Tinubu Arrives Nigeria One Month After Departure

“Asiwaju is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, had said.

“He took his annual trip and as part of the preparation for the trip he took a COVID-19 test which was negative. Since the advent of the pandemic Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.”

There are reports that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would contest the 2023 presidential election.