Opinion
Russia: Know the Truth and Let It Set You Free
By Femi Fani-Kayode
If you insist on talking or writing about the war in the Ukraine kindly get your facts right and do not repeat the one-sided, subjective and monotonous clap trap and fairy tales that CNN and the other international media networks are continuously churning out.
Any student of modern history will tell you that the Russians were never the villains when it comes to acts of barbarity committed against sovereign nation states and against the oppresed people of the world.
That notorious title goes to the Americans, the Western European nations and their allies.
More than any other nation on earth the Russians supported the liberation struggle of African, South American, South-East Asian and Third World countries and fought against colonialism, neo-colonialism, imperialism, apartheid and racial and religious suppression and bigotry.
Quite apart from that kindly consider the following:
The Russians never enslaved black people. They never stole them from their homes, took them from their land, sold them as chattel or regarded them as nothing more that one quarter of a human being.
They never used black babies as fishing bait for alligators or described them as “gator meat!”
They never threw hundreds of thousands of black people into the sea as they transported them on slave ships from Africa to the West Indies and America.
They never acquired colonies all over the world where they stole and plundered the mineral resources and treasure of their subjects and destroyed their future and destinies.
They never indulged in neo-colonialism. They never enslaved the nations of the Third World by saddling them with massive debts which can hardly ever be paid off.
They never caused the death of 20 million people in World War 1. They never caused the death of 50 million people in World War 11.
They never dropped nuclear bombs on Japanese cities murdering hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians in the process and poisoning the land.
They never bombed hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians to death and starved to death over 500,000 Iraqi children. They never bombed the beautiful city of Belgrade and slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Serbians.
They never wiped out the Red Indians of the western prairies of north America and they never herded the few that were left alive into horrendous concentration camps which they described as “reservations” and where they turned them into drunkards and alcoholics.
They never decimated and destroyed the black Aborigines of Australia and the Native indigenous Indians of Canada. They never flooded China with opium and other lethal drugs turning millions of Chinese men, women and children into helpless and feeble drug addicts.
They never stole massive traits of land from the sovereign nation of Mexico at gunpoint. They never gassed 6 million Jews to death. They never butchered and committed genocide against millions of Armenians.
They never flooded the black ghettos of major U.S. cities with heroin in order to turn the local black population into docile, feeble and weak-minded drug addicts. They never claimed to be masters of the world or members of the Aryan race.
They never sought to subjugate the Palestinians and strip them of their dignity and humanity.
They never killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis. They never attempted to conquer Viet Nam. They never attempted to conquer Korea.
They never destroyed Iraq, Syria, Lebanon or Libya. They never sought to impose a New World Order.
They never set up, established and funded Al Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram, Al Shabab and other islamist Armies and terrorist organisations.
They never imposed unelected puppet rulers, bloodthirsty monarchs and ruthless regimes throughout the Arab world that have suppressed and killed their own people.
They never wiped out and exterminated the black population in Argentina.
They never killed foreign Presidents and Heads of States and toppled foreign Governments. They never encouraged, funded and supported vicious and brutal leaders and military dictators.
They never wiped out the American Black Panthers, killed John F. Kennedy, murdered Martin Luther King, butchered Malcom X and slaughtered so many others.
I could go on and on.
It was not the Russians that killed Patrice Lumumba. It was not the Russians that killed Muammar Ghaddafi. It was not the Russians that killed Kwame Nkrumah.
It was not the Russians that killed Salvador Alleyende. It was not the Russians that killed Thomas Sankara. It was not the Russians that killed Samora Machel.
It was not the Russians that killed Pasteur Bizimungo. It was not the Russians that killed Gamal Abdel Nasser. It was not the Russians that killed Murtala Mohammed.
It was not the Russians that killed Tafawa Balewa. It was not the Russians that killed Sani Abacha.
It was not the Russians that killed MKO Abiola. It was not the Russians that killed Saddam Hussein. It was not the Russians that claimed to “own” the Congo and everything and everyone in it and that slaughtered ten million African Congolese.
In all these cases we know who it was that used their local agents, their servile surrogates and their murderous associates to murder these leaders.
The orders to do so came directly from Uncle Sam and those that are now baying for Vladimer Putin’s blood and attempting to establish a New World Order.
I will never condemn mother Russia in her attempt to defend herself and protect her borders from the expansionist and hegemonist agenda of the Americans and NATO because she is perfectly within her rights to do so.
