The Oracle: Rape, Rapists and False Rape Peddlers (Pt. 1)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
There appears to have been a surge in incidents of rape in Nigeria in recent weeks. The tales have been gory and grisly. The victims: Women of all ages! The girl child in Nigeria is perpetually at risk of invasion by sexual predators. She is a victim of close family members, friends and associates of her parents. The society appears to be in cahoots with these bloodsucking predators.
Victims of rape are made to suffer unquantifiable anguish. Some suffer post-traumatic stress disorder all their lives. For some, dissociation from reality, depersonalization, enduring of physical violence, avoiding social life, become their life. Some even get infected with sexually transmitted and infectious diseases. Some encounter serious difficulty in remembering events. Some perpetually relive moments of sexual assaults and unwanted pregnancies. Some suffer from Stockholm syndrome.
Activism and advocacy against rape has gained traction in recent times because of its resurgence in the advent of rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.
Let us see the other side of this ugly coin, because a one-sided coin is a bad tender. Some alleged victims are actually not victims, but predators themselves. They prey on innocent persons, especially celebrities, super stars, VIPs, society men of nobility and distinction, and famous, wealthy people.
I stand stoutly against rape. We must kill the scourge. But I am equally against fake rape peddlers, who use it as an instrument of vendetta, or to make money from innocent people through cheap blackmail.
SOME EXAMPLES
The Guardian reports that Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old microbiology student, sought the quiet of her empty church in Benin City, as a place to study. Hours later, she was brutally raped and murdered, in a crime that has since sparked outrage across Nigeria.
On 27th May, 2020, a church security guard found Uwa, unconscious in a pool of blood. She was rushed to hospital, where she died subsequently.
The rape and murder of Uwa in a church generated anger, condemnation and protestations from a large spectrum of Nigerians. Amnesty International condemned the brutal rape and murder of Uwa with the following hastag: “Rising cases of rape across Nigeria is a result of the failure of law enforcement to ensure that rapists face justice. We are deeply concerned that perpetrators of rape in Nigeria invariably escape punishment. #JusticeForUwa #RapeIsACrime,”
On 31st May, 2020, the Jigawa Police Command revealed the arrest of eleven men in Dutse, for raping a 12 year old, Farshina Ibrahim. A 12 year old?!! Eleven men? Apocalypse! Armageddon!!
One of them was allegedly caught in an uncompleted building after luring the girl for the illicit act.
One 57 year old Alhaji Zuwai of Ma’ai village, in Dutse, was seen at Limawa market luring the 12 year old Farshina Ibrahim, of the same address, with intent to rape her.
During interrogation by the Police, the poor girl opened up and mentioned eleven persons who forcibly and severally had intercourse with her against her will, on different occasions. The suspects allegedly made confessional statements that equally indicted them.
Only few weeks ago, Premium Times reported that a student, identified as Grace Oshiagwu, was reportedly raped and killed in Ibadan, the third in the state in two weeks.
The 21 year old, was a National Diploma student of the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki. The incident was confirmed by residents of the area. The Police only confirmed her murder.
One Baraka Bello, a student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, was also allegedly raped and killed on June 1.
These few examples of gruesome rape and murder of women and the girl child do not even scratch the surface with respect to the rape pandemic in Nigeria.
Inspite of the outrage against rape in Nigeria, rapists remain undeterred. Rape, defilement, and sexual harassment crimes keep rising.
The case of the girl child is most heart-rending. What demons will inhabit a man to rape an innocent vulnerable child of between 1 and 5 years? To me, such is sheer insanity. Such people must be plucked away from decent society through legal and lawful means.
WHO IS A GIRL-CHILD?
A ‘girl-child’ as defined by Merriam Webster Dictionary is a ‘young female child’. The Child Rights Act defines a child to be any person under the age of 18. Though human rights are universal, (civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights) and belong to all human beings (including children and young people), the girl-child is particularly vulnerable to certain human rights violation, especially rape. Children and youth are expected to enjoy certain human rights specifically linked to their status as minors that need special care and protection. Such human rights of the girl-child are explicitly spelt out in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history), African Children’s Charter, Nigeria’s Child Rights Act, 2003; etc.
