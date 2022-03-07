NDLEA Arraigns Abba Kyari, Six Others over Drug Deal

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has been arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja, on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine, and other related offences.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, are four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Sunday J. Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

Two other suspects arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, were also listed as defendants.

In the charge filed through a team of lawyers led by its Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, NDLEA accused Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

They were also accused of tampering with 21.25kg of cocaine unlawfully.

Moments after Kyari was declared wanted by NDLEA on February 14, the Nigeria Police Force, through the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, announced Kyari’s arrest.

The agency said the police handed over Kyari to NDLEA at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force, to the anti-narcotic agency.

NDLEA also said the senior cop was caught on camera handing over $61,400 in cash to compromise its operative.

The suspended cop was invited for questioning on February 10 but did not show up or respond, according to the NDLEA.

The senior police officer was earlier suspended after he was implicated by Nigerian influencer Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, who pleaded guilty to money laundering and other crimes in the United States.

Kyari, who became famous for exposing a string of high-profile crimes in Nigeria, denied the allegations against him.

On Thursday, the Federal Government approved the request by the United States of America to extradite the suspended Kyari over alleged $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), made this known in an application filed before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Punch