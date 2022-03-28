Court Rejects Abba Kyari, Accomplice Bail Application

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday announced the rejection of the application for bail filed by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday J. Ubua.

The duo alongside five others was charged in relation to offences of unlawful drug dealings.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on Monday morning, held that the prosecution has placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant the refusal of bail to both senior police officers.

Instead, Justice Nwite granted an accelerated hearing of the case.

The judge is reading his ruling on the bail applications by the 4th and 5th defendants – Inspector Simon Agirgba; Inspector, John Nuhu.

The Punch