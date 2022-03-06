I Was Captured by Watching Your Sound Discussions on Television, Enugu PDP Chairman Tells Dele Momodu

By Eric Elezuo

The Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Augustine Nnamani, has told frontline presidential aspirant, Aare Dele Momodu, that he was captured to become his ardent listener after watching him on television giving sound dissertation to topical issues regarding governance and other sundry matters.

The able chairman made the remarks when he received the presidential hopeful in his Enugu home, reiterating the popularly held opinion that Dele Momodu is a household name, who has impacted not a few Nigerians, even foreigners, especially from the West African subregion.

Explaining his mission earlier, Momodu had told the chairman of his interest to run for the presidency of the nation in 2023, saying that he has laid the foundation over the years for “a day such as this”.

“My foundation speaks for me. My age speaks for me. Moreover, I am fresh, having not been in power before.

“To dislodge APC, first time voters must be galvanized in addition to PDP members. I have campaigned for the party since I joined, and a lot of people have joined, and continued to join.

“Nigeria will never change unless we change those in power. I am here to see you for your guidance,” Momodu told the chairman.

In his response, Nnamani said that Momodu was the first presidential aspirant he was hosting in his house, and he was so pleased to host him, having followed his trajectory.

“I picked interest in you after watching you on arise TV. You have my support. I was captured by your level of intelligence, however, my leader, the governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has the final say. As a result, I don’t have much to say,” the PDP chairman said.

In appreciation, Momodu presented copies of his books to the chairman, who was so elated to have them. He acknowledged that the books were the best gifts he received as he just celebrated his birthday.