THE LAW ON RAPE AND SEXUAL VIOLENCE IN NIGERIA
In discussing the law on rape and sexual violence, the provisions of four major legislations will be highlighted. These legislations are the Criminal Code Act, The Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015, The Penal Code Act, and The Child’s Right Act, 2003. But, first, what is rape?
WHAT IS RAPE?
Wikipedia defines Rape as a type of sexual assault usually involving sexual intercourse or other forms of sexual penetration carried out against a person without that person’s consent. The act may be carried out by physical force, coercion, abuse of authority, or against a person who is incapable of giving valid consent, such as one who is unconscious, incapacitated, has an intellectual disability or is below the legal age of consent. Occasionally, rape is used interchangeably with sexual assault.
The Encyclopedia Britannica defines rape as an act of sexual intercourse with an individual without his or her consent, through force or the threat of force.
The United Kingdom Metropolitan Police adopts a more graphic, if obscene, definition of rape: “Rape is when a person intentionally penetrates another’s vagina, anus or mouth with a penis, without the other person’s consent”.
Rape in simple parlance can be said to occur when sexual intercourse is not consensual, or when sex occurs as a result of a person forcing another person against his or her will. In IDI V STATE, rape was defined thus:
“Rape in legal parlance means a forcible sexual intercourse with a girl or woman without her giving consent to it.”
ORIGIN AND CLASSIFICATION OF RAPE
‘Rape’ as a concept originated from the latin, ‘Rapere’ (supine stem raptum), “to snatch, to grab, to carry off”. It means “to sieze and take away by force”. It could be sexual violation, “rape and pillage”. In 2012, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) changed its definition from mere “carnal knowledge of a female forcibly and against her will”, to “the penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim”.
It has thus become recognized that rape with an object can be traumatic as penile of vagina rape. The most important ingredient of rape is CONSENT. A victim may be unable to give consent either because he/she is asleep, is physically helpless, mentally incapacitated, inebriated by alcohol, drugs, or other noxious substances, and thus unable to give consent. It could be by verbal assault, intimidation, duress, threats of force, violence, or misuse and abuse of authority.
Majority of rapes are committed by persons known to the victim as an acquaintance, friend, dating partner, or family member. Such does not involve weapons or physical force. It could be between persons of the same or opposite sex. Other rapes may be committed by predators who simply pounce on a victim in the bush, dark alleys, lonely streets, deserted places, etc.
GLOBAL STATISTICS OF RAPE
Legislation alone cannot abolish rape. It is a serious societal scourge. Countries must look inward, at the systemic and systematic dysfunctioning of their cultures, customs, traditions, beliefs, religions and social norms that have combined to increase sexual violence, rape and attendant cold-blooded murders.
South Africa is said to have the highest rate of rape in the world- 132.4 incidents per 100,000 people. The United States has a rape ratio of 27.3, coming 14th on the global rape index. The 13 other countries ranking before the USA are South Africa (133.40); Botswana (92.90); Lesotho (82.70); Swaziland (77.50); Bermuda (67.30); Sweden (63.50); Suriname (45.20); Costa Rica (36.70); Nicaragua (31.60); Grenada (30.60); St Kitts and Nevis (28.60); Australia (26.60), and Belgium (27.90). Egypt has 0.10. The least country in the world is Liechtenstein (0.00). Nigeria is rated 0.5 (cases per 100,000 persons); actually one of the lowest in the world. This is despite that she recorded 717 rape cases in just 5 months (January- May, 2020)
SPECIFIC LEGISLATIONS AGAINST RAPE
In Nigeria, there are four (4) specific laws that deal with rape:
The Criminal Code – this is applicable in all the Southern States
The Penal Code – this is applicable in all the Northern States
The Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act – this is applicable in only the FCT Abuja.
The Child Rights Act – this is only applicable in the States which have domesticated it.
THE CRIMINAL CODE ACT
Section 357 of the Criminal Code Act defines Rape in the following words:
“Any person who has unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman or girl, without her consent, or with her consent, if the consent is obtained by force or by means of threats or intimidation of any kind, or by fear of harm, or by means of false and fraudulent representation as to the nature of the act, or, in the case of a married woman, by personating her husband, is guilty of an offence which is called rape.”
