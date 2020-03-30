Headline

Coronavirus: Billionaire Adebutu Donates N300million To Lagos State Government

Billionaire businessman and Philanthropist extraordinaire, Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu has donated a whopping sum of N300 million to the Lagos State Government as support for its fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu dated March 30th, 2020 and made available to The Boss, Sir Kesington who also holds the revered titles of Odole Oodua and Asoju Oba of Lagos commended the dynamic  efforts of Mr Governor in bringing succour to the sufferers of COVID-19.

According to him “As a token of our support to the victims, myself, family and organisation are donating a modest sum of N300,000,000 ( Three hundred Million Naira) towards which, we have forwarded the necessary instruction and our Bankers-Wema Bank has transferred the sum into the dedicated UBA Account No. 1022751273 of LASG COVID-19.

“Copies of our cheque and receipt are attached for easy reference. With Affectionate Regards. Sir ( Dr) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, CON.

