Coronavirus: After Testing Negative, Toyin Saraki Urges Vigilance

Founder-President, Wellbeing Foundation Africa ( WBFA), Mrs Toyin Saraki has revealed that she took the Coronavirus test after attending the Water and Climate Summit that had both HRH The Prince of Wales and Prince Albert of Monaco who have both tested positive as special guests.

While wishing the Royals speedy recovery, she appreciated the diligence of the organisers, WaterAid and called for continued vigilance by all in order to defeat this Pandemic.

Her statement read” On 10th March 2020 I joined His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, world leaders, global experts and frontline health workers at the Water and Climate Summit, hosted by WaterAid, in London.

“I was thus quite worried to have learnt from my hosts that His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco had announced that he had tested positive for the COVID19 Virus, followed a few days afterwards by the Clarence House announcement regarding His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

“Upon this knowledge that prominent attendees had tested positive for COVID, I immediately self-isolated for the entire quarantine period, during which I had no symptoms whatsoever, in strict adherence to expert medical advice and guidelines. I also undertook a test for COVID-19, which was thankfully negative.

“I am indeed fortunate not to have caught COVID-19. I hope and pray that His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and His Serene Highness Albert II, Prince of Monaco, recover fully and soon. I also appreciate the diligence of our hosts, WaterAid for promptly informing us of all updates and to attendees for disclosing their status.

As this highly transmissible virus sweeps though the world, we must all continue to maintain vigilant health hygiene and physical distancing, and to advocate and take actions for climate, wash, and global health security. We are all on the frontline for water, sanitation and hygiene; and certainly, clean hands save lives”