From this definition, rape occurs when a man has sexual intercourse with a woman or a girl without her consent. Rape also occurs whenever a man has sexual intercourse with a woman with her consent, if such consent is obtained by fraud, coercion, force, threats or intimidation. Similarly, rape occurs whenever a man has sexual intercourse with a woman by impersonating her husband and pretending to be her husband. (To be continued).
Opinion: If INEC Postpones 2023 Elections… by Kayode Ajulo
While I understand that the above state- ment has been credited to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I do not share the view that INEC would have made such statement at this crucial and eleventh hour.
My view is grounded against the backdrop that INEC, as the sole organ responsible for the preparation and conduct of elections in Nigeria, is well abreast with the relevant position of the law, and same would be lax to make such comments or publication.
Nevertheless, for the purpose of this discourse and exposing the position of the law and for the enlightenment of the unlearned, I find it pertinent to state my views.
Elections are the cornerstone of any democratic governance and political stability. Through elections, governments obtain the democratic mandate. They are a procedure typical for democratic systems, and Nigeria is a democratic country.
Smooth and uninterrupted conduct of elections as and when due, strengthens democracy, as every election is a sort of advancement of democracy.
Also, elections are pivotal to the quality of a country’s governance and can either greatly advance or set back a country’s progress, depending on its quality and credibility.
The Role of INEC in Elections
In recognition of the significance of elec- tions, our grundnorm, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) (“Constitution”) provides in Section 132 (1) thus:
“An election to the office of President shall be held on a date to be appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission in accordance with the Electoral Act.”
Additionally, Section 178 provides that:
“An election to the office of Governor of a State shall be held on a date to be appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission in accordance with the Electoral Act.”
These above constitutional provisions have therefore recognised elections, and also recognised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the institution saddled with conducting elections in Nigeria.
Section 153(1)(f) provides for the creation of INEC. While Section 153(2) and paragraph 15(a) of Part 1 of the third schedule to the Constitution empowers INEC to conduct elections. The paragraph provides thus:
“The commission shall have power to organise, undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and to membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each State of the Federation”.
INEC & Postponement of Elections
The above are the fundamental pillars guiding the conduct of elections in Nigeria by the umpire saddled with that responsibility, which is INEC. It is also imperative to note that, INEC is empowered to postpone an election even after a date has been scheduled for the conduct of the election in prevailing circumstances.
The relevant law is the Electoral Act. Section 24 of the Act provides as follows:
24.—(1) In the event of an emergency affecting an election, the Commission shall, as far as practicable, ensure that persons displaced as a result of the emergency are not disenfranchised.
(2) Where a date has been ap- pointed for the holding of an election, and there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date or it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies, the Commission may postpone the election and shall in respect of the area, or areas concerned, appoint another date for the holding of the postponed election, provided that such reason for the postponement is cogent and verifiable.
Suffices to state that the above provisions are in pari materia with repealed Electoral Acts, and as such, same has been given judicial interpretation by the courts such as Dibiagwu v INEC(2012) LPELR-9831(CA), Nwoko v Osakwe & Ors (2009) LPELR- 4652(CA), Buhari v INEC (2009) NWLR (pt 1130) pg. 116. The Supreme Court in Sylva v INEC (2018) 18 NWLR Pt 1651 Pg. 310 at Pg. 348 endorsed the powers of INEC to postpone elections, to act urgently in aid to meet any emergency which occurs unexpectedly and could cause danger to innocent lives on the polling day.
The underlining factor however, is that INEC must ensure that persons displaced as a result of the emergency are not disenfranchised.
As a corollary to the above, it is important to state that the Commission has the responsibility to advise the country on when it is suitable to conduct an election, mostly when there are unavoidable and critical circumstances that cannot be managed. The only truth is, there is no pressing and unmanageable situation in the country at the moment, that calls for election postponement. Unless INEC has failed, in its own preparations of over three years.
Since the advent of the Fourth Republic and Nigeria’s return to democracy, the country has had to deal with some surmountable security situations in one region of the country or the other, especially in the areas mentioned by INEC as excuse to propose a postponement, and I cannot remember a point when that has affected a major election owing to effective preparation in the area of security and other exigencies.
It is therefore, utterly disquieting and disturbing, to receive such allegation from INEC that suggests that 2023 election may be postponed due to insecurity in certain parts of the country, like the South East and North East. The simple reason being that, in the past, we have had two different elections that were conducted in the midst of heightened insurgency and insecurity, and one can only wonder what magic or tactics were employed to pull those elections off? Are those tactics unworkable at this time, when there is a mellow in insecurity problems?
