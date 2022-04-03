Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Evang. Ebenezer Obey At 80

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged members of the party to win their polling booths as the 2023 elections draw nearer.

Atiku stated this during a town hall meeting held with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

On Atiku’s entourage were the National Chairman of the party, Iyocha Ayu; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Others were Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwa; Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel; former governor of Cross River State, Lyel Imoke; former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; governorship candidate of Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, and the governorship candidate of Lagos State, Jide Adeniran (Jandor).

The former Vice President said if members of the party want PDP to return to power on May 29, they must all go back to their constituencies and work for the party to win the election.

Atiku said: “The fact that you (party members) are following the gubernatorial candidate or the senatorial candidate or the House of Representatives candidate or the presidential candidate to campaigns is no qualification that you will get an appointment.

“It is not a qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local government level, state or the federal level.

“The only way, as far as I’m concerned, if I’m President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you to let me have the result of your polling booth.

“And that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because unless we do that, we will not win the elections.

“You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP, you want PDP to return to power, please I beg of you, make sure you win your polling booths.

“You cannot be following the governor or Senator all over the place and then you don’t win your polling booth and you come and say you want to be a minister or you want to get this contract.

“So please, as members of our party let us make sure that we go back to our constituencies and make sure that we deliver our polling units.”

Atiku noted that he would be able to execute his plans to retool the country for greatness if he wins at the poll, and maintained that party members must mobilise the people and ensure PDP wins in their polling booths.

He warned that members must not be complacent by just following the party candidates around, but strive to deliver the party at the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Atiku informed the gathering that if elected his administration would expand the scope of the economy so as to improve the living standard of the people and create more employment.

He recalled that the PDP-led government grew Nigeria’s economy between 1999 and 2015 as the largest in Africa, saying that his administration would not only revive the ailing economy but grow it sustainably.

The PDP presidential candidate added that his administration, in conjunction with international partners, would fund and expand primary health centres, to ensure quality healthcare is made available to the people at the grassroots.

On education, Atiku said more money would be budgeted for education and works towards ending the incessant strikes in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions.

While addressing thousands of PDP supporters at the mega rally held at Ake Palace ground in Abeokuta, Atiku called on residents of the State to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).