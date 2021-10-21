Opinion
GloTV as the New Frontier of Content Exploration
By Chidiebere Nwobodo
When American telecom giant, AT&T, concluded a deal to combine its content unit—WarnerMedia, with Discovery, to herald emergence of Hollywood’s biggest studio, with the sole aim to strategically position the conglomerate to compete with content behemoths like Netflix and Disney, it sent a subtle message to the world of entertainment that creative content was the new gold mines—next frontier, in need of explorers.
Netflix, Disney+, WarnerMedia, Amazon Prime, etcetera, have kept increasing their annual budgets on content developments, exploration and dissemination, just to remain on top of the entertainment market by growing their subscribers bases. With a global subscriber base of 208 million, Netflix budgeted $17 billion dollars to be expended on content in 2021 alone.
Joint estimated content expenditure of WarnerMedia’s HBO and HBO Max and Discovery+ in the last one year stood at $20 billion dollars. With a combined subscribers base of 64 million and 15 million, respectively, its meager has strengthened it to compete favourably with the likes of Netflix—208 subscribers and Disney+—103 million viewers. This is the scramble for the control of entertainment contents industry; the streaming market.
Globacom, a leading telecommunications operator renowned for disrupting the market positively for the interest of consumers, is posited to repeat this feat in online TV services. Its investments in entertainment industry is a proof of its passion for the youth-driven ecosystem. It is like coming to play a bigger role in a familiar terrain. Glo, the first indigenous mobile operator that is credited to had fastened GSM deployment across the country, with its attendant opportunities and ease of doing business.
Globacom’s determination to put mobile phones on the hands of every willing Nigerian, crashed the price of SIM card. Its magic wand—Per Second Billing (PSB), became the game changer and the last straw that broke the back of duopoly hitherto created by legacy operators, who held the belief that per second billing was impossible, in utter vehemence. Globacom proved them wrong. In retrospect, no one should write history of the nation’s telecom sojourn without giving Glo prestigious position in the hall of fame.
Recently, Globacom celebrated its 18th Anniversary. One of the highlights of the anniversary, was the launch of its new app called GloTV. It is an innovative TV streaming service on Android, IOS apps and web for watching live linear TV, Video on Demand and catch-up with premium content. GloTV is set to redefine television landscape in the country, as it will beam quality contents to mobile phones, laptops and desktops of millions of subscribers in Nigeria and beyond.
Most of Premium and entertaining contents that GloTV will be offering are what many Nigerians pay through the nose to access via satellite television. Satellite TV services is still under near monopolistic hold of one company. Some Nigerians have consistently called for satellite television services to be paid for using “pay as you go” model, but the monopolistic tendency in the sector usually come up with the flimsy excuses that it is not possible, while similar option is obtainable in their parent country.
Nigerians are made to pay for satellite TV view times they do not use because of an exploitative model being used by dominant company. Before now, there were no better alternatives . If not that Globacom took up the challenge, out of patriotism, to make life easier for us, we might still be making calls at per minute billing—of which was a humongous ripe off. Globacom via GloTV, is about to do what it knows how to do best—breaking monopoly cum duopoly, just to offer Nigerians quality services at cheaper and affordable rates.
History is repeating itself again. Incidentally the two biggest streaming service providers in Nigeria today are Netflix and Showmax—two foreign companies. As at last available information, Netflix was valued at $194 billion dollars. In fact, Covid-19 pandemic helped to skyrocket its shares. While Nigerians are busy fighting each other over sharing of “national cake” that we don’t even bake, foreign companies are exploring our multi-billion dollars new frontier of content streaming market.
Like it did in GSM services, Globacom is ready to bring enormous competition that will benefit Nigerians in this new frontier. GloTV will revolutionize online streaming industry in the country. It has vast network infrastructure of data and voice services that will guarantee quality internet and creative contents. The construction of intercontinental submarine fiber optics called Glo1 is proving a great cum visionary investment in lieu of newly launched GloTV and continuous growth of number of consumers on its network.
