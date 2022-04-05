Headline
PDP Declares No Zoning, Says Presidential Contest Open for All
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has jettisoned the principle of zoning, declaring that all interested presidential aspirant, irrespective of the zone, is free to vie for the party’s ticket for the 3023 election.
The party’s zoning committee took the decision Tuesday in Abuja. The decision thereby lays to rest the heated controversy that has been generated over time.
Headline
Sultan Denies Writing Article on Obi, Warns Against Being Drawn into Politics
By Eric Elezuo
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has denied authorship of an article, where he purportedly declared support for one of the presidential candidates, Peter Obi, currently trending on the internet, and warned against being drawn into the 2023 politics by the Peter Obi campaigners.
The monarch made his position known through a press statement signed by Prince Bashir Adefaka, on behalf of the media team, noting that the statement is fake and irresponsible as his unalloyed loyalty to Nigeria is not negotiable.
The statement is full:
IGNORE IRRESPONSIBLE ATTEMPT TO DRAG SULTAN INTO POLITICS of 2023 BY PETER OBI CAMPAIGNERS
The attention of Media Team of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, has been drawn to a statement circulating on social media titled, “BREAKING: SULTAN OF SOKOTO WRITES” with an opening credited to Sultan purportedly saying, “Hold me responsible if Peter Obi didn’t perform well, the problem of the North is from the north, not Peter Obi or an Igbo man, it will be worst and more deadly for the North if Tinubu wins, if they tell you an Igbo man is the problem of Nigeria, tell them Igbo man never rule Nigeria before and north is world poverty capital”.
Ordinarily the statement should not be dignified with a pinch of reaction but because of the need to put the record straight for the sake of truth seeking Nigerians. Recall that this is not the first time such misleading statement would be circulated in effort to climb on the influential personality and name of the Sultan to score political goals. Unfortunately for the these pitiable political campaigners, Sultan of Sokoto is – strictly speaking – a traditional ruler and leader of Muslims of Africa’s most populous country. Moreso, as a retired Army General, his discipline, commitment and unalloyed to Nigeria is non-nogotiable.
For the avoidance of doubt, the statement is fake because such an irresponsible write-up, credited to him, could not have emanated from anywhere near or around His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).
Between Wednesday and Thursday, the Sultan played host to several figures including the outgoing and new General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Eighth Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major Generals O. Bassey and Godwin Mutkut, respectively, Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, among others.
It would interest Nigerians to know that Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Peter Obi, was not one of those that paid visit to the palace, be it on Wednesday or Thursday. So, how some agents of discord whose stock-in-trade is to thrive on cooking falsehoods and peddling of Fake news think that they can get through with this remains unknown to common sense.
The simple challenge is to ask them to publish a copy of the letter purportedly written by the Sultan or a video or audio clip where he endorsed Peter Obi and denied APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as contained in their peddled fakeness. If they cannot, and of a surety they cannot, they should desist from this indefensible claim and unpardonable lie using the good bane of his His Eminence because it will backfire.
It should, however, be made clear to the good people of Nigeria that this , like many others in the past by the Peter Obi campaigners, would not stop the Sultan from continuing to play his role as a multifaceted leader and father of all and so, his doors will remain open to all aspirants across all parties and other meaningful people from across the country.
More important to Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar at this time and always are security, peace and unity of Nigeria, especially as the nation is fast moving into its long planned and heavily invested general elections. He will continue to support all efforts that will lead to success of the election process. So, let any incoherent claims of naysayers be ignored. Sultan is not a politician.
Headline
PDP Calls for Tinubu’s Disqualification, Says APC Candidate Stole $1m Belonging to Lagos
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claims that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC) allegedly stole the sum of $1 million belonging to Lagos State through a reported SPV Company, Soft Alliance. They urged that he should be disqualified from the presidential race on account of corruption.
This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson to the Atiku PDP Presidential campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan.
He added that the PDP in the coming days will not hesitate to tell Nigerians of the corrupt practices as well as a list of SPVs by the APC candidate.