Again I will never condemn her because I am conversant with world history and I am fully aware of the massive provocation and hideous injustice that Vladimer Putin and the Russian people have been subjected to over the years.
Both Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler and the French people under Napolean Bonaparte learnt the hard way that Russia can never be conquered.
The Americans are about to learn the same lesson.
The Russians are a resilient and fearless people who take pride in who they are and in defending their nation.
This assertion will be proved over the next few weeks as the Ukrainian war rages and the conflict widens.
Despite the massive and well-orchestrated disinformation ans misinformation campaign against the Russians when it comes to the Ukrainian war, in the end the world will know the truth and that truth will set them free!
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria and the Sadaukin Shinkafi
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Focusing on the Task
By Kayode Emola
As we begin this new year 2023, it is very important to outline the task needed to push our Yoruba nation struggle forward and work towards it. There is no doubt that our end goal is Yoruba sovereign nation and we must not lose focus of that. Whilst it is very easy to be distracted with all the noise going on around, it is important that those in the heat of the struggle keep their cool and continue to press on.
The task ahead is enormous and we still have a long way to go by human standards but by divine standards, nothing is impossible. There is no doubt that the captain of this journey is God Almighty Himself and we must always consult Him at every step of the journey for guidance and direction.
The Yoruba struggle accelerated greatly in the year 2022, and even though we did not attain the sovereignty we desired, we are much closer to our destination than the previous years. Sooner rather than later we will all rejoice, as the joy of a new nation would eventually make the whole effort worthwhile as we see the light at the end of the tunnel shining bright before our very eyes.
As we begin to set realistic goals for 2023, we need to fight for the unity of purpose from the various groups/organisations fighting for self-determination. We also need to engage our folks in the social cultural groups who are not necessarily fighting for Yoruba self-determination but believe in the Yoruba struggle. We need to build on the achievements of the previous years and forge ahead in 2023 with the strength and momentum we have gathered.
There are still a lot of grounds needed to be covered, and we cannot afford to bury our heads in the sand. This is the time to show leadership and we must be at the vanguard of promoting unity among our folks, and around the rank and file of this struggle.
I know many people have a lot to say and a lot of grudges or axe to grind. In as much as we are still on the battlefield, I implore us to do it cautiously so as not to cause distractions. The destination is too important for us to jeopardise in the middle of the journey. We have mainly spoken to ourselves in the past few years and this is the time to start engaging with the international community and their media houses. We need to understand that there are over 200 countries in the world, and the sooner we start engaging them, the better it is for all of us.
Let us make every day count in this new year 2023. We were inches from having our nation last year, and there was nothing stopping us from getting our nation in the previous years before that. The only thing stopping us is fear, and we must move past that fear this year, to a place of faith. We must believe that achieving a Yoruba sovereign nation is possible and give our all to make it happen.
Many people are bewildered by everything going on at the moment within the struggle, however, all I can say is that the struggle is still on a strong footing. We have come from a place of total obscurity to becoming a big voice. We are now in the consciousness of our people and the struggle is now a discussion in many households across every corner of the nation and around the world. We have come from a place where media houses were asking for funds to publish our stories to a place where they want to know what is going on.
This has only happened as a result of the hard work put in by every one of us. Those involved in both positive and negative noises are also doing their part to promote the struggle. The only thing is we need to be mindful of our actions at all times, in order not to lay false accusations against innocent people just because we want our own pound of flesh.
I urge our leadership and the followership to be focused on the task ahead which is achieving Yoruba nation and not to derail from this goal. Our task is to build bridges and mend fences rather than build walls and barriers. This is a time for reconciliation, and engaging each other on issues that would move our struggle forward. We should refrain from constantly antagonising one another, and move into a place of constructive criticism where we all can learn one thing or another.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Time to Hit the Ground Running by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
It is my pleasure to officially welcome everyone to the year 2023. Permit to say a Happy New Year to you. I trust you all had a wonderful New Year celebration with your family and loved ones.
The New Year normally comes with many wishes, resolutions, aspirations, and renewed zeal to accomplish certain personal desires. It is easy to make resolutions and wishes, but the challenge is executing those tasks. If we are honest with ourselves, last year and in previous years, we made several resolutions regarding what we planned to do and what we would stop doing, but it’s quite unfortunate that within a few weeks of making such resolutions, we tend to fall back to our bad habits. The question now becomes, what’s the cause? This will be answered in a jiffy.
