By Dolapo Aina

The Lagos Business School which was established in 1991 is the graduate business school of Pan-Atlantic University, which is owned by the Pan-Atlantic University Foundation, a non-profit foundation registered in Nigeria. LBS was founded on inspirations from the teachings of St Josemaria Escrivá, the founder of Opus Dei. LBS offers academic programmes, executive programmes and short courses (customised to specific company needs, as well as open-enrolment courses) in management. Learning at LBS is based on a Christian conception of the dignity of man, of society and economic activity.

According to its website; “In recognition of the quality of Lagos Business School’s programmes and of being structured in line with global best practices, it has received several international accreditations. LBS is the first business school in West, East and Central Africa regions to be accredited by The Association of MBAs (AMBA). This puts LBS amongst the exclusive group of only 2% of business schools in 70 countries to achieve this accreditation. LBS has been ranked every year, since 2007 by the Financial Times of London, among the top global providers of open enrolment executive education and in custom executive education since 2015. The latter ranked number one in Africa on the 2020 Financial Times list. LBS’ MBA programmes have held Tier One positions on CEO Magazine’s Global MBA rankings for three consecutive years. The school is listed among the top 50 global business schools on The Economist magazine’s 2018 Executive MBA ranking.”

The Lagos Business School has a large alumni association with over six thousand members. A delegation of the LBS and LBS Alumni Association led by Dr Frank Ojadi (representing Head of LBS faculty), Dr Ikechukwu Kelikume (Head of Agribusiness), Dr Henrietta Onwuegbuzie (Director, MBA programmes) and Mr Henry Andoh (Director, LBS Alumni Relations) visited Rwanda in the first week of September 2021. The delegation visited Inyange industries, Minimex and Rwanda mountain tea company. The delegation had several professionals who have passed through the four walls of the Lagos Business School. The LBS delegation visited several locations and one of such places was a visit to the Nigerian High Commission where the delegation was warmly welcomed by the new Nigerian Ambassador to Rwanda, Ambassador Aishatu Aliyu Musa. During a brief reception for the LBS delegation, several topical issues relating to Nigeria-Rwanda relations were discussed.

Ambassador Aishatu Aliyu Musa who has close to three-decade experience as a diplomat and who resumed officially as Nigeria’s envoy to Rwanda on July 2, 2021 stated that Nigerians are smart, outgoing, full of zeal, high business acumen and that both countries are open for economic and business partnerships. And also, that there are great cordial relations between both countries. She also stated that Nigerians should look for the Nigerian embassies anywhere they visit or find themselves in the world.

On the aim of the visit to Rwanda, according to Ms Uzonma Abuloma who is the Public Relations Officer (LBS Alumni Association) and who during the visit to the embassy of Nigeria, represented the director of LBS alumni relations, Mr Henry Andoh; state that; “Our aim is to learn more about the educational and business opportunities in the country and seek collaborations to advance business education and facilitate business partnerships.” On what areas of interests the delegation pinpointed and keen on further exploring in Rwanda; the PR official; state to this writer that “collaborations with the African Leadership University and the Government of Rwanda.”

Dolapo Aina writes from Kigali, Rwanda

