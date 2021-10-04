Events
Iwo Kingdom Stands Still for the Aare Dele Momodu and Wife, Mobolaji
The ancient town of Iwo, Osun State literally stood still over the weekend as the cream of Nigerian society arrived in droves to witness the installation of OVATION Chairman, Chief Dele Momodu and wife, Mobolaji, as The Aare and Yeye Aare of Iwo Kingdom.
Held on the palace grounds, the historic event that was filled with culture and colour began when The Aare and Yeye Aare arrived the venue in grand style, accompanied by a long convoy of exotic cars.
And the ceremony reached its zenith when the new Chiefs were showered with royal prayers by HIM Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom, Telu 1, decorated with traditional leaves, installed and presented with all the paraphernalia attached to the respected title.
Later, there was a superb reception at Dr. Niyi Oriolowo’s Royal Palace Resort where a team of experts had been assembled to host guests of the well-known media entrepreneur, fondly called Bob Dee & wife.
In the course of the reception, the Oluwo of Iwo, Prince Damola Aderemi, Dr Reuben Abati, Prince Bisi Olatilo and others all spoke glowingly about Aare Momodu and why he merits the title.
Guests were thrilled by Laolu Gbenjo, Sir Shina Peters and Lanre Teriba, while they savored meals by Friends Catering and Bluetooth Catering, small chops by Laredo, drinks by Bonix and Dee Potters handled Cocktails.
While Lanre Obey’s Lansrock provided light and Sound, Bolaji Durojaiye handled stage & screen, Kingsley James’ IDCL handled venue branding, Tokunbo Odebunmi’s Wow Booth handled instant pictures and Seyi Orolugbagbe handled logistics.
The ceremony, where Ksquare provided security and Gbenga Adeyinka 1st was MC with Wale Oluwaleimu & Bimbo Olaniran’s Subtle Elegance as Production Co-ordinator and Event Planner, was attended by Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, Sat Guru Maharaji, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo, Iyalaje Toyin Kolade, AIG Tunji Alapini ( Rtd), Sen Toks Afikuyomi, Sen. Jide Omoworare, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Femi Osibona, Gbenga Olunloyo, Foluso Adeagbo,The Orolugbagbes and many more.
Events
Buhari, Osinbajo, Dantata, Sultan, Ooni, Govs, Others Headline Oluwo’s Book Launch
Arrangements are in top gear to mark the 7th year coronation anniversary of the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi next Monday 16th January,2023.
The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will witness the unveiling of his book “Code of Kings”written to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution. Nigerians from all walks of life will grace the occasion.
The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Abel Lanre Adeleke is the chairman of the event while Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of Sifax Group is the Chief Launcher.
A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further revealed other dignitaries expected at the occasion ” President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Kano born business mogul, Aminu Dantata, , , Sultan of Sokoto, AlhajiSa’adu Abubakar, Ooni of Ife , HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Dapp Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and few other Governors from Northern part of Nigeria are to grace the event”
Notable Royal Fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, academic professors and doctors, veteran journalists etc are billed to attend the August event.
The book will form part of Oluwo contribution,to learning,knowledge and history with the strong hope, that the it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery.
Events
The Colourful Birthday, Empowerment Programme of Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas in Lagos
Amiable Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas showed how compassionate she really is when she decided to splash cash on widows and the needy as part of her birthday celebrations.
The event which was held in Ilara, Epe in Lagos State was attended by many family members and friends of the ever graceful lady.
The day began with a thanksgiving session of prayers and praises which was followed by the opening of Mountain of Miracles Prayer Ground.
Then it was time for her to put smiles on many faces with donations to many widows and less privileged members of society.
In a short speech, Prophetess Lucas who was supported by her darling husband said the philanthropic exercise is a continuous process and that N14.11 million has been earmarked for touching lives.
Guests at the event included: Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya , HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo & Olori Bolanle , Olori Sekinat Elegushi, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, Tope Alabi, Caroline Adeneye, Fathia Balogun, Ademola Muyiwa, Ronke Oshodi Oke and others.
Entertainment at the event achored by Woli Agba and Bashorun Gboyega Lawal was provided by Yinka Ayefele and his band.
Pic by @koyaadegbite
Events
The Splendid Nuptial Ceremony Between Commentator Par Excellence, JJ Omojuwa and Demilade Odu in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
Blogger, and political and social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, popularly known as JJ Omojuwa, was on Saturday September 24, 2022 launched into the space, where it is written that there is a tide in time, which must sweep the qualified. Here, in the life of the popular blogger, the life came when the obvious becomes reality.
Before a mammoth crowd of friends, family members and we’ll wishers from all walks of life, the celebrated content creator, stylishly converted his beautiful fiancee, Demilade Odu, to an outstanding bride.
The event, which was held at Harbour Point Victoria Island, Lagos, was a roll call of the who’s who in Nigeria’s political , media and traditional lexicon.
A week earlier, the happy couple had celebrated a colourful traditional engagement ceremony in the fountain of knowledge state, Ekiti.
Filled to capacity, the Harbour Point venue boasted of top notch personalities including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the first female Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ibukun Awosika; business tycoon and member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, and actresses Kate Henshaw and Efe Irele.
Other notable guests at the event were rapper, Remilekun Safaru, aka Reminisce; and ace comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba.
With the special presence of Timi Dakolo, whose lovely voice serenaded the atmosphere, the occasion witnessed no dull moment as both guests and couple had a swell time on the dance floor.
While the guests savoured the ceaseless flow of continental and local delicacies, in addition to choice beverages, the likes of Akinmayokun Awodumila, aka May D, and Laolu Gbenjo continued to ensure that the hall exided an ambience of solid tunes.
Morning after 25th February 2023 Presidential Election: A Qualitative Trend Analysis by Iyorwuese Hagher
CBN Orders Banks to Pay New Notes Across Counter with Immediate Effect
Presidential Candidate: PDP PCC Accuses Wike of Frustration, Lack of Integrity
Dangote, Sinoma Sign Agreement On 6Mta Cement Plant in Itori, Ogun State
Winners Get Glo Festival of Joy Promo Prizes in Onitsha
We’re Not ‘Officially Aware’ of Anyone Working Against Tinubu’s Victory – FG
Just In: Fifth Columnists in the Presidency Working Against Tinubu, Says El-Rufai
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)