When other major operators are losing hundreds of thousands of subscribers, Globacom added a whopping number of one million subscribers in the month of July, 2021, according to data released recently by the industry watchdog, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). It is a show of strength in its growing share of the market. The launch of GloTV will further balloon its number of subscribers because more Nigerians will migrate to the network in order to be part of online streaming frontier GloTV has birthed.
According to the telecommunications giant, “GloTV brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentaries, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos as the company continues to partner providers to address the needs of more customers across varying social strata”.
As a telecommunications operator renowned as Grandmaster of data, powered by 4G network anchored on Glo I supersonic submarine optics fiber infrastructure, users of GloTV will find the app interesting as it offers a wide variety of choices from entertainment to news, information to sports, education to cartoons, etcetera.
The app is for customers on its pre-paid and post-paid platforms who own complaint android and iPhone devices and will be required to visit myglotv.com to register and download the GloTV app free of charge until September 30th, 2021. GloTV has ushered Nigerians into a new frontier vis-a-vis world of contents, lovers of entertainment are being beckoned upon to embark on this voyage using GloTV.
Voice of Emancipation: Nigeria Few Moments from Disintegration
By Kayode Emola
I was going to write about the global energy crises and how energy companies are profiting excessively at the expense of struggling families around the world. Just yesterday EDF, a French company declared a profit of £1.2 billion for last year, whereas, for the same period in the previous 12 months, they recorded a loss of over £20 million. What a stark difference in fortune as ordinary people are crying, the corporations and government are smiling to the bank.
However, the ongoing crises in Nigeria owing to the shortage of cash is deeply concerning, especially as we see our elderly struggle to get their hands on cash to buy prescriptions and medication. Looking critically at the unfolding crises as a result of this ill-thought-out policy, it may just be the catalyst needed for the eventual break-up of Nigeria.
As this week draws to a close and hope of any reprieve seems a distant future, the question for Nigerians is, do you still want a one-divided Nigeria or a dissolved amalgam? Is there a light at the end of the tunnel or everything is just a mirage. Many people are of the opinion that the CBN Governor is the instigator of the naira redesign policy, however, if we walk down memory lane, I am inclined to say this is Buhari’s gameplan since becoming President from day one.
It is not the first time Buhari has embarked on a change of currency, he did it a few months after taking over Nigeria in 1983 from Shagari, and the storyline has not changed since then. In fact, he introduced this current double currency system (main currency market and parallel market) Nigerians are suffering from today. A situation where few northerners can buy US dollars at a far-discounted rate from the CBN and sell at double the face value. This created artificially rich people in the north without any tangible increase in productivity.
In an interview a few weeks ago, I stated that what seems to still be keeping Nigeria is the naira. Take that away, then there is no way the country can survive. Nigeria will eventually break up and it does not matter what anyone thinks of that, it is how it will break up that really matters. It does matter because over 100 years of co-existence means that there are intermarriages among us and this may affect so many innocent families. A violent breakup may mean that many homes may face a brutal disintegration which may not be good for the children involved.
That said, I do not see an easy way out and the sooner Nigeria break up, the better it will be for everyone. Many people are preparing for elections in a week’s time, hoping that a messiah will come to salvage the sunken ship of Nigeria from the abyss. If only they learn from history that a polarised country like Nigeria with ethnic sentiments does not survive nepotism and gross injustice, then they will know that Nigeria, as it stands today, is a foregone conclusion.
Many people still looking forward to the general election that is about to begin in a week’s time. My advice for you is this, look critically in the mirror and ask yourselves this question; on a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are elections going to hold? I say this because the Biafra land and the northwest have been a hotbed of violent clashes in recent months with INEC canceling over 240 polling units already in Katsina and Biafrans staging a sit-at-home. This is even before the elections commences, let alone many of such polling units that are about to be canceled as a result of mass riot should the naira crisis deepens.
So for those still hoping they have a country, please know that this election is not about who governs Nigeria, it is about the conquering of a people’s will to fight for their rights. The president cares less if Nigeria burns, he is as good as gone and would not mind if there is anarchy. He believes the army and the security agents will take control in the event of chaos. My advice to him is to look at what happened to the former president of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa recently, who could not even get a plane to escape when the whole country turned on him.
