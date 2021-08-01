Saraki Not Arrested- Media Office Reveals

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki was not arrested yesterday by the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC).

According to a statement signed by Yusuf Olaniyonu, Saraki only visited the EFCC and had since returned to his residence contrary to reports that made the rounds.

READ FULL STATEMENT

The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki would like to confirm that this afternoon, of his own volition, Dr. Saraki visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may have wanted to raise with him. He was never arrested and is at home right now.

It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former Chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.

Signed:

Yusuph Olaniyonu

Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office

Like this: Like Loading...