It should be noted that it is easier to learn a bad habit than learning a good habit. This is because it is easier to fail in life than to succeed. Failing in life is one of the easiest things, you don’t need to do much, all you need to do is do nothing, but for you to succeed, you need a lot of work.
In this article, I will share practical ways you can have a blissful 2023, and overcome any limiting beliefs in your mindset. It’s instructive to note that success is our heritage, but the mistake most of us make is the inability to grab what belongs to us. If you would like to make this year a success, you must be ready to roll your sleeves and do the needful. Nobody will do it for you. Most of the people we celebrate globally are celebrated because of their contributions to making the world a better place. They are not celebrated because they are nice, no; they are celebrated because of the work they did.
It should be noted that these great people were nobody the years before their exploits, but because they were intentional and strategic to get their work done, they did what they needed to do, and today, they are celebrated. So, if you want to be celebrated in 2023 or 2024, you must spend quality time to invest in your project.
As generally stated, success is not an accident, neither is it by luck. Though luck constitutes about 10%, but before the ten percent can manifest, you must be prepared to actualize the opportunity. But how do you actualize the opportunity? Simple. You can actualize it by hitting the ground running.
We are in the first week of 2023 and it seems to be moving fast. To make 2023 work for you, you must be ready to hit the ground running. As you rightly know; time waits for no one. The way you announce yourself matters a lot. Whether in politics, academics, family, personal or professional, people will address you the way you present yourself. Since this is the first week of 2023, you must hit the ground running by being disciplined in what you plan to do. When people tell you how disciplined and intentional they are, they will have no option than to give you the desired space you need, especially when you have made your intentions clear to them. Isn’t it true that the world sets apart for the man who knows where he is headed?
Since we are in the first week of 2022, you must take time to evaluate what worked and didn’t work for you in 2022 and previous years. Apply what worked and disregard what didn’t work. It is instructive to note that the world will not give us what we desire, rather, it will give us what we deserve. If you are aiming for any opportunity, you must hit the ground running by being innovative and creative. When you hit the ground running, the universe has a way of aligning with you by bringing all you need to actualize your dreams and desires.
Many of us came into 2023 with vigour, but it’s quite unfortunate that many of us have fallen out of track within this first first week of January. Again, what might be the cause? A lot of factors might have contributed to it. It could be that we didn’t prepare well. It could be that we didn’t have an accountability partner, it could also be that we overestimated ourselves and tried to overstretch ourselves; as a result become overwhelmed.
To make 2023 work for you, you need to be mindful of who you are? You need to ask yourself, who am I? This is the most important question you need to ask yourself. When you know who you are, what works for you and what doesn’t work for you, then you will know how to approach 2023. Why is this important? Most times we tend to judge ourselves by the work and standard of other people without minding the fact that we are all wired differently. When you understand what is unique about you, you’ll begin to unleash your potential.
Understanding who you are enables you to make the right choices because you are self-aware of your abilities. You wouldn’t want to do things that are beyond your capacity.
Another of the many ways to make 2023 work for you is by being disciplined. Discipline means being intentional in what you will do or will not do. The major reason most people don’t succeed in their resolutions is because they are not disciplined enough to know how to approach their plans. For instance, some people make bogus plans of the amount of money they will save every week or month without being realistic with their income. Some who are heavy drinkers might decide they won’t drink again instead of saying I will reduce my drinking habit from five to three. The point here is that success in life is a gradual thing, you can’t rush it. So, if you have a goal you will like to accomplish, you have to be honest with yourself on how you can achieve it. You can decide to break it down in small steps.
Another great way to make 2023 work for you is by tracking your progress. It’s normal to feel a certain way when you don’t measure up based on your expectations, especially when you put in the work and do the needful, let me tell you, if you have a heart of gratitude, you will realise that you made an effort which didn’t work. Imagine, if you have not done the work, how would you have felt? Do you know that done is better than perfect when perfect is not done? Someone can appreciate you for the effort you have put in, you can even develop it by improving it.
Finally, endeavour to have mentors or accountability partners who can help you critique or advise you on how you can improve. In one of my articles, Mentors Are Life Savers, I stressed on the importance of having mentors as a catalyst for success.
