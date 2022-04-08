Islam
Friday Sermon: Youth in Islam 1: Culture, Faith and Generational Gap
By Babatunde Jose
The question of youth in Islam, culture, faith and generation gap, is a very demanding topic and very much in the realm of contemporary social issues. It is a new age phenomenon that goes beyond established traditional religious beliefs and transcends all religions, not only Islam. It is a topic that does not lend itself to set ideas of traditional religious socialization that involves the transfer of belief and faith from one generation to the other.
The first immediate question that comes to mind is: Who are the youths we are talking about? We are here talking of a generation that were born some 20 to 30 years ago; 60% of the population in many countries of the world are under the age of 25; here in Nigeria the figure is 62%.
This percentage tells a story of need and of where the opportunity is for the faith. People under 25 are the most open to the faith and it is a time in their lives when they are setting their world view. Numbers also talk about an opportunity to connect the emerging generations with the faith.
Are we prepared and ready to take up the challenge? Are we prepared to look at how we can connect with this younger generation? It is just about impossible to comprehend these figures because they represent so many people—a billion or two.
But the figures are there and they require a response; a generation that were born into the ‘Pentecostal Revolution’; a generation that were born, long after the Muslim Students Society had come of age; a people born when the religion of Islam had become synonymous with fundamentalism and terrorism; a generation born into an era of irreligiosity and the questioning of old belief systems; a generation born into the computer and internet age with all its attendant exposure to the new information age; a generation that was not born in the age of ‘ile kewu’, but whose contact with Islam is the IRK subject in the school curriculum; a generation that is more literate, more aware and better informed and more cosmopolitan than most of their Imams and Ustaz; a generation that is more questioning and less docile than their fathers; a group that does not accept the ‘mumbo jumbo’ of established religion without questioning; a generation of sceptics that does not see life through the myopic prism of their fathers.
There is no doubt it is a generation in ebullition and a non-conformist generation. It is a generation that does not lend itself to being easily moulded like plastic.
This generation constitutes a great problem to the tenets of established religion, especially Islam with its tendency to regulate totally the life of its adherents from cradle to grave.
It’s a generation that possess a great dilemma for the fathers of the faith. No doubt they pose a problem because they are not taken in by the dogmatism of religion, in particular Islam with many of the rituals that are more attuned to ancient times, and which have refused to change with time with many of its mode of worship enmeshed in medieval times and the youth of today are finding it difficult to reconcile with the old ways. Unfortunately for the youth, Islam is a religion that has its rituals cast in iron and there is no chance that it would bend. This accounts for the non-attractiveness of the faith to the youth.
Today, the churches and mosques are filled with old generation worshippers rather than the youth. With more issues to occupy their daily lives, it has become a herculean task to attract the youth to the path of faith.
Agnosticism bothering on apostasy is common feature of the new age. Peer group influence and the rapid breakdown of family values is weaning many of our youth from the traditional faith. Youths are the main game-changer. It goes without saying that prevailing attitudes among this demographic will continue to shape the faith map in the future.
According to the Pew Report, a United States Research body, “One of the most important factors in the growth of the ‘none’s’ (that is, the religiously unaffiliated) is generational replacement.” “As the Millennial generation enters adulthood, its members display much lower levels of religious affiliation, including less connection with religion, than older generations, “the report says.
We are talking here of a generation that wear their hearts on their sleeves, a generation that is as complicated that push against established and accepted practice of normality. A generation that is struggling to make choices in a world where there are so many more choices than their parents ever had.
A generation that demands freedom in everything they do; that loves to customize and personalize; they are the Net generation that believe in scrutinizing products, promotional efforts and corporate practices; a generation that wants entertainment and play at the same time in their work; they are the collaboration and relationship generation; a generation in a hurry that is in need of speed with a vast flow of information between friends and colleagues; they are the innovators rather than the inventors; they are the questioning generation with a culture peculiar to themselves and different from that in which their forbearers were born and grew into.
