Thisday Group Announces New Executive Appointments

The board of directors of THISDAY Group has announced new executive and senior appointments for THISDAY Newspapers and the Arise News Channel, with immediate effect.

Following the approval of the board, Shaka Momodu after a 7-year stint as the Editor of the Saturday and Sunday titles of the newspaper, has been appointed as the Editor of THISDAY.

He succeeds Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, who was promoted to the position of Managing Editor (Print and Digital). Mr. Israel Iwegbu was announced as the Deputy Managing Director, THISDAY.

By this promotion, Momodu becomes the first person, who started his journalism career with THISDAY as a rookie reporter, to rise through the ranks to emerge as the editor of the most influential newspaper in the country.

He is expected to enrich the editorial content of the newspaper for the benefit of the paper’s esteemed readers.

Also, the Deputy Editor of THISDAY, Mr. Davidson Iriekpen, has been appointed Editor of THISDAY, the Sunday Newspaper, while the Editor of the Saturday Newspaper, Mr. Yemi Adebowale was reappointed on same position by the board.

Similarly, Mr. Olawale Olaleye, who was the Deputy Editor of the Sunday Newspaper was promoted to the position of Deputy Editor of THISDAY, just as the Group Business Editor, Mr. Obinna Chima was also promoted to the position of the Deputy Editor of THISDAY.

In the same vein, Mr. Festus Akanbi, the Deputy Editor of the Saturday Newspaper has been promoted to the position of the Deputy Editor of the Sunday Newspaper; the News Editor, Mr. Alike Ejiofor, was also promoted to the position of Deputy Editor of the Sunday Newspaper, and Mr. Ahamefula Ogbu, has been promoted to the position of the Deputy Editor of the Saturday Newspaper.

The Capital Market Editor, Mr. Goddy Egene was also promoted to the position of Group News Editor, while the Maritime Editor, Mr. Eromosele Abiodun is the new Group Business Editor.

For ARISE News Channel, the new Deputy Managing Directors are Mr. Bayo Awosemo and Mr. Emmanuel Efeni; and the Managing Editor is Mr. Christian Ogodo.

The board also announced the appointment of Mr. Summer Sambo as the Director of News (Abuja) and Mr. Yemi Ajayi as Director of News (Lagos) for Arise News Channel.

Similarly, the Director of Engagement & Guest Liaison for Arise News Channel is Mr. Joseph Ushigiale and Tobi Soniyi is the Deputy Director of News (Abuja). Mr. Ohi Odiai is the Deputy Director of News (Lagos) for Arise News Channel.

Momodu, born March 12, 1968, was promoted editor of THISDAY, The Sunday Newspaper in June 2018, after over four years in the job as the Editor of THISDAY, The Saturday Newspaper. He had risen through the ranks to become an associate Editor of the Saturday Newspaper, where he was promoted to Editor of the Saturday title.

He brings into the job his invaluable experience that spans over 20 years.

Momodu is a graduate of Political Science, Edo State University now Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma. He is currently doing an executive programme at the prestigious Yale School of Management, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, United States of America.

Momodu attended Okotie Eboh Grammar School, Sapele between 1982 and 1986 before proceeding to one of the nation’s foremost state universities, the Edo State University, Ekpoma between 1992 and 1996. He joined THISDAY as a reporter in 2000, and a year later was promoted to senior reporter.

In 2003, he was promoted to state correspondent and was posted to Governor’s Office, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He left the post in 2007, when he was promoted to deputy editor of The Glitterati, a lifestyle pull-out section inside the Sunday Newspaper. He was later appointed as associate editor of the Saturday Newspaper; a position he held until his appointment as the substantive Editor of the Saturday Newspaper.

An experienced journalist with over two decades’ cognate professional experience, he has extensive contacts within the nation’s business and political community. Momodu, in the course of his career, has anchored many investigative stories, profiled and interviewed over 200 political and business leaders, viz. governors, legislators and top-notch CEOs. He has attended many seminars, conferences and training courses both within and outside the country.