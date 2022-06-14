News
Election Committee Member Says Osinbajo ‘Won’ APC Presidential Primary
A member of the All Progressives Congress’ Election Management Committee at the just-concluded Special National Convention of the party, Senator Abubakar Girei, has claimed that the actual winner of the contest is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Girei also said those propagating the Muslim-Muslim ticket as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the party were propagandists for their selfish interests.
According to him, the Vice President never encouraged vote-buying during the just-concluded presidential primary of the party won by the APC’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, with 1,271 votes.
However, the former lawmaker, who contested the position of the National Deputy Chairman (North) but stepped down to respect the consensus arrangement that brought in Senator Abdullahi Adamu, noted that the presidential primary was free, fair, and credible.
Girei, while speaking to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, said, “But I can tell you that the Vice President won the special convention without fear of contradiction.
“As the Vice President, he is an heir to the throne, a crown prince, who should have been given the right of first refusal in the contest in which he offered himself to serve the nation, and in which he had national acceptability.
“He had the best speech and his manifesto at the convention was the best. He identified problems and proffered solutions to them more than all other aspirants. For someone who had never contested any election before and with no politicking knowledge, to emerge third at the convention, I consider him the greatest winner of the convention.
“I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria has lost the best presidential candidate that would have been produced.”
He added that in the “politics of today, it is very clear that the highest bidders always have their way and the election goes to not necessarily the best, but those who could buy their way in a cash-and-carry manner.”
While congratulating the former Lagos State Governor as the standard-bearer of the APC in the 2023 general election, Girei
promised to work for the overall victory of the APC from bottom to top.
“As a loyal member of the APC, I will work for the total victory of my party’s candidates from bottom to top and I’m confident that our party will emerge victorious in the general election,” he said.
Noting that the Vice President was against vote-buying, Girei said “even his friends and associates who tried to help him could only do so without his knowledge or consent.”
“His teeming supporters are those of us who are committed to his ideals out of the convictions that he has the knowledge, experience, capacity, capability, mental and physical fitness, and all that is required to transform our dear nation to greatness.
“It may also interest Nigerians to know that PYO is opposed to monetisation of our democracy and politics, and has refused to encourage delegate or vote-buying.”
On the rumoured Muslim-Muslim ticket, the APC chieftain noted that it was an issue being championed by propagandists for selfish political interest, apparently by those who were neither good Muslims nor Christians.
“Politics, however, is all about winning strategy, so in my opinion, whatever strategy can be employed to win elections, that is within the confines of the constitution, to me, it is okay,” Girei added.
The Punch
News
Tambuwal Calls on Nigerians to Vote APC Out of Power
News
PDP Aggrieved Govs to Announce Preferred Presidential Candidate Jan 5
There are strong indications that the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party governors may endorse their preferred presidential candidate on January 5, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
The governors, who are presently meeting in London, United Kingdom, might be influenced by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s advice that the Presidency should come to the South-East in 2023, according to reports.
Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states and some political heavyweights from the South had parted ways with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his alleged refusal to prevail on the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign after Atiku, a northerner clinched the presidential ticket of the party.
The governors insisted that Ayu’s resignation would ensure a balance in the leadership of the main opposition party.
Although Atiku and the governors held several meetings in Nigeria and the UK, there was no headway as they insisted on Ayu’s removal from office as a precondition for peace.
However, in deciding on the presidential candidate to support, a top source informed The PUNCH that the governors might heed Obasanjo’s counsel that they should endorse the Labour Party presidential standard bearer, Peter Obi.
The former President had met with the governors in London in August where he reportedly lobbied for Obi.
Giving a background on the factors that might sway their decision, an aide to one of the governors stated, “The governors are considering Obasanjo’s advice that the Presidency should come to the South in 2023. Obasanjo has advised them to support Obi because he believes that if the Presidency comes to the South, it should go to the South East.
“That is why at their last meeting in London, he lobbied for Obi because justice and fairness demand that South-East should produce the next president.’’
Asked when the governors, known as Integrity Group would unveil their preferred candidate, the source said, “From all indications, the governors will announce their preferred candidate next week. If there is no major event before January 5 when Makinde will kick off his campaign, they will make the announcement on that day in Ibadan.’’
An aide to another governor dismissed reports that the group were divided over the choice of the presidential candidate to endorse.
According to the source, at the London meeting on Tuesday, the governors agreed that since Atiku failed to prevail on Ayu to step down, they should work for a southern candidate.
The Punch
News
Peter Obi Not My Presidential Candidate, Arthur Eze Declares
Businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has disassociated himself from the presidential ambition of the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.
Eze said he was not part of Obi’s presidential aspiration because he has seen that the former Anambra State governor cannot win votes in the Southwest and in the North.
He stated these on Monday, marking the 2022 Ofala Festival of the traditional ruler of Ukpo, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The businessman made the comments in the presence of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, traditional rulers, women groups and prominent people of the state.
He explained that he had already warmed Obi to withdraw from the presidential race, but he refused to listen.
Eze pointed out that Soludo is the person that is being tipped to become Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in the time to come.
He said, “I warned Peter Obi to withdraw from this race but he would not listen. I told him plainly that I am not part of his plans. I told him to drop his ambition, and wait for next time.
“When he told me about his ambition, I asked him the states he thinks he can win in the west and in the north – he told me; but I was not convinced. I told him he could not win; so that he would not waste his time and money.”
Pointing at Soludo, Eze, said, “This is the person we are tipping to take over as Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in the time to come. We have a presidential candidate (Atiku) that we are supporting now. After his tenure, he will hand over to Soludo as president.”
A traditional ruler from one of the communities in Anambra Central Senatorial District, who did not want his name mentioned, described Eze’s anti-Obi comment as unpleasant and a bad omen for the image of the Igbo people.
“You see, this is why people say that Igbo people are not united or that Igbo people hate themselves. When prominent Nigerians from various tribes and religions are supporting Peter Obi and Labour Party, why should this man talk this way in public about Obi?
“Anyway, he is entitled to his personal opinion. His opinion does not reflect the sensibilities of Dinukofia people – it is not the opinion of Anambra and Igbo people,” the monarch added.
World Football Icon, Pele, Dies at 82
Dangote Refinery Awards Scholarship to 460 Students in Host Communities
Tambuwal Calls on Nigerians to Vote APC Out of Power
PDP Aggrieved Govs to Announce Preferred Presidential Candidate Jan 5
Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Condemn Killing of Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)