Top Accounting Firm, Gbenga Badejo & co Elevates Two

Gbenga Badejo and Co. (Chartered Accountants & Tax Practitioners) a Correspondent Firm of Reanda International which is an International Network of Independent Accounting and Consulting Firms with 41 Member Firms and over 250 Partners with 4,500 staff in 147 locations across the globe including Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe has made new appointments.

In its bid to reposition the firm for current and future expansion and consolidating on our local and international network base, especially with the recent international partnership and its attendant positive impact on our business frontier with Reanda International, the company is delighted to announce the elevation of two of its key staff (Mr. Olawale Wemimo and Mr. Emmanuel Ogiaga).

A statement from the Lagos-based firm reads “We continue to focus on attracting and retaining the best people with diverse skill sets and experience. We are committed to investing in the future of our business and I am delighted to congratulate and welcome these talented staff to their new role”

MR. OLAWALE WEMIMO, ACA

Mr. Wemimo is an HND graduate of Accounting. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in November 2011 and has been with the firm for over 10years.

By dint of hardwork and superior cutting-edge professional service delivery, he rose to the capacity of Principal Manager before being promoted to act in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

MR. EMMANUEL OGIAGA, FCA

Mr. Ogiaga qualified as an Associate Accounting Technician (AAT) in December 2006 and qualified in record time as a Chartered Accountant in December 2009. He became a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in May 2021.

He has spent 7 qualitative years with the firm, adding immense value to audit and advisory services every step of the way.

He has been elevated from his current position as a Manager to the position of Principal Manager.

