Tinubu Arrives Nigeria One Month After Departure

Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Nigeria after a month absence.

Tinubu returned to the country on Sunday, about a month after he left. He was sighted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, in company of some of his aides.

There were speculations that he tested positive for COVID-19 but his media team later denied such reports.

“Asiwaju is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, had said.

“He took his annual trip and as part of the preparation for the trip he took a COVID-19 test which was negative. Since the advent of the pandemic Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.”

There are reports that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would contest the 2023 presidential election.

Although Tinubu has not publicly declared his interest in the highest office in the land, his allies and associates have started campaigning.
