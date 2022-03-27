Featured
Oyetola Congratulates Omisore, Says Ex-Gov Will Take APC to Greater Level
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated the newly elected national chairman and secretary of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore, expressing confidence in their abilities to manage the affairs of the party.
A statement made available in Osogbo on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, said Oyetola spoke to journalists at the venue of the APC convention in Abuja.
The governor, who commended South West leaders of APC for supporting Omisore, also thanked other contestants for accepting to withdraw from the race, expressed confidence in the capacity of Omisore to deliver and take APC to a greater level.
According to him, the peaceful conduct of the convention was a testimony to the strong unity that exists in APC and an attestation to the fact that the ruling party has its ways of resolving issues without necessarily resorting to conflict.
Oyetola was further quoted as saying, “First of all, I must thank our leaders in the South West for their support for our own Senator Iyiola Omisore. This is a great thing for us in Osun APC and I must thank other contestants for conceding and accepting to withdraw from the race. I commend them for the bold step just as I assure them of our support in their time of need. I have no doubt in the capacity of Otunba Omisore to deliver and take our party to greater level.
“Contrary to the negative expectations of some people the convention went peacefully. The security operatives have done wonderfully well. I am really proud of what had happened today, it is a sign that our party is united, formidable and remained indivisible.
“In achieving all these, I must personally commend the leadership quality provided by President Muhammadu Buhari who always advocate for harmony and peace in the party. It is natural to have disagreement, but what is important is the ability to have workable mechanism to resolve any crisis without necessarily resorting to rancour. I am confident that with the existing unity in the APC, our party will continue to remain in power beyond 2023 by the grace of God.”
The Punch
Featured
Supreme Court Sacks Obong of Calabar
The Supreme Court has dethroned the Obong of Calabar, His Royal Majesty Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.
The apex court who judgement was delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, ordered the kingmakers and Traditional Rulers’ Council to conduct a fresh selection process to produce another Obong of Calabar.
However, the judgment written by Justice Amina Augie and read by Justice Akomoye Agim, stated that the Obong can still contest for the position.
The court held that the the selection process for the new Obong should be held in accordance with the 2002 constitution of the Palace.
A former Minister of Finance under late Gen Sani Abacha regime, Etubom Anthony Ani, had contested the outcome of the selection process of the Obong in Suit No. HC/102/2008, filed by his lead counsel,
Mr Joe Agi, SAN, had on behalf of the former minister sued Otu and others in their capacities as members of the Etuboms’ Traditional Council for not adhering to the screening process of the Western Calabar.
The court ruled that “the 1st Respondent (Etubom Ani) who admittedly was not capped/inducted into the Etuboms’ Council of the Palace of the Obong by the Obong at the time of the selection process was not traditionally qualified and eligible to vote and be voted for as the Obong of Calabar under Exhibit 1/20.
“That the 1st Appellant (Abasi Otu) was traditionally qualified and eligible to vote and be voted for as the Obong of Calabar under Exhibit 1/20 at the time of the selection process”, hence the Appeal court set aside the selection process that produced Etubom Ani as candidate and also set aside the March 31 proclamation of Etubom Abasi Otu as Obong Ordered by the Etuboms’ Conclave of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, whose mandate it is under Article 5(a) (ii) (iv) of Exhibit 1/20, to do so and it “to conduct another process of selecting a new Obong of Calabar, in accordance with the provisions of Exhibit 1/20 and in strict compliance with the rules of natural justice”.
Featured
Why We Are Yet to Complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday, revealed that the problem of insufficient funds and the increasing price of construction materials were the only issues delaying the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
This was as he blamed the previous administration for neglecting critical infrastructure.
Fashola made the revelation when he appeared on Television Continental programme, Your View, where he said crash barriers returned to the site because of the volume of vehicles plying the road, as he pleaded for patience and cooperation with the contractors.
He added that the last mile of the project would be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
He said, “Let me first appreciate commuters who use that road, a major transport artery in Nigeria for their understanding. This road could have been built between 1999 and 2015 but it wasn’t. This road is in better shape than we inherited and it is now at the last mile of completion.
“The major source of delay first is funding.
“You remember at a point this road was removed from the budget completely and I was engaging the National Assembly until the president unveiled the presidential infrastructure development fund which was essentially from investments from the Nigerian LNG and funds recovered from outside Nigeria.
“So, when people talk about corruption and anti-corruption, a president who goes to recover funds stolen and put it in investment for his people is the real anti-corruption as far as I am concerned.
“On the crash barriers, they are there because we are building through a major transport artery. Our last traffic count indicates that at least N40,000 vehicles use that road from the Lagos end to the Sagamu end.
“After Sagamu it drops to 22 thousand so that has to be managed to ensure the safety of the construction workers.
“We closed site work in December because traditionally construction companies shut down mid-December and resume mid-January.
“We are still expecting to finish the project in the first quarter.”
When asked about solutions to reduce gridlock, he said, “You can’t expect to drive fast in a construction zone, there will be a bit of slowdown and it is in that slowdown that ‘how we behave’ becomes very important.”
Speaking further, the former Lagos governor disclosed that the construction of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway had received funding of N7 billion from the new Sukuk bonds assuring that the pains of Ogun residents would be alleviated soon.
“I hear the concern about Lagos-Abeokuta (Road) and there are people we should ask why Lagos -Abeokuta (Road) was not built.
“I can categorically say that all roads that lead into and out of Lagos as a strategic commercial capital of Nigeria are receiving one form of attention or the other.
“Again, contractors had abandoned the site when we came and we revived and we are putting the Sukuk into it and the last Sukuk has about N7 billion in it. So, we don’t have all the money to build it. I understand there is more pain on the Ogun side but the Lagos side work is going because the contractor is constructing from Lagos to Ogun.
“In a matter of weeks, I am hopeful we would have a more enjoying financial solution not only to Lagos-Abeokuta but also to Akure and Ado Ekiti and once that is done, whether we are in government or not, those roads will be constructed,” he said.
On the need to toll some roads, he asserted that it was a necessary business venture that would raise revenue without sacrificing the quality of service delivered to commuters.
He stated, “First, we have to understand that out of about 200,000 plus kilometers, the total quantity of roads that would be under the tolling policy approved by the government will be only five per cent, so it is not such a high volume of roads.
“The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was built as a toll road from day one and we want to sustain the quality of service.
“I think it is sensible in terms of traffic volume that roads can be subject to commercial policies, not just to raise revenue but render quality service to Nigerians.
“Tolling itself is business everywhere in the world. We have to continue opening up the economy to these things.
“We can’t stay with agriculture, oil, tech and all of that. We have to open up more economic opportunities.”
Furthermore, the minister announced his retirement from public service, stating that he had been extremely privileged to run government for 21 years and wanted to take a break.
The Punch
Featured
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
Adding Value: The Benefits of Failing by Henry Ukazu
Voice of Emancipation: An Endless Opportunity
The Creed of Greed: The Greedy and the Needy Decrees! (Pt. 1)
Lisa Marie, Daughter of Elvis Presley and Former Wife of Michael Jackson, Dies
Supreme Court Sacks Obong of Calabar
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, Returns to Nigeria
The Oracle: When Govt Deregulates Nigerian People’s Lives
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)