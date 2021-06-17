How Real Madrid Disrespected Me-Sergio Ramos

Captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has revealed how Club President, Florentino Perez and Management disrespected him despite his years of service to the Club.

Ramos who spent 16 years in the Club revealed that he had wanted a two year contract but when he was offered one, he took it but after agreement that was withdrawn.

Speaking at an emotional press conference, Ramos stated

“I have never wanted to leave Real Madrid. I accepted Real Madrid’s contract renewal offer but then the club informed me that the offer was no longer valid to me. The offer had an expiration date but I wasn’t informed about that”.

“Money was never the problem. I only wanted two more years in my contract. At the end I accepted the offer of 1 year and the pay cut of 10% but the offer was off the table they told me. I was never told it would expire until i accepted it. They said it no longer exists”.

“I always believed that me and Real Madrid were the perfect marriage”.