Why does 2023 elections seem to be the exception?
And, whether there is more to this situation that INEC is not telling us. It is no news that the whole nation seems to be holding its breath in anticipation of the upcoming elections and the anxiety of Nigerians regarding the elections is almost palpable.
Why then should INEC believe that postponing the elections is in any way a good idea, considering the ‘special circumstances’ surrounding this particular elections?
Now, it is also necessary that we cast our minds back to the 2015 elections, during Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure as President. In the months leading up to the elections, the news circulated in the media was that a whole State had been overrun and claimed by insurgents, and that several Local Governments were under their control.
At the time, the narrative being mongered was that the elections were the solution to Nigeria’s insurgency problem, as General Muhammadu Buhari was the messiah that would come and save Nigeria from itself. Now, the essence of revisiting this is that, if at that time where, according to media reports, insurgency was at an all-time high, the elections were still successfully conducted, what begs for question now is, why does it now seem like conducting the 2023 elections in February as prescribed is an impossibility, even as Government has constantly reassured us that everything is under control and security in our nation is intact?
The Law
As a legal practitioner, I always opt to view things through the lens of the law; therefore, we must first of all consider the legality of conducting elections. It is no news that the Constitution is supreme and its provisions sacrosanct, and in order to successfully marshal the point, we must first look to the provisions of this Constitution.
Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution provides for the right of persons to form a political party or association. It states that:
“Every person shall be entitled to as- semble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union, or any other association for the protection of his interest, provided concerning that the provisions of this Section shall not derogate from the powers conferred by the Constitution on the Independent National Electoral Commission the Political Parties to which that Commission does not accord recognition”.
Section 78 of the Constitution provides that the registration of voters and the conduct of elections, shall be subject to the direction and supervision of INEC.
It can be deduced from the aforemen- tioned sections, that the Constitution as the apex law of the land recognises the right of Nigerian citizens to form and belong to the political parties of their choice, it recognises the existence of INEC, as well as its responsibility for the registration of voters and the conduct of elections.
We can therefore, infer that the Constitution recognises the legality of the conduct of elections, which is one of the essential and inviolable features of democracy.
In addition to the Constitution, the Electoral Act of 2022 (Electoral Act) also recognises and makes provisions for the legitimacy of the conduct of elections in Nigeria. Section 1 of the Act provides for the establishment of INEC, while Section 9 makes provision for the creation of the National Register of Voters and voters’ registration, it provides:
“The Commission shall compile, maintain, and update, on a continuous basis, a National Register of Voters (in this Act referred to as “the Register of Voters”) which shall include the names of all persons— (a) entitled to vote in any Federal, State, Local Government or Federal Capital Territory Area Council election; and (b) with disability status disaggregated by type of disability”.
Section 6 of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides:
“There is established in each State of the Federation, Federal Capital Territory and Local Government Area, an office of the Commission which shall perform such functions as may be assigned to it by the Commission”.
The preceding sections of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, make it abundantly clear that elections in Nigeria are legal, indispensable to a democratic State, and are fundamental in upholding the pillars of democracy in Nigeria.
At this juncture, there’s the need to interrogate the functions and duties of INEC vis-à-vis her commentary on the state of the nation’s security, which with all intent and purposes, has patently created palpable panic and confusion by hinting that elections might not hold in Nigeria, though the INEC Chairman, has since debunked this, claims that the elections will hold and not be postponed, no matter what.
INEC’s statutory function is to organise and monitor elections. Any fear the institution might have should be relayed to the executive arm of Government, and allow the executive to decide accordingly.
Preparing for elections is not a day’s job. As an international observer to the United Kingdom (UK) in the 2015 general elections, I noted that it took them 16 years to prepare for the election. INEC should learn lessons from that.
I salute the National Assembly for their role in the build up to this election. Dr Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila’s led Legislative Houses, the Senate and the House of Representatives have done tremendously well in discharging their duties. They have passed the Electoral Act, 2022 to institutionalise credible elections in Nigeria.
