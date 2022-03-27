Featured
Opinion: Soliloquy: Lessons From The APC Convention-Michael Effiong
By Michael Effiong
The whole nation was literarily holding its breath as our ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its convention. The event raised so much dust because of the circumstances of the last few weeks and the usual drama associated with politics and politicking.
At the end of the day, it ended in a diminuendo as it turned out, the best man for the job in the APC is a dye-in-the-wool founding member of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Abdullahi Adamu.
In case you do not know, PDP was the party under whose umbrella Adamu became a two term governor of Nassarawa State and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The same also goes for the position of National Secretary, which has gone to the popular Osun politician, Senator Iyiola Omisore, another former PDP Man.
This is a telling development and it is an indication that there is no ideology or philosophy in Nigerian politics-and the earlier we realise this fact the better.
There is no way for example that Adamu and Omisore will mount the rostrum and run down the PDP, people will laugh them out of the park, is it possible that the APC has unwittingly shot itself in the foot?
Well, time will tell, but what unfolded at the Eagle Square is a confirmation that there is hardly any difference between the two top political parties in Nigeria.
Just yesterday, at Crest FC, the club where we play every Saturday 6-aside football in Lagos, there was an argument about the difference between APC and PDP.
I argued that in many states there are clear differences because of the personalities, and they can never mix but at the centre, they are virtually Siamese twins
Some of my friends countered that the difference is clear because APC has not been as corrupt as PDP, the response to that was that we don’t know that for sure until we see the books, and they were reminded about the fuel subsidy payments that had reached unimaginable heights even during a lock down, we were told that we were consuming 50 million litres of PMS daily, and that if President Buhari was so concerned about corruption and the negative effect, he would not personally endorse Senator Adamu, who like his Secretary, Senator Omisore had been special guests at the offices of the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
That was as far as that argument went but to be clear, I do not believe any third force can wrest power at the centre, it has to be either APC or PDP.
Therefore, the big lesson that the APC Convention has brought to fore is one thing that has remained ever constant in the political arena: Interest.
In fact, Ambrose Bierce, an America Writer, describes politics as “A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles”. This is so apt and it should dawn on Nigerians that it is not about anyone else but you!
Yes, what concerns you and benefits you should guide your decision. In the last six years, how have you fared? Has your standard of living worsened or brightened?
For example, in the last six years, we now have trains taking us from Lagos to Ibadan. Kudos! We can now see progress on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, we can see the Second Niger Bridge standing tall and proud nearing completion.
Juxtapose this with a brother who has a multi-million naira farm in Taraba State and lost everything because not only can he not access the farm, it has been taken over by bandits, what of the fact that fuel has gone from N87 to N165, food items, bus fare etc has reached an all time high.
Furthermore, if you live around Apapa (where the traffic has defied solution), Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi or Zamfara (where banditry and kidnapping have not ceased) has life been jolly, what of the IDP camps have they increased or reduced?
What am I saying? The election at all levels in 2023 should not be about party but people.
Who is that individual in your local government that has been hands on, that has been involved in community development, why not encourage that person to get involved.
We are told of local government chairmen that do not live in their LGAs, they dash there a few days during the week and dash out. That sort of individual has no business being there, no matter the party he or she represents.
What of State Assembly members who also abandon their people and relocate to the state capital or other parts of the state for personal comfort, no engagement except during election circles. This is the time to call their bluff and vote them out.
Let us be clear, I may not be physically present in a community but will impact the community through my resources, my investment and more. That is not the same as taking up an assignment and abandoning it for flimsy excuses.
Some people have this sense of entitlement, that I have been living in this area for long and so I should be this or that, capital No. What has been your contribution, what have you done for the people and how have you helped the youths grow?
Though it is said that all politics is local, it does not mean that your only claim to fame is that you grew up in an area, it must be about impact. You must have been able to succeed in your private capacity first before thinking you can inspire others to succeed.
Personally, I believe one of the biggest problems hampering our growth as a country is the penchant of putting round pegs in square holes. What do I mean, even if it is position of Councilor, make sure the person is fit for purpose and has the right capacity for the assignment?
A councilor is supposed to be the closest member of the legislative arm to the people, if you give the position rabble rouser, who has no visible means of income, he is bound to imbibe the wrong ethics and will be on the road to failure.
A Councilor should be a local organizer, bright, young, a small business owner or an employee who has some experience in managing people and resources.
Why are these skills necessary, that Councilor is soon to be supervising Works, Roads, Revenue Generation, Health, Public Enlightenment etc. Believe it or not, at that micro level, he will be taking decision that can affect your life! That is why we should not be dismissive of LG elections or any election for that matter.
If you have a Councilor, LG Chairman, State Assembly or Ward Executives that you do not know or cannot knock his or her door to discuss matters such as solving of community development problems, then it is time for action.
In your state, don’t be carried away with fine oratory, look at the content, look at the capacity, look at the track record. If a man comes to tell you he will create jobs, what job has he created before?
If he is a career politician and has spent years being an ex-this and ex that, scrutinize him or her, check and verify their often exaggerated achievements.