Yet, Islam does not give room for dissent not to talk of questioning. The Friday Sermon and the occasional Asalatus do not offer question and answer opportunities. However, this is not limited to Islam alone as the same could be said of the churches too. They, therefore, do not lend themselves to the yearning of the youths who are bound to ask questions.
There is therefore a great need to study and appreciate this generation in order to understand where they are coming from. In terms of religion, this is a generation that is ready to flow with their age, hence we experience a lot of decamping from parental faiths among this generation.
As it is in Islam, so do we find it in Christianity: Children born and bred into Catholicism or Anglican churches are decamping en mass to join the new age Pentecostal churches, while many born into Islam are today joining their peers in the new movements.
What are the attractions of these new age movements that preach prosperity and miracles? How can we prevent a wholesale decamping of our children? The answer to this poser is not farfetched. The attraction of new age religion to youth is that it offers them a freedom which the orthodox religions such as Islam and Christianity do not offer. The old religions are regarded as being too restrictive, dogmatic and unbending.
Despite the translation of the Quran into various local languages, services are still conducted in a strange and foreign language which majority of members cannot understand nor comprehend. Even where many have learnt to read the Quran by rote, the meaning and simultaneous translations become a problem. The result is that members rely on the Alfa to translate his reading or recitation. At any given time, many of those in the mosque do not understand what the Imam leading the prayer is reciting.
Yet, the Catholic Church overcame this same problem when it instructed its churches to conduct services in local languages. This makes membership more meaningful and inclusive. Like the Quran, the first Bible was written in a strange and restricted language, Old Hebrew, later Aramaic, Greek, and then Latin.
The dogmatism of Islam would not allow the conduct of services in any language other than Arabic. But Islam is not the only religion that is dogmatic in its ritual, worship, service, ceremony, rite, observance, celebration, ordinance, office, sacrament, solemnity and ceremonial: Orthodox Christianity is still like that.
Another issue has to do with the arrangement of the Quran which is not easy to follow as it is not compartmentalized like any other scripture. It does not render itself amenable to the restless spirits of youths who want a direct shot at God’s words. The truth is that they find it easier to read the Bible, hence, the ease with which the apostates jump ship.
But, even at that, the Quran has survived 1,400 years of fidelity, without change or revision. It is a great credit to the keepers of the faith; unlike the Christian Bible or better still Bibles that have not only additions and subtractions, revisions, and rewrites but also versions. The same cannot be said of Islam’s holy book.
Dos and Don’ts are too many. This is the complaint of the lazy congregant. They therefore seek accommodation in new age religions that are more liberal in their attitudes to youth peccadilloes. Here, they sing and dance and engage in non-segregated fellowships and other forms of activities. Even the seating arrangements in religious gatherings are not segregated like you find in Islam.
Unfortunately, we as leaders are not making efforts to accommodate youth culture. There was a time when it was erroneously believed that Islam is against singing and dancing. Yet, we see video footages of Arab communities, drumming, singing, and dancing.
In my old school at Ijebu Muslim College, Ijebu Ode, singing Arabic Hymns at the morning assembly was a daily ritual accompanied by electronic organ. This music segment of the school assembly enlivened the morning gathering and was much loved by students. Islam needs more of such innovative ideas to arrest the attention of our youth in the schools, from primary to secondary. It was the late Lefty Salami in one of his Sakara beats that sang “Ara Mecca njo, ara Mecca nlulu, bi’lu o besinje, ijo ‘ole besinje”.
Looking at the problems of youth and the attendant consequences for the faith, and what it portends for the religion, there is no doubt much lies in our relationship with our children and how we mould them into the larger society. Much depends on parental guidance, understanding and credible socialization. We need to give the younger generation the right leadership and direction.
We are the role models Allah created for them and it would be a gross dereliction of our sacred duty for us to fail in giving them direction. It is not only starting with the five daily prayers; we also need to give them training in the right path so that in the end they will grow into becoming good ambassadors of the Umma.
Many parents have abdicated their role and are not worth being called parents. They drink, fornicate and engage in lewd and immoral living very unbecoming of fathers and mothers. Some so-called mothers even sag their dress and encourage their daughters to do the same. They ‘costay’ their breasts and dance the dance of shame at parties to the seeing of their children. Such mothers cannot bring up good Moslem children.