In conclusion, the year 2023 will be what you decide to make of it. 2023 will answer the name you give to it. If you call it discipline, gratitude, hard work, smart work, intentionality or even wealth, it will respond. But if you decide to call it luck, whatever, game, or life, it will give you the desired results and answers you deserve. The choice is yours.
That said, I wish you a blissful 2023 filled with vitality and opportunities. If you need someone to guide you through, feel free to reach out to me via the information below.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Opinion
The Oracle: Ethnic Nationalities and Emerging Challenges in Nigeria (Pt. 4)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Historically, Nigeria has come a long way from multi-ethnic nationalities with political differences and background to the present structure of thirty-six states. Ethnic nationality is without doubt a political term mostly used in attempt to express degree of similarities existing within a group or race, but though it remains elusive. Today, we shall conclude our discourse on this vexed issue.
RE-ASSESSING THE ETHNIC DISCOURSE AND SUGGESTIONS ON HOW TO MANAGE THE EMERGING CHALLENGES OF ETHNIC NATIONALITIES IN A BID TO MANAGE NIGERIA
Start with yourself, it always works. Take parts in meeting and parades promoting Nigerian, but not tribal unity. Meet friends from other cultures, marry a girl from the other tribe and develop the idea of the difference between tribes as a positive idea. Tell your thoughts at the family reunion dinner and share them with a friend. Do your best to introduce peace and equality into your Nigerian culture. So, there is the problem of ethnic hatred. But today many people claim that this is not the hatred between people, but the hatred among politicians. That is why we proposed the best ways to solve ethnic problems on the level of the political reformation. As you see, every person can contribute to solving this problem. Fortunately, Nigeria is a democratic country at least formally but ruled by its people, and if people do not want hatred, no other factors can influence it.
You personally can contribute to cultural integration. Become a volunteer, travel around Nigeria and promote your culture, tell its stories and present its history and unusual believes. You can also contribute to media and Internet propaganda. Write posts about your own intercultural experience and support groups and articles about ethnic integration and ways of solving the problems of ethnicity in Nigeria to overcome the problems of ethnicity in Nigeria and reach the principal goal – national unity, it is necessary to unite people in as many aspects of life as it is possible.
However, here are five possible ways of solving the problems of ethnicity in Nigeria that can unite the nation on the governmental and social level.
Economic cooperation: It is necessary to provide the citizens with the universal system of goods and unite regions depending on the natural resources. For example, the Edo supply country with cocoa, but receive sugar cane from the Sokoto people. The same interaction can be introduced in the other sectors of the economy.
Political and state cooperation: The creation of common political parties and the creation of road and railway transport connection between the lands of different ethnic groups must be taken into account. Besides, the government itself has to start thinking, how can ethnic conflict be resolved and the government has to be interested in solving the current problems of ethnicity. There must be representatives of all (and even minor) cultures in the parliament to satisfy the interests of all people of Nigeria.
Youth education: It is more difficult to influence the opinion of senior people who can still somehow (maybe because of personal reasons) support ethnic conflict in Nigeria than to influence the formation of another worldview of the young people. The subject of intercultural interaction must be included in the curriculum. Children have to attend the meeting with the representatives of other Nigerian cultures. There they can exchange the history of cultures, the cultural experience, believes, food recipes, cultural heritage, and traditions. Nothing stops aggression, discrimination, and hatred better than broad worldview provided by education.
Secular activities: The organization of national festivals, celebration, the introduction of traditional holidays and even religion will contribute to the possible solutions to ethnic conflicts. It is not easy to change or modify ethnic habits, but it is indispensable to do the best to find common traits in all cultures and assure people that they have to find a compromise and accept changes in favor of Nigeria’s unity.
Inter-tribal Marriage: The encouraging of intercultural marriage on the governmental level will surely solve the problems of ethnicity. Intercultural tribes can be supported financially and officially congratulated to show respect to people who contribute to the creation of a united Nigerian nation.