My fellow Yoruba citizens, this is not a time for party politics, it is a time to fight for our very existence. A time to unite and fight together to safely take Yorubaland out of Nigeria to avoid the woes that Nigeria has heaped on us. I plead with you as Yoruba at this critical time in our history to let go of any bitterness and let us join hands together in brotherhood and fight this oncoming onslaught.
It may seem as though this government is redesigning the currency to fight corruption. The actual fact is that their true motive is to cause chaos and anarchy that would help hasten the destruction of the country whilst it disintegrates. Let us not be the ones that helped them fulfill their evil desire. Let us rise up in unity as Yoruba to fight for what belongs to us. Let us stand to defend our Yoruba territory and show the world that we are a proud people of a great civilisation.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Make Sacrifices for Your Greater Future by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
The word ‘sacrifice’ is not new to any of us, and in one way or another, each of us have made sacrifices. Sacrifice means different things to different people. To a student, sacrifice might be avoiding social events and depriving himself sleep to study. To someone desirous of good health, sacrifice might mean avoiding sugary and fatty foods, as well as alcoholic drinks, to retain splendid health. To an entrepreneur, sacrifice might mean depriving yourself the goodies of life by practicing delayed gratification to invest in your business. It should be noted that without delayed gratification, ambition is just wishful thinking.
The importance of sacrifice cannot be overemphasize in everything one does, wishes to do or achieve in life. Sacrifice is a prerequisite. Sacrifice is the hallmark of passion. When you are passionate about achieving a particular cause or target, you will do all that is necessary to get the desired result.
Sacrifice, however works in different ways. A young lady may likely sacrifice being with a wealthy and handsome man just to be with a man who cares and loves her. A man will sacrifice his money to please a lady, who respects him as opposed to a beautiful lady who doesn’t respect him.
It’s instructive to note that there are certain heights and opportunities you can’t attain unless you make sacrifices. Sacrifice, when done with understanding is powerful. Most people sacrifice their time and resources for causes that are not worthy. Some lack information on what’s needed. It is effective and works when there’s understanding on what needs to be done.
For you to succeed in life, there must be different dimensions of sacrifice whether demonic or spiritual. If you decide to get power for personal interest, you can seek demonic powers from the underworld which will not last, but if you decide to seek power and relevance on worthy causes, you can be sure the creator of the universe will not forsake or abandon you.
To truly sacrifice, you must have courage. It takes courage to sacrifice. Courage is not sourced, it is generated. If you are desirous of making an impact in the future, you must sit down and ask yourself critical questions. What is required to get to the peak of my career? If you can answer that question, you will know that sacrifice will play a big role.
It’s imperatively important for you to sacrifice for your future. On a personal note, I have sacrificed my sleep, social events, time, and money by working on my vision. For instance, depending on what I want to achieve, I know where to invest my time and money; that to me, is the greatest definition of sacrifice. While most people buy clothes, drink, and invest their money and time in other causes, I buy books, invest in people, read voraciously, and invest my time on causes which might sound unpopular. I will share with you a practical example.
In 2017, I resigned from my job as a Case Manager to see my late grandmother. That singular decision sounded unreasonable to some people because they were wondering how I will survive when I come back to New York. They failed to understand that seeing my grandmother was more important to me than getting a job because I strongly believe in the efficacy of her prayers.
Guess what, when I arrived home, she was so excited to see and passionately prayed for me and her prayers have been working wonders for me.
I will share another interesting story with you, in 2022, I had to embark on a one-month prayer and fasting session to seek the face of God to be a partner with the United Nations Development programme, and at the end of the day, my wishes came through in a spectacular manner.
In conclusion, depending on what you intend to achieve in life, you will have to endeavor to sacrifice your time and money for it to see the light of the day. You are on the path to a greater future if only you can stoop, and sacrifice something some pleasures today.
Question, what are you willing to sacrifice for?
