Italian Ambassador, Two Others Killed in UN Convoy Attack in DR Congo

Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Luca Attanasio, has been killed in an attack on a United Nation’s convoy. Two other people in the convoy also died from the attack.

The convoy was attacked around 10:15 a.m. Monday in eastern Congo, Al Jazeera reported.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack as there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

“The three fatalities have been identified as the Italian Ambassador to DRC, Luca Attanasio, an Italian embassy official, and a WFP driver,” the UN agency said in a statement

“The delegation was travelling from Goma to visit a WFP school feeding programme in Rutshuru when the incident took place.”

WFP said it was seeking information from national authorities to determine the details behind the attack, which occurred on a road that had previously been cleared for travel without security escorts.

“WFP is in close contact with the Italian authorities through its offices at its Rome headquarters and in the DRC.”

