Fraudster Gets Six-Months Sentence to Sweep Court Premises
The Oyo High Court has handed a Yahoo-Yahoo fraudster, Adewale Tosin, a six-month sentence to sweep the court premises.
Justice Bayo Taiwo sentenced Mr Tosin after he pleaded guilty to defrauding an American citizen Lylian Zamarippa.
The convict defrauded his victim of $2,400, pretending to be a female named Zielone Nyson.
Mr Taiwo ordered that the convict would observe the community service from 8:00 a.m. to noon every weekday.
”The convict will serve two years’ imprisonment if he fails to show up for the community service or arrives late on any of the days, even if it occurred at the last day of the service,” the judge ruled.
”The convict must refund the $2,400 to the victim and forfeit his SUV, laptop, and iPhone to the federal government.”
The prosecuting counsel, Festus Ojo, had earlier informed the court that the convict committed the offence between February 2020 and January 2021.
Mr Ojo explained that the convict entered a plea bargain agreement with the commission and urged the court to enter it as a judgment of the court.
The defence counsel, M.A. Rufai, had pleaded with the court to convert the sentence to non-custodian or an option of fine.
In a related development, the judge ordered another convicted internet fraudster, Tunde Adejuwon, to sweep the court premises for five months and forfeit his Lexus car and blue iPhone to the federal government.
NAN
Eight Varsity Students Travelling for Election Perish in Road Accident
Eight students of Madonna University, Elele, Rivers State have reportedly died in an auto crash on their way to Taraba State from Port Harcourt.
According to reports, the students were travelling home from school on account of the forthcoming general election.
An eyewitness, Matthew Mbam, said the incident happened on Saturday, February 18, at the TTC/Special Science School junction, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.
Seven other students, who reportedly survived the incident with varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital Hospital in Ebonyi State.
Mbam, who narrated the incident on his Facebook page, said, “While returning from Nwezenyi, Igbeagu, Izzi, Ebonyi State, Nigeria this Sunday evening where I went to pick some people, I met this horrific scene at exactly TTC/Special Science School junction along the trans-Saharan road.
“Seeing the crowd of persons with some army officers around the burnt vehicle, I decided to park my car by the roadside and came out to find out what really happened. I was told that the accident occurred yesterday twilight being Saturday, February 18, 2023.
“After asking some persons there who all declined telling me what really happened, I met the soldiers who accompanied the relatives from Taraba State, directly to ask them what happened with the burnt vehicle.
“They briefed me that the bus was coming from Port-Harcourt, conveying some students from Madonna University with some of the parents who were returning to Taraba State for a break due to the upcoming elections.”
Mbam added that the seven persons that survived were in “bad conditions” while the eight that lost their lives were “burnt beyond recognition.”
“The story further has it that eight students/a parent are the chelated bodies/ashes that were burnt beyond recognition. And about seven persons in bad conditions who are currently at Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, escaped from the bus when it caught fire after having head-on collision with a Sienna car.”
Ezra M Usman, the father of one of the deceased students, expressed his sorrow in a Facebook post, attaching a picture of his daughter.
Usman wrote, “Grace Usman Ezra, I never knew sending you to Madonna University would lead to your untimely death. 18 of you left Madonna to Jalingo yesterday only to hear the news that your bus had [an] accident and caught fire, eight out of 18 came out from the bus. It is well with the 10 of you and the rest that are alive, I pray for your speedy recovery and may God comfort us all that lost our children.”
Efforts to reach the Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Uchenna Anyanwu, were unsuccessful as calls to his telephone were not answered and he had yet to reply to an enquiry sent to his telephone through text message as of the time of filing this report.
The Punch
Court Restrains INEC from Using MC Oluomo to Distribute Election Materials
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission from engaging the services of the chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, to distribute election materials in the state pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by the Labour Party and five others.
The court granted “an order of interlocutory injunction filed by the Labour Party and five others restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (defendant/respondent), whether by itself or by its officers, affiliates, servants, privies or agents or any person acting or purporting to act for and on behalf howsoever from taking any steps or further steps whatsoever in furtherance of the engagement or appointment or consummating the appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its commercial bus drivers to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State pending the hearing and determination the substantive suit.”
The Punch
I’ve Not Endorsed Tinubu, Says Segun Oni
A former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has denied working to actualise the presidential bid of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.
Oni, who was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last governorship election in Ekiti described a statement credited to Mr Oyetunde Ojo and the South West Agenda of working with ex-governor Ayo Fayose to actualise Tinubu’s Presidential bid as “a very dishonest statement and a cheap lie.”
He said that there was nothing that could make him work for Tinubu, alleging that Tinubu’s footprints were so evident in the rigged last Ekiti Governorship election.
The SWAGA convener Ojo had on Thursday claimed that Ekiti state former governors, Fayose and Segun Oni, as well as some South-West heavyweights across political divides, believed in the cause of Tinubu.
Ojo claimed many of the heavyweights, who had been working behind the scene, would come to the open to identify with Tinubu in a bid to ensure his victory and as well win more voters to his side.
The SWAGA leader spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, at a programme to strengthen the group’s house-to-house and door-to-door campaign for the APC presidential candidate.
Dismissing this, Oni warned that people should not overstretch his tolerance, adding that he could imagine whatever could make the issuer of the statement group him (Oni) with Fayose in the business of running such errands.
NAN