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Lwa: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 5)
By Mike Ozekhome
…SELF RELIANCE CONCEPT (continues)
INTRODUCTION
The philosophical concept of self-reliance takes a slightly different path to development by focusing on the power of independence, creativity, originality and belief in strength and resilience. It rejects the need for external support and seems to glorify the importance of self-application. Interestingly, the concept was given more weight and further expanded to incorporate a simple lifestyle by Mahatma Gandhi (1859-1948), a preeminent leader of the Indian independence movement. He asserted that “nature produces enough for our wants, and if only everybody took enough for himself herself and nothing more, there would be no people dying of starvation in this world”. Therefore, it is fair to say that self-reliance is defined by independence, the ability to think and act without the help or influence of others as well as the ability to decide what to be or what to do.
Self-reliance and sustainable development are associated with a series of normative principles, which include the preoccupation with human well-being, the basic needs of the poor, the welfare of future generations, as well as the limits and preservation of environmental resources. It is clear that Nigeria has made several attempts toward achieving self-reliance and promoting sustainable development. However, the efforts and strategies adopted seem to have yielded limited results. Two key imperatives for sustainable development in Nigeria are suggested for consideration. First, there is need to internally identify and adopt realistic indicators of sustainability to steer and guide development in Nigeria. Secondly, there is an urgent need for institutional reforms in Nigeria taking into account the requirements of sustainable development and the indicators to measure them. Self-reliance and sustainable development in Nigeria will require strong non-oil growth and a focus on human capital development.
CONCEPT OF PATRIOTISM
Patriotism under the Constitution implies that every Nigerian must give his/her unflinching support to the government of this country at all occasion. It also implies we should have the love for Nigeria in all our activities, putting National Interest above all.
It is trite that the truth doesn’t mind being questioned, but lies don’t like being challenged! One of the ways in which the federal government seeks to end challenges to its lies is by labeling its critics as “unpatriotic”, and stressing that they have no doubts as to what they are doing. As Charles Bukowski famously said, “the problem with the world is that intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence!” Those calling for the President to be somehow replaced by force or trickery are committing treason. His constitutional term of office expires in 2023. However, this doesn’t mean that expressing points of view different from those of government is treasonable, or unpatriotic.
Nigerians need to make a clear distinction between nationalists who seek high political office and patriots who don’t. The former love themselves, are egoistically proud to occupy high political office and will praise government no matter how bad things are, while the latter love their country and are honest in their assessment of its successes and failures,! Nationalism is based upon the premise that an individual’s loyalty and devotion to their country should come above all other interests. It breeds the kind of people who trumpet a country’s virtues, deny its deficiencies and are contemptuous towards citizens.
Patriots on the other hand are attached to a homeland, love and adore the place where they were born or are now citizens of, and do not deny their nation’s deficiencies but rather openly accept them and are eager and ready to correct them for the better. When Carl Shurz, an American General who emigrated from Germany, was accused of being too willing to criticize his adopted country, he replied: “my country, right or wrong: if right, to be kept right; if wrong to be set right.” This was the voice of a reasonable patriot.
Patriotism nurtures a feeling of responsibility while nationalism breeds blind arrogance and denial of widespread disaffection. Patriots say “I love my country and am proud of it but will speak up if something is wrong”, while nationalists like those currently in power say “I love my country and I will not stand anyone who speaks ill of it no matter what!” Patriots try to understand all points of view while nationalists despise any form of discussion which points out errors or failures in governance.
Encouraging patriotism is the way forward. Unfortunately, as far as the federal government is concerned, being patriotic these days means praising government to high heavens while condoning ethnic genocide, supporting nepotism and religious bigotry, being unconcerned about the rape and murder of unarmed law-abiding citizens, supporting the destruction of farms, burning of villages and appropriation of ancestral lands, as well as not caring about the collapsed economy, massive ongoing corruption, or growing nationwide insecurity. As George Orwell famously said; “if liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear”. Perhaps it’s a good thing that increasing numbers of Nigerians are “unpatriotic”. After all it’s not a crime!
