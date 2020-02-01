As Okada, Keke Marwa Go Off Lagos Roads Today: Time to Think Again

By Eric Elezuo

With the kind of crowd of protesters witnessed at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa on Friday, it is obvious that the ban on commercial motor cyclists otherwise known as okada, and tricyclists, better known as keke marwa on designated routes in the state, is an accident waiting to happen, or rather a time bomb waiting to explode.

The state government on January 28 announced its decision to phase out the activities of the operators on major residential and business hubs, including Ikeja, the state capital and the islands, which served as the major residential quarters of the rich.

What is more baffling is the fact that the government added the more organised and digitalised motorcycle hailing start-ups in its blanket ban. Yes, everyone understands how menacing the regular okada operators can be on the roads, but what may have prompted the government to include the startups which include but not limited to Max.ng, Gokada and ORide.

In the few months they have existed in the city that has concentrated on its mega status, the bike-hailing outfits have proved to be a relief to Lagos commuters as they navigate their way in the chaotic Lagos traffic. They have, to a great level maintained decency and stayed on the lane of regulation. But on February 1 (today), there activities on the roads will be cut short, means of income abrogated and millions once more thrown into the labour market. Of course, there are no jobs anywhere, which in the first instance was the reason for over 90 per cent of the operators (most of whom are graduates) to engage in the profession.

Reports also said the bike-hailing outfit have also proven attractive to investors raising million of dollars in funding.

We understand that the major reason for the ban may not be far from the need to ensure adequate and necessary security and safety especially as motorcycles and tricycles are known for a tendency to disregard traffic laws, involvement in accidents and oftentimes used as the means of transport for armed robbery attacks and operations. But what will the multitude of about-to-be-denied means of livelihood resort to if not…your guess is as good as mine.

A few weeks ago, a graduate, who has a well paying job in a financial organisation, was said to have organised a robbery operation against his own organisation. Note that this guy had a job, and by all intent and purpose, is well paid. Now, how would the thought process of a jobless man flow. Especially, when he realises that it is the same state that should take care of him is responsible for his misfortune.

The Lagos State government must as a matter of urgency review its decision, and revert. A more thorough regulatory approach will be a step in the right direction. It must also consider that bikers whether the organised or otherwise are great source of revenue to the state. It is on record that the startups are made to cough out N500 everyday as levies to transport unions. Whichever way we look at it, a lot more people other than the okada riders, will feel the brunt of this ban, as well thought out as it may be.

Again, this, coming just few days after the Nigeria Navy evacuated to nowhere residents of Tarkwa Bay in the Apapa area, will create a mindset in the people of the insensitivity of the government towards their wellbeing. Or maybe the master plan of the state does not include okada.

