After two days of intra-party spat over claim to its leadership, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), affirmed Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, as the acting national chairman of the party.

This was disclosed by the party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, after the National Working Committee closed door meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Akinwonmi replaces the national chairman, Uche Secondus, who was on Monday ordered by a Rivers State High Court not to parade himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

He confirmed the reschedule of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) for Saturday.

“Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously affirmed as Acting National Chairman.

“We will be holding our caucus and another NWC meeting tomorrow preparatory to holding our National Executive Council meeting at 12 ‘O’clock on Saturday,” Mr Ologbondiyan told journalists.

Premium Times

Like this: Like Loading...