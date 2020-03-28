Headline

Just in: El-Rufai Becomes Second Gov to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Eric 1 day ago
0 13 Less than a minute

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has tested positive for coronavirus.

He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said, “Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

“According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is no showing symptoms.