Among us are some fathers who are known not to practice the tenets of Islam as prescribed by the Quran and Sunnah; yet they want their children to grow up as good Moslems. How many of us take our children to the Masjid for prayers? How many of us lead our family in prayers daily; particularly morning and evening prayers when we are at home?
How many of us insist that our children must attend Jumu’ah prayer on Fridays and Tafsir during Ramadan, not to talk of encouraging them to fast. There are some of us who believe that a glass of red wine is good for the heart; why won’t our children take ‘shepe’ when we the fathers imbibe Guilder? We are responsible in large part for the fate of our children. May Allah guide us aright.
Barka Juma’at, Ramadan Kareem and a happy weekend.
Friday Sermon: Hijab 1: A Historical Excursion
By Babatunde Jose
The issue of the veil and hijab has created so much controversy and continues to do so depending on which side of the religious and social platform we stand to observe the unfolding events. The issue raises many fundamental questions which cut across historical, social and traditional spheres, Quranic pronouncement and Hadith, Islamic jurisprudence, Sharia and the whole gamut of Islamophobia and Hijabophobia. Finally, issues of law across nations where the question has been, to ban or not to ban.
We would start our discourse with a historical excursion into the institution of veiling across the ages and its metamorphosis into a symbol of Islamic identity.
We shall interrogate the Quranic provision and determine if it was recommendatory or mandatory. Therefore, without the hijab, would the Muslimness of a woman become null and void? Can what is made recommendatory by the Holy Quran be metamorphosed into mandatory dicta by hadith which is supplementary to the Quran? These and other issues shall be explored in the Sermons to come.
There is no doubt, the controversy over the hijab arose out of the age-long interpretations given the Quranic verses, some hadiths, and the role of Islamic schools of jurisprudence after the demise of the Prophet.
Veiling did not originate with the advent of Islam. Evidence of veiling dates back as far as 2500 BC. Elite women in ancient Mesopotamia and in the Byzantine, Greek, and Persian empires wore the veil as a sign of respectability and high status.
In ancient Mesopotamia and Assyria, they had explicit sumptuary laws detailing which women must veil and which women must not, depending upon the woman’s class, rank, and occupation in society. Female slaves and prostitutes were forbidden to veil and faced harsh penalties if they did so. Veiling was thus not only a marker of aristocratic rank, but also served to “differentiate between ‘respectable’ women and those who were publicly available”; pro bono publico.
Strict seclusion and the veiling of matrons were also customary in ancient Greece. Between 550 and 323 BCE, prior to Christianity, respectable women in classical Greek society were expected to seclude themselves and wear clothing that concealed them from the eyes of strange men. Roman custom included the practice of the head covering worn by the priestesses of Vesta (Vestal Virgins).
It is not clear whether the Hebrew Bible contains prescriptions with regard to veiling, but rabbinic literature presents it as a question of modesty. It became an important rabbinic virtue in the early Roman period, and it may also have been intended to distinguish Jewish women from their non-Jewish counterparts in Babylonian and later in Greco-Roman society. According to rabbinical precepts, married Jewish women have to cover their hair. According to Fadwa El Guindi, at the inception of Christianity, Jewish women were veiling their heads and faces.
The Bible attests to the veiling of women as we read in the passage in 1 Corinthians 11:4-7: “every woman who prays or prophesies with her head uncovered dishonors her head”.
The early Church Fathers, including Tertullian of Carthage, Clement of Alexandria, Hippolytus of Rome, John Chrysostom and Augustine of Hippo attested in their writings that Christian women should wear a headcovering, while men should pray with their heads uncovered.
There is archaeological evidence demonstrating that headcovering was observed as an ordinance by women in early Christianity, and the practice of Christian headcovering continues among female adherents of many Christian denominations today.