Real Mr. SPV: Ologbondiyan claimed Tinubu is the “Real Mr. SPV”, saying that he is a Nigerian ” Artful dodger”. He added:
“Bola Tinubu, sensing that his many corrupt activities, especially his fleecing of Lagos State with many Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) companies were about to come to light, rushed to hire a serial blackmailer, as he has always done, to foul the public space with fabricated allegations against Atiku Abubakar.”
$1 million: They added that Tinubu also moved funds belonging to Lagos State into a domiciliary account owned by the APC presidential aspirant.
”It is now in public space how Bola Tinubu allegedly used a reported SPV company, Soft Alliance, to steal a whopping $1 million belonging to Lagos State through an account 0015778102 in a third-generation bank and how the sum of $826,000 belonging to Lagos State was also reportedly moved to a domiciliary account 0036620785 allegedly owned by Tinubu in a first-generation bank with the number in a three-day lodgment scheme.”
Disqualification: The PDP also called for an apology from the APC to Atiku Abubakar, urging him to listen to the voice of reason and withdraw from the Presidential race.
“In the days ahead, our campaign will not hesitate to furnish Nigerians with a compendium of corrupt practices as well as the list of SPVs used by the APC candidate to loot public funds in key government agencies thereby depriving Nigerians the benefit of our national patrimony.”
“Now that Tinubu’s evil diversionary scheme against Atiku Abubakar has failed and Nigerians have seen that there is no iota of truth in his allegation against Atiku Abubakar, our campaign demand that Tinubu should tender an unreserved apology to Atiku Abubakar, he should listen to the voice of reason and withdraw from the Presidential race.”
”If anyone is to be arrested and disqualified from the presidential race on account of corruption, certainly, that person is not Atiku Abubakar but Bola Tinubu.”
Nairametrics
Headline
Atiku Challenges Party Stalwarts to Win Polling Booths, Promises to Expand Scope of Economy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged members of the party to win their polling booths as the 2023 elections draw nearer.
Atiku stated this during a town hall meeting held with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
On Atiku’s entourage were the National Chairman of the party, Iyocha Ayu; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.
Others were Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwa; Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel; former governor of Cross River State, Lyel Imoke; former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; governorship candidate of Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, and the governorship candidate of Lagos State, Jide Adeniran (Jandor).
The former Vice President said if members of the party want PDP to return to power on May 29, they must all go back to their constituencies and work for the party to win the election.
Atiku said: “The fact that you (party members) are following the gubernatorial candidate or the senatorial candidate or the House of Representatives candidate or the presidential candidate to campaigns is no qualification that you will get an appointment.
“It is not a qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local government level, state or the federal level.
“The only way, as far as I’m concerned, if I’m President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you to let me have the result of your polling booth.
“And that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because unless we do that, we will not win the elections.
“You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP, you want PDP to return to power, please I beg of you, make sure you win your polling booths.
“You cannot be following the governor or Senator all over the place and then you don’t win your polling booth and you come and say you want to be a minister or you want to get this contract.
“So please, as members of our party let us make sure that we go back to our constituencies and make sure that we deliver our polling units.”
Atiku noted that he would be able to execute his plans to retool the country for greatness if he wins at the poll, and maintained that party members must mobilise the people and ensure PDP wins in their polling booths.
He warned that members must not be complacent by just following the party candidates around, but strive to deliver the party at the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.
Atiku informed the gathering that if elected his administration would expand the scope of the economy so as to improve the living standard of the people and create more employment.
He recalled that the PDP-led government grew Nigeria’s economy between 1999 and 2015 as the largest in Africa, saying that his administration would not only revive the ailing economy but grow it sustainably.
The PDP presidential candidate added that his administration, in conjunction with international partners, would fund and expand primary health centres, to ensure quality healthcare is made available to the people at the grassroots.
On education, Atiku said more money would be budgeted for education and works towards ending the incessant strikes in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions.
While addressing thousands of PDP supporters at the mega rally held at Ake Palace ground in Abeokuta, Atiku called on residents of the State to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).