The Judiciary, has also been exception- ally and actively alive to its responsibili- ties. Most cases emanating from political parties primaries have been effectively dispatched. Even as of this time, 8.17pm of penning my thoughts on this matter, we are still in Markudi, Benue State, to ensure that all election petition issues are resolved to give way to a free, fair and credible elections come February and March.
Intensive training of Lawyers and various law firms for election conduct and management purposes, is ongoing. Every hand is on deck as far as the Judiciary is concerned, and it is ready to deliver speedy and quality services to ensure the success is the 2023 elections. There is harmonious coordination of the Judiciary across States, with respect to the forthcoming 2023 elections.
It is imperative to state that the Judiciary under the leadership of my Lord Justice, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is more than ready. What I have witnessed, is unprecedented in the history of preparation of the Judiciary for election conduct. The CJN and brother Justices have once again displayed and set a record of unmatchable and exemplary leadership in this regard, and the only worthy reward at the moment for his exceptional hard work is to conduct the 2023 election as stipulated.
The buck then lies with the President as the head of the Executive, to ensure that Nigerians are safe and can exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections. The primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of the people. See Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution. This implies that citizens must be able to carry out their civic duties, in an atmosphere of peace and safety.
It is therefore, expected that elections which are backed by the law, must take its course, and it is the duty and responsibility of the State to deploy every apparatus to ensure a harmonious platform for every citizen to exercise their Constitutional guaranteed freedom of choice in any given election.
It must be pointed out that, may the day never come in Nigeria when non- State-actors would intimidate the State apparatus and institutions, to the point where the government will not be able to protect its citizens to perform their civic responsibility.
Conclusion
In conclusion, it is important to state that, for elections to be conducted, there must be an existing government armed with a responsibility to ensure that not only that the elections are conducted freely and credibly in a safe ambiance, but also that the law takes its due course. This fact is important, as it is a reflection of the Latin phrase Fiat justitia ruat cælum which means ‘let justice be done, though the heaven falls’.
We must therefore, understand that it is not impossible that the heavens may fall and injustice may reign, but, rather, there is the existence of certain figurative pillars holding up the heavens and ensuring that justice runs its due course.
These pillars are represented by the various governmental institutions we have in Nigeria, which are responsible for ensuring a free and fair election, that at the end of the day, justice prevails above all else. Examples of these institutions are the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Judiciary, the Armed Forces, Police Force and the Legislature.
As it is, there is palpable panic and confusion in the land. It is even affecting businesses. For instance, I am representing a client in an international transaction that has had to be put on hold because of the anxiety surrounding the 2023 elections.
I therefore, call on the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, H.E Muhammadu Buhari, to address Nigerians as the Chief Executive Officer of the country, on whose table the buck stops. The President should address the situation in the spirit of preserving our precious democracy, and allay our fears.
Dr. Ajulo is the Principal Partner, Castle Law Chambers, Abuja
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Benefits of Failing by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
There is nothing that pleases someone more than success, and there’s nothing that humbles one more than failure. You may be wondering if there is anything more painful than failure. Yes, regret will cause more pain than failure. Failure will give you ways to succeed. Regret will give you compounding regrets. The fear of failure often stems from a fear of experiencing shame or embarrassment.
In the journey of life, we all strive to succeed, but when our wishes, aspirations, desires, and hard work don’t pay off, we tend to feel disappointed. But what we fail to understand is that failure can be a blessing in disguise. There’s no doubt, failure can make you feel demoralized, helpless, hopeless, and anxious (both consciously and unconsciously) but you can always fight back.
Each of us have experienced failure in one way or another. Sometimes when we fail, we feel the world is conspiring against us. The moment that you realize that failure is not limited to you; you can motivate yourself to get up faster.
Failure means different things to different people. You can fail in business, marriage, academics, entertainment, personally or professionally. Failure can also mean a first attempt in learning. Failure is like a relationship. It is heartbreaking When there’s a heart break; it takes time to heal, both emotionally and otherwise. Getting over a failed relationship is heartbreaking.
Failure comes in different shapes and sizes. According to Edmondson, there are three kinds of failure
· Preventable failure: a failure caused by deviating from a known process.
· Complex failure: a failure caused by a system breakdown.
· Intelligent failure: a failure caused by an unsuccessful trial.
The process of success is normally associated with first trial, then failure before you eventually succeed. One of the major causes of failure is lack of preparation and perseverance.