In the Indian subcontinent, Hindu women cover their heads with a veil in a practice known as ghoonghat. Intermixing of populations resulted in a convergence of the cultural practices of Greek, Persian, and Mesopotamian empires and the Semitic peoples of the Middle East. Veiling and seclusion of women appear to have established themselves among Jews and Christians before spreading to urban Arabs of the upper classes and eventually among the urban masses. In the rural areas it was common to cover the hair, but not the face.
According to Leila Ahmed, the rigid norms pertaining to veiling and seclusion of women found in Christian Byzantine literature have been influenced by ancient Persian traditions, and there is evidence to suggest that they differed significantly from actual practice.
Available evidence suggests that veiling was not introduced into Arabia by Muhammad, but already existed there, particularly in the towns, although it was probably not as widespread as in the neighboring countries such as Syria and Palestine.
Similarly, to the practice among Greeks, Romans (Byzantines), Jews, and Assyrians, its use was associated with high social status. In the early Islamic texts, the term hijab does not distinguish between veiling and seclusion, and can mean either “veil” or “curtain”.
Allah says “O Prophet! Tell your wives & daughters & the women of the believers to draw their cloaks (veils) all over their bodies (screen themselves completely except the eyes), that will be better that they should be known as respectable women so as not to be annoyed or molested. (Quran 33:59)
The Holy Quran does not make wearing of hijab or headgear mandatory for Muslim women. Whatever is stated in the above Ayat, is only directory, because of the absence of prescription of penalty or penance for not wearing hijab, the linguistic structure of other verses supports this view.
The only verses in the Qur’an that specifically reference women’s clothing are those promoting modesty, instructing women to guard their private parts and draw their scarves over their breast area in the presence of men.
The contemporary understanding of the hijab dates back to Hadith when the “verse of the hijab” descended upon the community in 627 CE. Now documented in Sura 33:53, the verse states, “And when you ask [his wives] for something, ask them from behind a partition. That is purer for your hearts and their hearts”. This verse, however, was not addressed to women in general, but exclusively to Muhammad’s wives.
As Muhammad’s influence increased, he entertained more and more visitors in the mosque, which was then his home. Often, these visitors stayed the night only feets away from his wives’ apartments. It is commonly understood that this verse was intended to protect his wives from these strangers. During Muhammad’s lifetime the term for donning the veil, darabat al-hijab, was used interchangeably with “being Muhammad’s wife”.
Because Islam identified with the monotheistic religions of the conquered empires, the practice was adopted as an appropriate expression of Quranic ideals regarding modesty and piety. Veiling gradually spread to upper-class Arab women, and eventually it became widespread among Muslim women in cities throughout the Middle East.
Veiling of Arab Muslim women became especially pervasive under Ottoman rule as a mark of rank and exclusive lifestyle, and Istanbul of the 17th century witnessed differentiated dress styles that reflected geographical and occupational identities.
By the 19th century, upper-class urban Muslim and Christian women in Egypt wore a garment which included a head cover and a burqa (muslin cloth that covered the lower nose and the mouth). The name of this garment, harabah, derives from early Christian and Judaic religious vocabulary, which may indicate the origins of the garment itself. Up to the first half of the twentieth century, rural women in the Maghreb and Egypt put on a form of niqab when they visited urban areas, “as a sign of civilization”.
Hijab has been referred to as the veil that covers the head and is usually worn by Muslim women. It is taken as a symbol of modesty and privacy. The Quran never explicitly used the term hijab in reference to body veiling, instead used the words khimār and jilbab. The word hijab means “a screen or curtain” and is used in the Quran to show the meaning of a screen, partition, or curtain. None of these words are used in the Quran in reference to what the Muslims refer to today as a dress code for the Muslim woman.
Some meanings for the word include screen, covering, curtain, drapes, or partition. Hijab in the Quran has nothing to do with the Muslim women dress code.
Jews practiced the tradition of wearing a veil (by women) and cover (by men), as apparent from Talmud quotes (Talmud equals the hadiths and sunnah, but neither of which are the words of God Himself). The Christians adopted this further. The people belonging to the above-mentioned religions cover their heads in the synagogues, weddings, and religious festivities.
