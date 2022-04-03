Headline
Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Evang. Ebenezer Obey At 80
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated an elder statesman and music maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, on his 80th birthday celebration.
Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Saturday, described “Chief Commander” Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, who will clock 80 on Sunday, April 3, as an apostle of God, who is using music as a means of evangelism.
He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, I join your family, friends, associates and fans to congratulate you (Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi) on your 80th birthday celebration.
“You are an elder statesman, a music maestro of our generation, an evangelist and a man that has used music as a tool to spread joy across sections in our country, bringing all of us together for common good.
“You are an apostle of God and a man that is also using music as a means of evangelism. We want to thank God for the grace upon your life and for using music as a tool for a good cause in our society.
“I wish you all the very best on your 80th birthday. We thank God for your life. We thank God for your health. We thank God for who you are because for over five decades, you have used your music and intellect very well to galvanise humanity and mankind
Headline
PDP Calls for Tinubu’s Disqualification, Says APC Candidate Stole $1m Belonging to Lagos
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claims that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC) allegedly stole the sum of $1 million belonging to Lagos State through a reported SPV Company, Soft Alliance. They urged that he should be disqualified from the presidential race on account of corruption.
This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson to the Atiku PDP Presidential campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan.
He added that the PDP in the coming days will not hesitate to tell Nigerians of the corrupt practices as well as a list of SPVs by the APC candidate.
Real Mr. SPV: Ologbondiyan claimed Tinubu is the “Real Mr. SPV”, saying that he is a Nigerian ” Artful dodger”. He added:
“Bola Tinubu, sensing that his many corrupt activities, especially his fleecing of Lagos State with many Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) companies were about to come to light, rushed to hire a serial blackmailer, as he has always done, to foul the public space with fabricated allegations against Atiku Abubakar.”
$1 million: They added that Tinubu also moved funds belonging to Lagos State into a domiciliary account owned by the APC presidential aspirant.
”It is now in public space how Bola Tinubu allegedly used a reported SPV company, Soft Alliance, to steal a whopping $1 million belonging to Lagos State through an account 0015778102 in a third-generation bank and how the sum of $826,000 belonging to Lagos State was also reportedly moved to a domiciliary account 0036620785 allegedly owned by Tinubu in a first-generation bank with the number in a three-day lodgment scheme.”
Disqualification: The PDP also called for an apology from the APC to Atiku Abubakar, urging him to listen to the voice of reason and withdraw from the Presidential race.
“In the days ahead, our campaign will not hesitate to furnish Nigerians with a compendium of corrupt practices as well as the list of SPVs used by the APC candidate to loot public funds in key government agencies thereby depriving Nigerians the benefit of our national patrimony.”
“Now that Tinubu’s evil diversionary scheme against Atiku Abubakar has failed and Nigerians have seen that there is no iota of truth in his allegation against Atiku Abubakar, our campaign demand that Tinubu should tender an unreserved apology to Atiku Abubakar, he should listen to the voice of reason and withdraw from the Presidential race.”
”If anyone is to be arrested and disqualified from the presidential race on account of corruption, certainly, that person is not Atiku Abubakar but Bola Tinubu.”
Nairametrics
Headline
Atiku Challenges Party Stalwarts to Win Polling Booths, Promises to Expand Scope of Economy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged members of the party to win their polling booths as the 2023 elections draw nearer.
Atiku stated this during a town hall meeting held with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
On Atiku’s entourage were the National Chairman of the party, Iyocha Ayu; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.
Others were Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwa; Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel; former governor of Cross River State, Lyel Imoke; former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; governorship candidate of Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, and the governorship candidate of Lagos State, Jide Adeniran (Jandor).
The former Vice President said if members of the party want PDP to return to power on May 29, they must all go back to their constituencies and work for the party to win the election.
Atiku said: “The fact that you (party members) are following the gubernatorial candidate or the senatorial candidate or the House of Representatives candidate or the presidential candidate to campaigns is no qualification that you will get an appointment.
“It is not a qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local government level, state or the federal level.
“The only way, as far as I’m concerned, if I’m President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you to let me have the result of your polling booth.
“And that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because unless we do that, we will not win the elections.
“You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP, you want PDP to return to power, please I beg of you, make sure you win your polling booths.
“You cannot be following the governor or Senator all over the place and then you don’t win your polling booth and you come and say you want to be a minister or you want to get this contract.
“So please, as members of our party let us make sure that we go back to our constituencies and make sure that we deliver our polling units.”
Atiku noted that he would be able to execute his plans to retool the country for greatness if he wins at the poll, and maintained that party members must mobilise the people and ensure PDP wins in their polling booths.
He warned that members must not be complacent by just following the party candidates around, but strive to deliver the party at the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.
Atiku informed the gathering that if elected his administration would expand the scope of the economy so as to improve the living standard of the people and create more employment.
He recalled that the PDP-led government grew Nigeria’s economy between 1999 and 2015 as the largest in Africa, saying that his administration would not only revive the ailing economy but grow it sustainably.
The PDP presidential candidate added that his administration, in conjunction with international partners, would fund and expand primary health centres, to ensure quality healthcare is made available to the people at the grassroots.
On education, Atiku said more money would be budgeted for education and works towards ending the incessant strikes in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions.
While addressing thousands of PDP supporters at the mega rally held at Ake Palace ground in Abeokuta, Atiku called on residents of the State to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Headline
Osinbajo Presides over First FEC Meeting in 2023
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council meeting for 2023.
The meeting which began at few minutes past 10:00am is holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Those attending include the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Dr Adeola Ipaye.
Ministers who are attending in person are the Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Health, Osagie Ehanire; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Agriculture, Mohammad Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Niger Delta, Umana Umana; Special Duties, George Akume, Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Justice, Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo and Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi.
Also attending are Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.
Before the meeting commenced, Council members observed Christian and Muslim prayers led by the Ministers of Youth and Sports and his Aviation counterpart, respectively,
Meanwhile, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is not attending today’s meeting as he is away in Nouakchott, Mauritania, for the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace.
Likewise, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno, are absent as they are on the President’s entourage in Nouakchott.
They are expected back in Abuja on Wednesday.
The Punch
Old Naira Notes: No going Back on January 31 Deadline, CBN Insists
PDP Calls for Tinubu’s Disqualification, Says APC Candidate Stole $1m Belonging to Lagos
Atiku Challenges Party Stalwarts to Win Polling Booths, Promises to Expand Scope of Economy
Osinbajo Presides over First FEC Meeting in 2023
Raheem: Lagos Lawyer Killed by Policeman on Christmas Day Buried
Aide Confirms Akeredolu’s Health Challenges, Says Governor Recovering
King Lambert Floats Pan African Centre to Create 300m Jobs for Youths
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)