Igboho is Sponsored By Federal Lawmaker, Has Link Jailed Terrorism Sponsor – Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami has said that his committee established a link between Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeyemo and a Boko Haram sponsor, Surajo Muhammad, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United Arab Emirates on charges of financing terrorism.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Malami also alleged that between 2013 and 2020, Igboho received N127m from several financiers, including a federal lawmaker. He, however, refused to reveal the identity of the lawmaker.

Malami said, “The report revealed that Sunday Igboho is a Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited registered on April 23, 2010. Adesun International Concept Limited also has Oladele Oyetunji and Aderopo Adeyemo as directors. Sunday Igboho is linked to 43 bank accounts in nine banks.

“The major financier of the fugitive and separatist, was found to be a federal lawmaker in the National Assembly. A total sum of N127,145,000 was received by Igboho from his financiers between October 22, 2013, and September 28, 2020, through Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts.

“A total sum of N273,198,200 transaction outflows was recorded from Sunday Igboho’s account between March 15, 2013, and March 11, 2021. Investigation reveals that Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) transferred the sum of N12,750,000 to Abbal Bako & Sons.”

The AGF noted that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter, Abdullahi Usman, were suspects in the ongoing Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation.

“Abdullahi Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism (Boko Haram). This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace in the country,” Malami said.

The report said connections of financial transactions were found between Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho), some construction companies and businesses among others.

Malami stated that having received the reports, the Federal Government remained resolute in its determination to have a peaceful Nigeria.

“The Federal Government will do the needful, within the context of the legal provisions, in ensuring that the matter is given the deserved attention and those found guilty will be made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.