Christian nuns are seen in full veil all the time. In pre-Islamic times in Arab, everyone used to wear a veil only out of tradition. In Saudi Arabia up to this day, men cover their heads with veils. In North African Sahara, the Tuareg Tribe has men wearing veils instead of women. In pre-Islamic times people used to cover themselves more fully in order to protect themselves from the harsh weather conditions, especially in the Arab states with scorching heat.
Covering the heads was neither a religious nor a social obligation. But today it has assumed a potent religious ammunition, particularly with the weaponization of religion.
There is nothing bad in the adornment of hijab by choice by women to protect them from the lustful attention of the menfolk and also to project their Islamism, but when its use is being forced as we have in some Talibanic societies under the guise of Hadithi injunctions, then it becomes a questionable exercise open to interrogation. This brings into fore the various interpretations of the provisions of the Quran and the fatwa of the various schools of Islamic jurisprudence on the matter. To be continued.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend,
Friday Sermon: Why Does Islam Allow Polygamy?
By Babatunde Jose
Time and time again the question of polygamy in Islam is raised as a grave issue and a big hurdle to any serious discussions about Islam. The general idea is to ask: How can Islam claim that there is gender equality when it allows men to marry up to four wives? If men can have multiple wives, why are women also not allowed to marry more than one husband?
The idea that Islam allows polygamy so that men could pursue lust and as an excuse to fulfill sensual desires is a far cry from what Islam actually wishes to achieve. Yet this is what some men do when they descend into polygamy.
Marriage is a sacred institution in Islam with very important objectives. In most cases, the objective is achieved through monogamy. However, in certain situations, a man is allowed to marry more than one wife, with the condition that he treats his wives with justice, equality and fairness.
In Islam polygamy is allowed though it is not mandatory and as such, it is the exception and not the rule. It could arise as a remedial measure for certain situations that may arise from time to time.
The primary occasion then for the provision of polygamy is in war-time situations, when the number of men in the society is reduced due to war casualties. Consequently, there is an increase in the number of widows and orphans. For such situations, Islam gives the provision of polygamy so that the widows and orphans could continue to have the possibility of a family life after the passing of the husband/father. Hence the following Ayat was revealed after the ‘battle of Uhud’ during which many men were lost leaving large number of widows and orphans:
“And if you fear that you will not be fair in dealing with the orphans, then marry of women as may be agreeable to you, two, or three, or four; and if you fear you will not deal justly, then marry only one or what your right hands possess. That is the nearest way for you to avoid injustice.” (Quran 4:4)
It is evident from a study of the Holy Quran that a special situation of a post-war period is being discussed. A similar situation prevailed in Germany after the Second World War… There were a large number of virgins, dejected spinsters, and young widows for whom it was impossible to get married.
Though Islam tolerates polygamy; it has placed various conditions for it that, in practice, are very difficult to observe. These are as follows:
1. Possession of sufficient financial resources to provide all expenses of each family
2. Physical prowess for completely satisfying the sexual desires of each wife
3. Observance of complete justice and equality among each family in every way without any favoritism
It is clear that completely adhering to justice and fairness is quite challenging and few men can be sure about their ability to shoulder such heavy responsibilities.
Whilst traditional Islamic scholarship upholds the notion that Islamic law permits polygyny and furthermore enforces the divine command to “marry only one” where the man fears being unable to fulfil the rights of two in a fair manner, a substantial segment of the Islamic scholarship elaborates further on the ruling.
Their opinion was derived from performing ijtihad or independent legal reasoning which determined their belief that it is to be deemed preferable (even for the male individual who is capable of delivering justice to the multiple families) to refrain from joining more than one wife in the marital bond.
This opinion has been codified into the official positions of the Hanbali and Shaafi’i schools of jurisprudence which assert that it is held recommended for a Muslim male to have only one wife, even if he may act equitably with more than one woman. See Ash-Shirbeeni and Al-Maawardi from the Shaafi’i School of jurisprudence.
Ibn Qudaamah from the Hanbali School of jurisprudence, said: “It is more appropriate to marry only one wife, based on the saying of Allah: ”…But if you fear that you will not be just, then [marry only] one).”
