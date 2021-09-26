You Can’t Be Greater Than Fela, Keep Stealing His Lyrics – Seun Kuti Slams Colleagues

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, has sent a message to artistes using his father’s lyrics in their songs recently.

Kuti, in a post on his Instagram page, warned that no matter how many of Fela’s lyrics musicians steal, they can never be greater than him.

The singer warned that any comparison with his father(Fela) is null and void.

His post read: “You can’t be greater than that which you take from or steal from!

“Until Fela comes back from the dead and steals some of your favorites’ music, uses their lyrics the way they steal his lyrics and music, your comparison is null and void. Baba ni dads nje.”

“I have warned many of u, many times to stop using your ancestors as tooth pick, especially those that fought for u but your ignorance just won’t let u be so you can’t learn.

“and that’s why you keep living a cursed life of criminality without direction, infatuation without love, present without future, and pleasure without control. You are cursed to be indisciplined and you think you are having fun.

These kids don’t know!!!”