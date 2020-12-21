At The Emotional Service of Songs for Prince Dapo Ojora

Story: Michael Effiong Photo: Adekoya Adegbite

Prince Adedapo Adelanke Ojora, the polo-loving second son of corporate titan, The Otunba Adekunle and Erelu Ojuolape Ojora was given a rousing farewell by his peers and friends during an emotional service of songs held at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi.

The service, coordinated by House On The Rock Church, had Rev. ( Dr.) Adeyinka Akinbami, Rev. Adegoke Coker, Rev. Kola Oladunmoye and Rev. Ifeanyi Adefarasin as Officiating Ministers.

Service kicked off with an opening prayer by Rev. ( Dr.) Akinbami after which Nathaniel Bassey assisted by the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir delved into a session of praise and worship.

The first Bible reading was taken by Tomi, who is the second son of Dapo who was fondly called Baba Polo or Daps.

He read 1Cor. 15: 51-58. It was Tolu Ojora, ( nephew & son of late elder brother, Gbegi) who took the second reading from 1 Thess.4: 13:18.

Then his horses were brought out for a last parade before a session of tributes which was where the real Dapo Ojora’s life, legacy and impact was brought to fore.

Many attested to his bravery, ability to teach and nurture talents and passion for Christ. The eulogy by cousin, Yinka Akinkugbe was also very revealing.

The emotions ran really high when only daughter, Tara Ayodeji spoke about their bond.

And then Pastor Paul Adefarasin took centre-stage for the homily and spoke candidly about Dapo, his childhood friend’s walk with Christ. Sobs could be heard from all corners of the open-air arena. He dropped key life’s lessons for the congregation.

With soulful hymns, the service, coordinated Zapphaire Events and Bola Attah, was rounded off with a moving Thank You speech by Tayo Ojora.

He will be buried on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 after a funeral sevice at The Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

The service was attended by Dr Bukola Saraki & wife, Toyin ( Dapo’s sister), Yinka Ojora ( brother) & wife, Ngozi, Ayo Olasoju, Atedo Peterside, Ade Laoye, Sayyu Dantata,Bayo Amusan, Seni Adetu & wife, Janet, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Prince Lekan Bakare, Noggie Meggison, Mrs Mary Inegbese & many others.

Like this: Like Loading...