Imam Ghazali, from the Shaafi’i School of jurisprudence, stated: “It does not call for two wives, [since] plurality may render life miserable and disrupt the affairs of the home.” (Kitab al Nikah, Ihya Uloom ud Din).
Ash-Shaafi’i is of the view that it is desirable to confine oneself to marrying only one although it is permissible for him to marry more than one. This is to avoid being unfair by being more inclined to some of them than others or being unable to financially support them.
The Quran makes it quite clear that if they doubt their ability to behave equally and justly with their wives, they should suffice themselves with one wife. This is without any ambiguity. Consequently, polygamy in Islam is a very onerous and high-liability undertaking, something that most men are not competent enough to accomplish.
From a historical perspective, the concept of polygamy is not a novel idea as history is replete with the practice in different societies of old, in particular Patriarchal Palestine where most of the old prophets of God practiced polygamy. Abraham had three wives (Genesis 16:1, 16:3, 25:1). Moses had two wives (Exodus 2:21, 18:1-6; Numbers 12:1). Jacob had four wives (Genesis 29:23, 29:28, 30:4, 30:9). David had at least 18 wives (1 Samuel 18:27, 25:39-44; 2 Samuel 3:3, 3:4-5, 5:13, 12:7-8, 12:24, 16:21-23). Solomon had 700 wives (1 Kings 11:3).
Marriage is a legal arrangement in Islam, not a sacrament in the Christian sense, and is secured with a contract. Islamic marriage lays rights and corresponding responsibilities on each spouse.
The primary purpose of marriage in Islam is regulating sexuality within marriage as well as creating an atmosphere for the continuity and extension of the family. This is in sharp contrast to growing trends in marriage in the West. In recent decades, there are more alternatives to marriage than ever before. Cohabitation – living together outside of marriage – has greatly increased among young, never-married adults, as well as the divorced. More women are having children outside of marriage, ignoring the traditionally sanctioned sequence of marriage followed by childbearing.
The Quran, is the only known world scripture to explicitly limit polygamy and place strict restrictions upon its practice: “… marry women of your choice, two or three or four; but if you fear that you shall not be able to deal justly with them, then only one.” (Quran 4:3)
Most modern Muslims view the practice of polygyny as allowed, but unusual and not recommended. The practice of polygyny is often viewed in its historical context, as marriage was the only way for a woman to be provided for during the time of Muhammad. Many countries today either outlaw the practice of polygyny or place restrictions on it.
Several countries, such as Libya, allow polygyny with few or no restrictions. In Indonesia, a majority-Muslim secular nation, polygyny is rare. In 2018, it was practiced by approximately 1% of the population.
Polygamy has always been rare among South Asian Muslims. In medieval India and Punjab, most ordinary Muslim men only had one wife.
Most men in the Ottoman Empire were monogamous while only a small minority were polygamous. Turkey was the first Muslim-majority country to legally ban polygyny in 1926. This decision was not based on religious reasons, but rather was an entirely secular ban.
Tunisia was the next country to ban polygyny through legislation passed in 1956 and restated in 1964. Unlike Turkey, Tunisia banned polygyny on religious grounds, citing two main reasons. First, the Quran limited the practice of polygyny, thus it did not support the practice and clearly intended for the practice to be eliminated over time. Second, the Quran demands equal treatment of all wives in a polygynous marriage, which was deemed impossible, thus making the practice illegal. Finally, Israel banned polygyny as well by 1978.
Countries that restrict polygyny include the following: Egypt (1920), Sudan (1929), India (1939), Algeria, Jordan (1951), Syria (1953), Morocco (1958), Bangladesh, Iraq (1959), Iran (1967, 1975), Kuwait, and Lebanon.
Some countries, including India, Iran, Iraq, Bangladesh, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Jordan, and Kuwait, allow women to include a clause prohibiting polygyny in marriage contracts.
