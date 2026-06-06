First Lady’s Cars Distribution to APC Women Amid Oyo Kidnapping Crisis, Outrage or Applause?

By Shakirat Akintola

As the agonizing wait for dozens of abducted students and teachers in Oyo State stretches into another grueling week, a storm of public outrage has erupted over a high-profile political gesture from the nation’s capital.

The source of the friction? A fleet of newly donated vehicles.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has sparked intense debate across Nigeria following the launch of the “Tinubu Torchbearers,” a mobilization group under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). To kick off the initiative, the First Lady donated vehicles to APC women leaders across five opposition-controlled states: Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Osun, and Oyo.

While the presentation was met with cheers inside the political halls, the feedback online and on the streets of Oyo has been starkly different, raising a fundamental, painful question: Can there be celebration without rescue?

The Political Machinery in Motion

During the presentation, Senator Tinubu was explicit about the nature and intent of the donation. She clarified that the vehicles were personal donations and instructed that they be registered directly in the names of the respective state women leaders. She didn’t stop there, urging APC governors across the country to follow suit and empower the women leaders in their own domains.

Defending the move as a core part of political engagement, the First Lady noted, “We are politicians, and people should see what the value is.”

But for many Nigerians watching the event unfold against the backdrop of a worsening security situation, the “value” being demonstrated felt incredibly detached from the immediate reality on the ground.

“A Question of Timing”

In Oyo State, where families are still frozen in trauma over the unresolved mass kidnapping of students and educators, the arrival of political campaign vehicles has rubbed salt into an open wound. Local commentators and citizens quickly took to social media and radio programs to challenge the priorities of the ruling class.

“We are talking about missing children, terrified parents, and schools that aren’t safe,” noted one Ibadan-based community advocate during an morning broadcast on Arise News. “And the immediate response we see from Abuja is the distribution of cars to mobilize voters for the next election? It feels like the campaign never stops, even when our hearts are breaking.”

The dialogue surrounding the incident highlights a deep, systemic disconnect. On one hand, the political class views internal party mobilization and the strengthening of its structures as standard, ongoing operations. On the other hand, a traumatized public views it as a tone-deaf display of luxury and politicking during a moment of profound national grief.

The Growing Divide

As the opposition-controlled states digest this move, the debate in Oyo remains the most volatile. Critics argue that the logistics, funding, and energy poured into launching the Tinubu Torchbearers could have been better utilized in supporting local security infrastructure or visible community solidarity.

For now, the vehicles are set to hit the roads, registered to partisan leaders. But as long as the classrooms in Oyo remain empty and the abducted victims remain in the bush, every political convoy that passes through these states will likely face the same haunting question from the people: Where is the rescue?