Breaking: Senate Rejects Nomination of Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner

By Eric Elezuo

A social media assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie has been rejected by the Senate for appointment as a Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onochie’s nomination had elicited controversy ever since the president sent her name to the Senate. Among those who voiced their despise against the woman, who on oath, claimed she was not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) include members of the civil society organisations, activists, governors, especially Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike and former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega.

Though the president did not heed the call of Nigerians to withdraw her nomination, the senate has deemed it fit to reject the president’s choice.

Like this: Like Loading...