response Unit, have dismissed 31 officers while sanctioning about eight others for various offences.
The Complaint Response Unit has received 14,976 complaints against policemen since its inception.
The unit, which was established in 2015 to receive complaints from citizens against erring policemen, stated in a report, obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, that no fewer than 11,567 complaints have been resolved, and over 258 officers have been punished.
It noted that 31 policemen have been dismissed while eight others are undergoing orderly room trials.
The unit added a total of N55.6m was recovered and returned to their owners between 2015 and 2021.
It added that out of the complaints, 876 had been resolved, 351 are currently being investigated and 25 of the complaints, after investigations, were found to be false.
The unit also noted that in 2021, the Lagos State Police Command recorded the highest number of cases with 327 complaints, followed by the Federal Capital Territory Command which had 210. Delta State Command recorded 85 complaints while Rivers State Command ranked fourth with 80 complaints.
The document read in part, “Commands/formations with the highest cases of professional misconduct in Nigeria are state headquarters in Rivers State with 16 cases; Federal Headquarters (15); Abattoir in FHQ (15); FCT Command (13); Ikeja in Lagos (9); Alagbon in Lagos (5) Maitama Division in FCT (4); Kubwa Division in FCT (4); FESTAC Division in Lagos State (4) and Chouba Area Command in Rivers State (4).
“The Rivers State Command headquarters recorded the highest cases of demanding money for bail, while the top four formations accused of demanding money for bail were recorded in Rivers State. This indicates the need for review of leadership in these formations.
“The Rivers State Command headquarters recorded the most excessive use of force complaints nationwide, followed by the Meiran Division and state headquarters, Lagos, then FCT.”
The Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, Okechukwu Nwanguma, commended the unit, adding that the report would help the police to take necessary action to cleanse the force.
He said, “First of all, this would be the first time that the CRU would be publishing and presenting its quarterly report publicly. It is a testament to how transparent and accountable the CRU is under its current leadership.
“You could see that Rivers State has the highest number of complaints. This should send a message to the Rivers State police authorities to look inwards and address this bad record.
“For states that recorded low numbers, it is also important to find out whether this is an indication of low levels of misconduct by police personnel in those states, or low levels of awareness about the CRU or lack of knowledge of how to report complaints.”
He said, “They are on the right track, not minding the amount being recovered among others. That they recognised that their personnel engage in corrupt practices and other unethical practices is commendable.
“This would make other personnel with the mindset to abuse their position to have a rethink. In general, we need more of this for them to redeem their battered image and restore confidence of the populace in the NPF. We urge them to step up and improve on this internal cleansing.”
The Punch
Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman
The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has cleared the air on the party’s affiliation with Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.
In a statement on Friday, ZLP stated that Osuntokun resigned from the party in August 2022, and was, therefore, free to associate with other parties.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Tuesday announced Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as his campaign DG days after Doyin Okupe resigned from the position.
Following the appointment, there were concerns that Osuntokun remained a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State under the ZLP.
Clearing the air, Nwanyanwu, who also doubles as the ZLP presidential candidate, maintained that Osuntokun had ceased to be a member of the party.
In a statement dated December 29, 2022, Nwanyanwu stated that the party held no grudges against Osuntokun.
The statement read, “The controversy generated by the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG of H/E Peter OBI Campaign organization is uncalled for.
“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.
“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.
“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization. We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture.
“We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard.”
‘Yahoo Boys’ Kidnap Colleague for Taking Lion Share of Fraud Proceeds
Men of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a suspected Internet fraudster, Haruna Usman, abducted by his colleagues for withholding proceeds of their crime.
The kidnapped fraudster reportedly released N2,200,000 to other members of his syndicate out of the N26,437,950 allegedly obtained from a victim in the state.
The sum taken by the suspect represents 91.7 per cent of the total sum.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said the four suspected Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo Boys, were arrested on Monday.
He said the suspects; Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola, were arrested at Orile Imo village, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.
The PPRO said their arrest followed a tip-off received by the Police at the Owode Egba divisional headquarters that Usman was abducted last Thursday.
Oyeyemi said, “Upon the information, the DPO, Owode-Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the area, where four of the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraud syndicate, and they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known out of the sum of N26,437,950, but the victim only gave the sum of N2,200,000 to his colleagues, claiming that the money had not been paid completely by their client.
“This infuriated his colleagues, who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile-Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, December 22, 2022, with the threat to kill him if he refused to give them their complete share.
“But while they were there, information got to the police, who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four of the abductors, while others escaped.”
Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.