Other countries, such as Iran and Pakistan, require that a man get permission to take a second wife from his first wife, and then show the court proof of his first wife’s consent. Finally, countries such as Malaysia state that a man must get permission from both his wife and from the governmental religious authority in order to take a second.
Although many countries have laws restricting or banning polygyny, it is still practiced. It is difficult to enforce anti-polygyny laws and restrictions in countries with large rural populations. Furthermore, illegal polygyny often occurs in countries with poor social services as women rely on husbands to support them in these situations.
From the perspective of a woman, if the objectives of her marriage are not being fulfilled, Islam allows her recourse through divorce, and to find another husband. That is the path which will bring her far greater benefits as compared to having two or more husbands.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend.
Friday Sermon: Tafsir Surah Al-Ma’idah (The Table Spread with Food) Quran 5
By Babatunde Jose
In a multi-faith society, it is usually necessary to clear misconceptions about each other’s religion, particularly those things that are capable of causing disaffection between people. Some of such issues relate to food. What is halal and what is haram, interfaith marriage, attendance at burials, and even felicitations during festivals. Unfortunately, there are clerics who try to exacerbate these differences by accentuating the gulf between the religions out of ignorance, misinterpretation of the gospels and in some cases outright mischief to cause ill-will and disaffection. The Quran offers an insight into these issues in some of the Surahs. Today we shall examine the issue of food as enunciated in Chapter 5 of the Quran.
This Surah has been called Al-Ma’idah (the food), because of the invocation of Jesus (as) when he asked for the descent of heavenly food, mentioned in verse 114 of this Surah. The Arabic term Ma’idah originally is used for a tray with food inside. At-Tirmidhi recorded that `Abdullah bin `Amr said, “The last Surahs to be revealed were Surat Al-Ma’idah (Chapter 5) and Surat Al-Fath (chapter 48).”
The chapter’s topics include animals which are forbidden, and Jesus’ and Moses’ missions. Verse 90 prohibits “The intoxicant” (alcohol). Verse 8 contains the passage: “Do not let the hatred of a people lead you to injustice”. And Verse 67 is relevant to the Farewell Pilgrimage.
The highpoint of this Surah relates to the permission and prohibition of foods, thereby clarifying confusions being perpetrated by ignorant interpreters.
This topic is very important in view of interfaith relations and understanding. Can I break bread with my neighbor from another religion? Can he break bread with me too? Can I marry from another religion? Can I join my friends in celebrating their religious festivals? Can I as a Muslim wish my neighbor Merry Christmas during their yuletide? Can I offer him meat from my Ileya ram? Can I eat the food he brings me during their Easter and Christmas celebrations? Can I attend his burial?
For the purpose of this exercise, we shall limit our interrogation to verses 1,3-5 of this Surah as they have a bearing on the illicit interpretation of ignorant and mischievous Alfas who are bent on endangering the religious harmony that exist between Muslims and their Christian brethren. They have caused so much confusion that one is at a loss to discern what food is halal and what is haram.
The Quran says in the opening of the Surah: Believers! Honor your bonds! All grazing beasts of the flock are permitted to you except those which are recited to you hereinafter, . . . . Indeed, Allah decrees as He wills. (Quran 5:1)
This brief introductory statement is followed by an enunciation of those prohibitions which people are required to observe.
The terms in which the injunction is conveyed are bahimat al-an’am (all grazing beasts of the flock). Hence the permission is of wider import and embraces all grazing quadrupeds of the cattle type, i.e. which do not possess canine teeth, which feed on plants rather than animals.
This implies that the flesh of those animals which have canine teeth and are carnivorous is not permissible. This implication was elucidated by the Prophet (peace be on him) and is embodied in a tradition in which he prohibited those beasts which kill and eat other animals. Likewise, the Prophet (peace be on him) also prohibited birds with claws and those that feed on carrion. (Bukhari, Tirmidhi, ‘At’imah’, Muslim, ‘Sayd’, Nasa’i, ‘Sayd wa Dhaba’ih’, Ibn Majah.