That you failed doesn’t mean you are a failure, it simply means you have not done what you are supposed to do, or you are missing something. Most of the great men and women that have succeeded are ‘great failures’. They failed many times before they succeeded.
You can’t let your failures define you. A major mistake most people make in life is that they easily give up at the first or second attempt, some other people let failures define them, but, you don’t have to let your mistakes define you. According to former American President, Barack Obama, “You have to let your failures teach you.”
Did you know that there are many lessons we can learn from failure? For instance, your mistakes can help push your boundaries. Mistakes are necessary for our success, if you are not making any mistakes, that simply means you are not doing anything interesting.
Again, if you’re not failing, you might be operating out of fear. Most people fail due to fear. Finally, if you’re not failing, you’re missing opportunities. The fear of failing can be a deciding factor for a progressive to take risks.
Again, President Obama noted that being successful is hard. You won’t necessarily succeed at everything the first time you try. Some of the most successful people in the world are the ones who’ve had the most failures. Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team, and he lost hundreds of games and missed thousands of shots during his career. But he once said, “I have failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” No one’s born being good at things, you become good at things through hard work. You don’t hit every note the first time you sing a song. You’ve got to practice”.
According to Brian Tracy, failure is a prerequisite for great success, if you want to succeed, double your rate of failure. You must come to terms that there is no success without failure. Most of the successful people in the world are the ones who have had the most failure. J. k Rowling who wrote Harry Potter, her first book was rejected 12 times because it was published. These people succeeded because they understood that you can’t let failure define you.
Failure comes in several stages, first it comes in the form of shock and surprise, then denial, anger and blame, depression, acceptance and then insight and change. To overcome failure, I will be sharing tips you can adopt. The first step in handling failure is knowing the true cause of a failure and how to overcome it. The second stage is by admitting the mistake. Failure does not mean your life is going to be over. You can learn from failure and be constructive. Whenever you fail, find inspiration and don’t give up. Be passionate about your cause and vision and surround yourself with positive people.
The best thing that you can do each time you fail is to learn from your mistakes. If you screwed up, don’t let that be your excuse to give up. Let your screw up be your motivation to try once again, and this time without making the same mistake.
Create a positive mindset:
Very few people understand the power of the mind. When you fail you need to make a conscious decision to be positive rather than miserable. If you do choose to be miserable, it will be much harder to get back up from your failure. However, if you cultivate a positive mindset, then you can move on from each failure without losing your enthusiasm and drive. If you do choose to be miserable, it will be much harder to get back up from your failure. However, if you cultivate a positive mindset, then you can move on from each failure without losing your enthusiasm and drive.
Tap Into Your Mentor(s)
Whenever you fail, get inspired by your mentors. We all have mentors, whether they are athletes, inventors, academics, entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, actors, politicians (joking), humanitarians, or authors. These people have been in the same position as us, and they can serve as a great inspiration during the tough times. So, when you are in the midst of failure; read about them, listen to them, and watch them. Find out what they did to overcome their hardships and apply that to your situation.
Celebrate little wins
Whenever you fail, before you judge yourself, write a list of your success. Sometimes we feel we are worthless when we fail. To combat this feeling, you need to write down a list of all the times that you succeeded.
In conclusion, Failure is rough, tough, and painful; however, it goes hand in hand with success. The way you handle your failure will determine if you succeed, and the tips above should help you cope with failure when it comes your way.
Here are a few quotes to keep you inspired if you feel like giving up.
“If I’ve learned one lesson from all that’s happened to me, it’s that there’s no such thing as the biggest mistake of your existence. There’s no such thing as ruining your life. Life’s a pretty resilient thing, it turns out.” -Sophie Kinsella
“You don’t drown by falling in the water, you drown by staying there.” -Robert Jordan
“It’s failure that gives you the proper perspective on success.” – Ellen DeGeneres
“Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.” – Denis Waitley
“The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.” – Henry Ford
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” – Thomas A. Edison
“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” -Dale Carnegie
“I am not judged by the number of times I fail, but by the number of times I succeed: and the number of times I succeed is in direct proportion to the number of times I fail and keep trying.” -Tom Hopkins
“Do not ignore your failures, acknowledge them and use them to motivate you.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” -Joseph Kennedy
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: An Endless Opportunity
By Kayode Emola
There is a belief presently prevailing amongst residents of Nigeria that they can hedge their bets – play it safe and thereby guarantee their future in either scenario: the continuance of the collapsing Nigeria or the emergence of the Yoruba sovereign nation. In reality, those who try to avoid risking anything end up risking everything; there can be no guarantee of success for those that sit down and do nothing.