Summarily, while ethnic competition theory does help to highlight some facets of Nigeria’s developmental challenges not least the ‘unwholesome’ roles played by some political, cultural and civic leaders there is certainly the need to go beyond an ethnic model of analysis and focus on the ’emancipatory’ significance of struggles occurring in certain sections of a multi-ethnic society. I believe that despite the overwhelming historical evidence of battles by ‘ordinary’ Africans against oppressors (such as slave traders, missionaries, colonizer’s, homegrown dictators, and foreign imperialists), some analysts still find it difficult to ‘accord’ the status of democratic struggles to such efforts. What could be more ’emancipatory’ and ‘civic’ than a striving by ordinary people ‘for access, fairness, equal opportunity, political expression and participation in the collective enterprise of a political community’? Also, on the issue of excessive reliance on ethnicity as an ‘explanation’ for African conflicts, I will again opine that, ‘the interest which appropriates and privatizes state power wears the ethnic mask, which is what detracts us from seeing that what is being opposed is not ethnicity but something else which is hiding behind ethnicity’. The seeming ethnic opposition from grassroots groups is conjunctural and deceptive because it is constituted, not by ethnics wanting to oppose holders of state power, but by holders of state power trying to conceal injustices and undemocratic tendencies. In the case of Oloibiri, Ebubu and Iko, grassroots narratives fundamentally reveal that it is the state, petroleum companies and local political representatives – and not necessary the ‘other ethnic groups’, who appropriate the ‘lion’s share’ of Nigeria’s petroleum resources – that must reassess their relationships with ordinary people.
Bearing in mind that, the key policy challenge is to look beyond the activities of ethnic and political entrepreneurs, who sometimes deliberately or unwittingly help to transform immanent, ‘passive’ contradictions in a society into ‘active’ tensions and conflicts. There is also a need to understand the infrastructure of social oppression that such struggles have the potential of revealing. This is because struggles often hastily labeled ‘tribal’, ‘sectional’ or ‘ethnic’ could very well be ’emancipatory’ struggles aiming to make social justice a reality in politics and governance in a given country.
CONCLUSION
From the foregoing, analysis it has been established that in trying to understand or explain the worsening orgy of violence and militarization in the Niger Delta, a somewhat excessive emphasis seems to have been paid to the issue of Nigeria’s ethnic diversity and ethnic competition. While analysts have not entirely ignored the fact that grassroots struggles (even frequent eruptions of lawlessness) in the region transcend particularistic, ethnic concerns, there has been a tendency to treat such transcendence as merely ‘tangential’ to ‘the more fundamental’ issue of ethnicity.
What has also been shown, especially from the ethnographic data reported in the previous section, is that a focus on the lived experiences and everyday narratives of ordinary men and women in specific oil-producing communities, rather than on organizations acting ‘on their behalf‘, makes it easier to apprehend the true social character of, or at least the complex tapestry of forces shaping, such struggles. This obviously echoes Idemudia and Ite’s call for an ‘integrated explanation’ of the Niger Delta conflict. As Ake has argued, an ethnic reading of local struggles might cast such struggles as primitive, uncivil and retrogressive, but ‘it does not eradicate their democratic significance’. While not denying the fact that under particular conditions ethnic diversity could give expressions to civic tensions, one must agree with that conflict is not necessarily the defining fabric of ethnic groups, as ethnic groups are no different from other social groupings.
Conclusively, one major lesson that can be drawn from all of these is that, under certain conditions – such as conditions of large-scale and prolonged social justice deficits – so-called ‘sectionally-based’ struggles could help to define for a ‘deprived’ region and for the wider society a more socially sensitive development and democratization trajectory. In other words, it is only through a rigorous interrogation of the lived worlds, narratives and discontents of people on the ground that it will become clear what the authentic drivers of ‘sectionally-based’ struggles are. It is diversionary simply to closet such struggles in the dominant (essentialist) narratives. (The end).
THE WORLD WE LIVE IN
“Public announcement!!!! From next week, any fowl that passes my house is at owners risk…… Train up your fowl in the road they should go….”- Anonymous.
“nowadays side chicks don’t have fear again… They will be like, ……..EXTEND MY GREETINGS TO YOIUR WIFE AND CHILDREN…”
THOUGHTS FOR THE WEEK
“Federalism should be able to maintain unity among all. But this does not mean that we should boycott regional voices and the voices of ethnic groups”. (Khil Raj Regmi).
“Today different ethnic groups and different nations come together due to common sense”. (Dalai Lama).
We’ve Uncovered Plans to Smear DG, Key Officials – DSS
Peter Obi Will Win Presidential Election Barring Rigging – Ex-Gov
Filmmaker and AMAA Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is Dead
Dokpesi Has Been Released, Says DAAR Management
Fuel Subsidy is Organised Crime, Says Peter Obi, Promises to End Practice
Cross River APC Chieftain Defects to PDP
Wike and His Band at a Dead End: How the G5 Charade Crumbled
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)