Allah went on to elucidate: Forbidden to you are carrion, blood, the flesh of swine, the animal slaughtered in any name other than Allah’s, the animal which has either been strangled, killed by blows, has died of a fall, by goring or that devoured by a beast of prey – unless it be that which you yourselves might have slaughtered while it was still alive – and that which was slaughtered at the altars. . . . . . . . . . This day I have perfected for you your religion and have bestowed upon you My bounty in full measure and have been pleased to assign for you Islam as your religion. (Follow, then, the lawful and unlawful bounds enjoined upon you.) As for he who is driven by hunger, without being willfully inclined to sin, surely Allah is All-Forgiving, All-Compassionate. (Quran 5:3)
It is lawful to eat the flesh of an animal which may have suffered from any of the above-mentioned accidents providing it was still alive until slaughtered. This verse also makes it clear that the flesh of an animal becomes lawful only by slaughtering ritually, and that no other method of killing is valid. The preferred method is slitting the throat so that the blood is completely drained from the animal’s body.
The disadvantage of killing an animal by either guillotine or strangulation is that the greater part of the blood remains within the body, and at various places it sticks to the flesh and forms congealed lumps. If an animal is slaughtered by slitting the throat, on the other hand, the connection between mind and body remains intact for a short while, with the result that the blood is thoroughly drained out from all the veins and the flesh becomes fully cleansed of blood. We have just come across the injunction prohibiting the eating of blood. So only that flesh which has been purged of blood is declared lawful.
As regards the swine, its prohibition is not only in the Quran but dates back to the older religions. According to Leviticus 11:3, animals like cows, sheep, and deer that have divided hooves and chew their cud may be consumed. Pigs should not be eaten because they don’t chew their cud. The ban on the consumption of pork is repeated in Deuteronomy 14:8. In the old days, it was believed they ate calorie-dense foods, not only nuts and grains but also less salubrious items such as carrion, human corpses and feces. The pigs were unclean because they ate filth. The Jews were not alone in this prejudice. In the great civilizations of Mesopotamia and Egypt, priests and rulers avoided pork at all costs.
In Ayat 4 of the Surah, Allah said: They ask you what has been made lawful to them. Say: ‘All clean things have been made lawful to you, and such hunting animals as you teach, training them to hunt, teaching them the knowledge Allah has given you – you may eat what they catch for you – but invoke the name of Allah on it. Have fear of Allah (in violating His Law). Allah is swift in His reckoning.’
There is a certain subtlety in how the query is answered. Religious-minded people often fall into a prohibitionist mentality by tending to regard as unlawful everything not expressly declared as lawful. This makes them excessively fastidious and over-suspicious and inclined to ask for a complete list of all that is lawful and permitted. The Qur’an’s response to this question seems to be aimed, in the first place, at the reform of this mentality.
Henceforth, except for a few prohibitions, the lawful domain embraced virtually everything.
The lawfulness of things has been tied, however, to the stipulation of their being clean so that no one can argue for the lawfulness of things which are unclean. Therefore, everything is clean apart from those things which can be reckoned unclean either according to any of the principles embodied in the Law or which are repellent to man’s innate sense of good taste or which civilized human beings have generally found offensive to their natural feelings of cleanliness and decency.
Hence, Allah says: This day all good things have been made lawful to you. The food of the People of the Book is permitted to you, and your food is permitted to them. And permitted to you are chaste women, be they either from among the believers or from among those who have received the Book before you, provided you become their protectors in wedlock after paying them their bridal-due, rather than go around committing fornication and taking them as secret-companions. The work of he who refuses to follow the way of faith will go to waste, and he will be among the utter losers in the Hereafter. (Quran 5:5)
The food of the People of the Book includes the animals slaughtered by them. The rule that ‘our food is lawful to them and theirs lawful to us’ signifies that there need be no barriers between us and the People of the Book regarding food. We may eat with them, and they will eat with us. But this general proclamation of permission is preceded by a reiteration of the statement: ‘All good things have been made lawful to you.’
This indicates that if the People of the Book either do not observe those principles of cleanliness and purity which are considered obligatory by the Law or if their food includes prohibited items, then one should abstain from eating them.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend.