THE NEED FOR NATIONAL ETHICS
The national ethics are sign posts of growth and development of an individual as well as the country. The need for National ethics arises because they provided the following: Development of the country, since the funds would be judiciously managed instead of being embezzled and this invariable help develop the citizens; Bring citizens closely together since they behave in the same way and aim toward the same goal; Equality among the citizens because the rich and the poor have the same approach of life; Eradication of religious riot because both religions would be able to understand and accommodate each other; Make a citizen to be proud of his country; Make individual to be a good citizen and a good ambassador of his country and; Ensure good governance, because those in government would not like to be found wanting in the discharge of their duty in order to avoid punishment.
It is widely acclaimed that the Nigerian economy has strong potentials for sustainable growth and development in view of its abundant and variety of skilled human and extensively rich natural resources. Nigeria is a country blessed with favorable vegetation, alluring topography, vast deposit of mineral resources and a large reservoir of resourceful manpower. Its population size and inherent dynamics should make it not only the largest market in black Africa but also, a haven for foreign investors. Unfortunately, this situation which would have been transformed for the general good of all is now turned into a deteriorating macro-economic environment, and unstable political system characterized by wide spread poverty (70% of Nigerians are in this class), disappointingly low return on public sector investment, deteriorating infrastructure resulting in poor service delivery, low industrial capacity utilization and high unemployment. Available statistics points to the fact that the performance of Nigeria in overall development since independence (47 yrs ago) has been abysmally poor and confronts the world with a most perplexing paradox that one can best describe as “Resource – Development Disequilibrium” occasioned by vicious cycle of economic waste and deep ulcerated economic injuries inflicted on the country by its resource managers. Our leaders have basked in the sun of insensitivity to the realities of our people, squandered resources and opportunities, devalued our dignity and pride as a people, mortgaged our future and eroded all the advantages we have as a people.
The custodians of state powers have ran down our basic institutions, made corruption an art at one time and at another, made corruption the prerogative and exclusive preserve of a few, while flagrant violation of the rule of law is the fashion. The negative consequence of this arrogance and misguided deployment of power, opportunities and resources is vividly clear for everyone to see. Discrimination and nepotism exist in employment, granting of distributorship, sale of government companies, parastatals and agencies. There is alleged payoff to some members of our legislative houses; electoral officers manipulate elections either for “Ghana must go” or to get friends into leadership positions; frequent fire outbreaks at government offices to cover fraud, etc.
There are also reports about high school principals who receive a few Naira notes for students’ admission, enlist ghost teachers on the payroll, and teachers who sleep with their female students to make them pass their examinations. On the Business front, the situation is horrible. There is the almost daily disclosure of unethical business practices in Nigeria. Profiteering, window dressing, juggling of books, bribery and corruption prevail. Women are alleged to wield “bottom power” very effectively to win contracts and supplies or young beautiful ladies in our banks using their bodies in order to meet deposit target.
ETHICS IN THE LEGAL PROFESSION: HISTORY, NATURE AND MEANING OF ETHICS
The legal profession is an imported vocation. It had its origin in ancient Greece and Rome. In its modern form, it is British. It comprises of the lawyers and judges (Bar and Bench) and the duo are generally regarded as instruments of justice, honoured and honourable. According to Honourable Justice Kayode Esso, ethics commenced with creation. That man was given leave to dwell; for his life only, to die in it was ordained for him; he must, and so was he meant to be in the theological Garden of Eden for that life. He was given dominium over everything; Animals, Vegetables, Minerals therein, with only one obligation on his part, and that was to refrain from eating fruits from just one tree. Ethics demands that Adam should keep his own part of the bargain. He did not; that was unethical and there came his fall. Ethics demanded the best of man, that is, obedience and decency and that, having been given free sojourn in the Garden of Eden, he should leave by the tenets and conditions as enunciated by his creator. Man failed and that was the first known breach of ethics. (To be continued).
“A person’s most beautiful asset is not a head full of knowledge but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen and a hand willing to help others”.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have a right to do and what is right to do. (Potter Stewart).