For this reason, I highly commend our gallant men and women who, this Monday, 9 January 2023, sacrificed their time and risked their lives to boldly stand up to the Nigerian government in civil protest. Whilst people may ask what purpose this protest rally serves, I believe it sent an unignorable message to the central and state government of Nigeria that the Yoruba nationalists are not backing down.
I am devastatingly grieved that we lost one of our own in the course of the protest. I pray that Almighty God will grant eternal rest both to him and to many of our heroes past who have sacrificed their lives for the greater good. Some of them will never grow old and we who are alive must not fail to honour their sacrifice.
We have no means by which we could compile resources on a scale to compete with the politicians who appropriate the wealth of the country for their own private enterprises. However, even with the few resources we have received through goodwill, we have shown that we can create disquiet in the polity.
Some people have asked us to reconsider our strategy, return to the drawing board and start over from the beginning. However, I propose that encountering a small setback is not cause to throw out the entire operation. Human beings naturally are quick to criticise you when obstacles hamper achieving your goal, but readily keep silent when you do succeed. No one ever said the journey to Yoruba nation will be quick and easy; however, it is certain that we will surely reach our final destination. The impediment experienced this last week is not cause to abandon the fight altogether
For those who need some more motivation to fight for their freedom, perhaps a picture of how glorious the Yoruba sovereign nation could be will help inspire them. The Yoruba sovereign nation will be one where everyone will have equal opportunities in life, and crime is a thing of the past.
Modeling of various sectors, including transportation, education, health, and retail among others, has demonstrated the real feasibility of every worker within the Yoruba sovereign nation receiving a monthly wage equivalent to one thousand dollars. This will apply no matter what job s/he may be doing, and would be achievable nationwide within three years of the implementation of a Yoruba sovereign government. This would be a far cry indeed from the pittance our workers currently receive from the Nigerian government.
All retirees would be placed on an adequate living allowance, pending calculation and allocation of an adequate pension. At the moment, the large majority of our retirees are left to survive on their wits alone, with the consequence that many of them die prematurely due to lack of resources. This is a mark of shame for the nation they served faithfully in their youth.
All nursing mothers would be given a minimum of six months maternity leave, adequately paid, to enable them to take care of themselves and their new-born. Childcare would be provided by the Yoruba sovereign government for every child from two years old until they become of primary school age, whereupon education will be made free and compulsory until the completion of secondary school. All of this clearly demonstrates the abundance of opportunities presents and the high number of jobs created in the Yoruba sovereign nation.
However, if we do not get the Yoruba sovereign nation now, we will remain entrenched in the mud forced upon us by Nigeria. This situation is clearly detrimental to all but the political elite. Even those who have previously benefitted from the corruption within the political classes are now beginning to speak out against the trajectory the country is taking. Although many of these are canvassing for remedial action to sustain Nigeria, the truth is that the only path to freedom and quality of life is the complete dissolution of the country. It is incumbent on those of us on the side of Yoruba and other indigenous nationalities to take a stand to get out of Nigeria.
It is becoming increasingly likely that the 2023 election in Nigeria may not take place. Even if it were to go ahead, it may well become the spark that causes this time bomb of a country to explode. Those collecting monies from the politicians during this election season, believing that they are utilising an opportunity to enrich themselves, would do well to realise that they are selling not only their own future for far less than its value but also that of their children and the children after them.
In view of the insecurities pervading throughout the country, and the likelihood of the abortion in this year’s election, we must be on our guard against tactics from the politicians to extend their office. We must not be fooled into accepting any form of an interim government or similar, but rather be ready to exit our country at a moment’s notice.
This is not the time to be timid. It is especially not the time to condemn those who came out for this week’s rally. These people risked it all, gave it all in one case, for the sake of the wider freedom of our kinsmen. Even if the results appear incommensurate with the hard work put in, this does not undermine the work that they did. We can be sure that their remonstrance has generated valuable returns, contributing towards the continuing edging forwards to our final destination.