I have gone through this pain to break down the process from the top to the bottom, to show you that politics matters and like it was displayed at Eagle Square, a consensus can be reached without your input.
Therefore, in Nigeria today, everybody should be an apostle of good governance, it is time for us to leave the fence, and join active politics in any shape or form, you can support anyone or any party but make a move, contribute and rally all those within your sphere of influence, because 2023 is too critical to be left in the hands of career politicians alone.
Effiong, A journalist and Editor, Ovation International magazine writes from Lagos
Featured
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
Featured
Eulogies, Encomiums As Prolific Filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Bows Out at 54
An outpouring of eulogies has been trailing the news of the death of Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was confirmed dead by her family on Tuesday.
In a statement announcing her death, Anyiam-Osigwe’s family described her as a trailblazer who left indelible imprints on the sands of time.
“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time,” the statement said.
Until her death, Anyiam-Osigwe was the founder of the African Movie Academy Awards and the President of the Association of Movie Producers.
She was said to have been in a coma when she passed on in a private hospital in Lagos State.
However, after the news of her death became public knowledge, it threw movie and entertainment practitioners into mourning and attracted a flurry of eulogies from top dignitaries who condoled her family.
Notably among the dignitaries who reacted to the sad development included the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential flag bearer, Akitu Abubakar, who described Anyiam-Osigwe as a pillar in the Nigerian entertainment industry in a post on Facebook.
“Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole. May God continue to comfort her family, loved ones, colleagues, and the entire Nigerian entertainment industry, and may He grant her soul eternal rest,” the post read in part.
Also reacting, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Anyiam-Osigwe’s lifetime had been impactful in the filmmaking industry.
The statement said in part, “On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
“The late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is one of the pillars of Nollywood in Nigeria. She was a bundle of talent and one of the best filmmakers not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent. She used her God-given talent to advance the course of mankind and contributed immensely to the creative sector through African Movie Academy Awards and African Film Academy.”
Lawyer-turned-filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, while also reacting, shared a picture of the late filmmaker on his Instagram page, @obiemelonye, and wrote, “Thank you and good night dada Peace.”
Also, sensational artiste, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, in an Instagram post, using his handle, @peterpsquare, said the duo of P-Square were devastated to learn about the passing of Anyiam-Osigwe, who was described as an Amazon.
“Madam Peace, as we fondly call her, beyond being one of Nollywood’s biggest advocates and promoters globally, played an instrumental role in our career. For which we remain grateful. The history of P-SQUARE cannot be written without a mention of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Anyiam-Osigwe family, AMAA, the African Film industry, AMP, and the various charities she was a part of. You do not bear this great loss alone, we are with you,” the post read in part.
The Punch
Featured
Court Restrains ‘Sex Toy’ Senator, Abbo, from Seeking Reelection
An Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola, on Tuesday, nullified the nomination of the senator representing Adamawa North, Ishaku Abbo, over his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress officials in his ward.
The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Danladi, held that the senator, having been expelled at his ward, was not entitled to enjoy the privileges of membership to seek nomination under the party or re-election.
Danladi noted that the embattled senator and APC were bound by the resolution of the Mubi North Local Government Council executives dated October 7, 2022, which expelled the lawmaker.
APC council executives from Mubi North, at a meeting on October 7, deliberated and expelled Senator Ishaku Abbo, after they said he was found wanting for anti-party activity, following his condemnation and opposition to the same faith ticket of the APC.
Dissatisfied with the state working committee’s handling of the disputed expulsion, Abdullahi Suleiman and Yusha’u Usman of Kolere and Sabon Layi wards, Mubi North LGA, respectively, sued the senator and sought, interpretation regarding his status in APC, sequel to the disciplinary action taking by the party at the council.
In its ruling on Tuesday, the court, restrained APC under which the Senator was seeking re-election from recognising him as its candidate, saying that he could not validly be the candidate of the party in the forthcoming general election.
It is however, not clear, if the court judgement will be able to stop Abbo, whose name appeared on INEC’s final list of candidates contesting the forthcoming National Assembly and presidential elections, slated for February 25, 2023.
Abbo’s counsel, Barrister Evarastus Odo, said the senator will determine the next move, if he’d appeal the judgement.
Earlier, during the court proceedings, Justice Danladi said the senator had ample time to put forward his defense but refused to show respect to the court, hence the court’s decision to show him the way out of the party.
He further held that the action of the plaintiffs in suing the senator was not an internal affair of the party as claimed, and that they had locus standi to institute the action against Abbo, since they were registered members of the party.
The Punch
DSS Arrests Former Peter Obi Campaign DG at Lagos Airport
Anyiam-Osigwe’s Death Has Created a Vacuum Difficult to Fill, Otunba Runsewe Mourns AMAA Founder
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
Nollywood Actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, Finally ‘Cries’ Her Way into Matrimony
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
Eulogies, Encomiums As Prolific Filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Bows Out at 54
UK Trip: Atiku Campaign Council Denies Knowledge of Internal Polling
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)